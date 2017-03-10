Alphabet's Waymo Asks Judge To Block Uber From Using Self-Driving Car Secrets (theverge.com) 23
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving spinoff from Google, is formally asking a judge to block Uber from operating its autonomous vehicles, according to new documents filed in Waymo's lawsuit against Uber. From a report on The Verge: The lawsuit, which was filed last month, alleges that Uber stole key elements of its self-driving car technology from Google. Uber has called the accusations "baseless." Today in federal court, Waymo filed the sworn testimony of Gary Brown, a forensic security engineer with Google since 2013. Citing logs from Google's secure network, Brown claims that Anthony Levandowski, a former Google engineer who now runs Uber's self-driving car program, downloaded 14,000 files from a Google repository that contain design files, schematics, and other confidential information pertaining to its self-driving car project. Levandowski used his personal laptop to download the files, a fact that Brown says made it easy to track.
As Uber continues to brush its teeth, Google scrambles to put the toothpaste back in the tube. I'm not sure a judge can order Uber to selectively forget the stolen designs. Is the idea a permanent block on Uber running self-driving cars? TFA's unclear.
The judge's ruling might well put the onus on Uber to prove that it's not using stolen data, which could mean going literally back to the drawing board with an entirely new set of staff that have never worked with the data taken from Google.
Actually courts can do quite a lot.
They can prohibit Uber from using self driving technology all together.
That's what TFA makes it sound like: "Waymo... is formally asking a judge to block Uber from operating its autonomous vehicles..." No mention of a time frame or conditions to meet to get back on the road. If this is a permanent thing, this could spell doom for Uber's long-term success. Eventually, using human drivers just won't allow them to be competitive. Then again, how "long-term" do we expect Uber to be a thing?
Uber really is a despicable company
Name ONE other bad thing Uber has done!
"Don't talk to cops" applies to software and companies you don't like, just as well as to you and I.
Using a "company store" model to essentially indebt drivers who need cars but can't afford cars and probably shouldn't be buying cars that expensive in the first place.
Uber hid my car keys to make me use their service. Of course, I can't prove it... Yet.
Uber may or may not have been guilty, but:
I have a really hard time feeling sorry for a company whose entire business is to harvest as much data about every human being as they possibly can, in every domain they possibly can, even if you take serious measures to keep any info out of their hands.
I have a really hard time feeling sorry for a company whose entire business is to harvest as much data about every human being as they possibly can, in every domain they possibly can, even if you take serious measures to keep any info out of their hands.
Stealing trade secrets is not the same thing at all.
OK, I'll bite, why not?
I could come up with differences, but my first attempt didn't make Google look any better than Uber on this ground, so what's your selection of differences.
A patent. Trade secrets can bite you in the ass, and this is why.
I was under the impression that anything created is automatically copyrighted.
A point, but copyrights don't protect implementations. They don't even protect you against significant rephrasing...or at least they didn't used to. Making an implementation isn't the same thing as publishing.
To me it seems the most applicable law is the one against unauthorized computer access, but that might not affect Uber, but only their employee, as it might not be possible to prove that he was acting as their agent in his actions. Of course, then you might go after Uber for receiving stolen merchan
One still has to write the programs to handle all aspects of autonomous operation, and those programs are based on subroutines that people have written. I would not be surprised if the documents stolen describe those subroutines in excruciating detail.
Sounds Like Uber's in deep trouble (Score:3)
From what I've been able to piece together online, it looks like Uber might be in serious trouble. Google apparently really started to suspect something was wrong when one of the LiDAR component providers noticed both companies were sourcing the same parts with Uber apparently using virtually identical circuit board layouts. The timing looks bad as well with the the small startup company being immediately bought up by Uber and sudden development of Self-Driving technology. Plus you're talking about a company who knowingly tested their Self-Driving cars on the street without bothering to purchase a licence to do so. Even if Uber gets off scott free there's this entire question of Patents too which Google probably entirely holds...