Africa Gets Its Own Web Address (bbc.com) 8
Africa now has the unique web address .africa, equivalent to the more familiar .com, following its official launch by the African Union. From a report on BBC: AU commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hailed its creation as the moment when Africa "got [its] own digital identity." The AU says the .africa domain name will "bring the continent together as an internet community." Addresses can now reflect a company's interest in the whole of Africa. For example, a mobile phone company could create mobile.africa to show its Africa-wide presence, or a travel company could set up travel.africa.
Too long, didn't type (Score:2)
Too long, didn't type. Why didn't they just steal ".af" (Afghanistan today, but common abbreviation for Africa)?
Great! (Score:2)
An easy way to filter out those Nigerian Prince scam emails!
racists (Score:1)
Ouch, just wait till the racists find out. There's going to be some very bad websites out there...
Same as .com (Score:2)