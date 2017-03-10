Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Microsoft Admits Mistake, Pulls Problematic Windows 10 Driver

Wayne Williams, writing for BetaNews: Microsoft pushed out a mysterious driver to Windows users on Wednesday that caused big problems for some. The driver, listed as "Microsoft -- WPD -- 2/22/2016 12:00:00 AM -- 5.2.5326.4762," wasn't accompanied by any details, although we knew from the name that it related to Windows Portable Devices and affected users who had phones and tablets connected to the OS. Microsoft today admitted the problem with the driver, saying on the Answers Forum: "An incorrect device driver was released for Windows 10, on March 8, 2017, that affected a small group of users with connected phones or portable devices. After installation, these devices are not detected properly by Windows 10, but are affected in no other way. We removed the driver from Windows Update the same day, but if the driver had already installed, you may still be having this issue." As Williams adds, even though it was an optional update for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users, it was pushed to those on Windows 10.

  • You had me until the last word (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Microsoft Admits Mistake, Pulls Problematic Windows 10"

    Yes!

    ".. Driver"

    No.

  • It seems that the only thing preventing an unmitigated disaster with this system is the fact that they stagger the major updates to groups of users. Not that it's infinitely better, but it's worth noting that Windows 8.1 will receive security updates until January 10, 2023. If you have 5-6 years to plot a migration away from Windows on the desktop, and have some faith that the alternatives will make any headway in terms of general acceptance, it's probably worth looking into.
    • Well, I am especially impressed by their apparent inability to automatically correct the problem for those who received the update already. Unless I'm reading the advisory wrong?
      • I will certainly give them credit for that, but what happens when another network interruption fiasco occurs, and they can't automagically fix it? I'd hope they'd at least consider devising some sort of auto-rollback mechanism that would trigger if the machine suddenly faced loss of internet connectivity...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      The day they push an update that bricks all affected machines a couple of weeks later ...

  • No more updates unless you want them, and turn the service back on. Not quite as elegant as the old controls we had over Windows Updates in previous versions, but better than getting hit by random faulty updates.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tsqr ( 808554 )

      I do this on our travel laptop before we take it on a trip, and it works just fine for that purpose. The problem is that when you re-enable updates, you don't have any control over what updates will be downloaded and installed.

  • And see where it gets us. BTW, it's VERY hard to disable the automatic updates (which are sometimes disruptive or take far longer than many anticipate) but it is possible: In Home edition you have to set the connection to "metered" mode:

    https://www.cnet.com/au/how-to... [cnet.com]
    http://www.thewindowsclub.com/... [thewindowsclub.com]

    Note; the new "surface" edition keeps you from stopping it this way.
    It appears that MS doesn't want a potential lawsuit for running up Internet overages so they have this safeguard against litigation
    • Oh, yes, I THINK that if you turn off the Windows Update server in the "Services" that should still work. I always do this by reflex so I forgot to mention that. My bad. Thanks community for filling in my missing info.

      • The problem is this is an all-or-nothing approach, and you won't get updates at all, or update notifications, leaving your PC to eventually become insecure.

        It needs to be a middle ground. Notify the user about updates, give them control over updates, and ONLY automatically push updates for *glaring, immediate* security problems.

      • Yup, this is what I do. Works on Home and Pro versions (I have both).

    • I don't get why Microsoft has to be such a pain in the ass about updates.

      Apple has always let the user decide when they want to install updates. You get an update notification, then install the updates either right away or tell it to install them over night. There is never a forced install; the user is always in control. This is IRONIC especially since Apple tends to be a control freak company in most other ways!

      Apple will VERY OCCASIONALLY automatically push an extremely critical update to fix glaring secu

