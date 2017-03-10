Microsoft Admits Mistake, Pulls Problematic Windows 10 Driver (betanews.com) 25
Wayne Williams, writing for BetaNews: Microsoft pushed out a mysterious driver to Windows users on Wednesday that caused big problems for some. The driver, listed as "Microsoft -- WPD -- 2/22/2016 12:00:00 AM -- 5.2.5326.4762," wasn't accompanied by any details, although we knew from the name that it related to Windows Portable Devices and affected users who had phones and tablets connected to the OS. Microsoft today admitted the problem with the driver, saying on the Answers Forum: "An incorrect device driver was released for Windows 10, on March 8, 2017, that affected a small group of users with connected phones or portable devices. After installation, these devices are not detected properly by Windows 10, but are affected in no other way. We removed the driver from Windows Update the same day, but if the driver had already installed, you may still be having this issue." As Williams adds, even though it was an optional update for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users, it was pushed to those on Windows 10.
If by, "Windows 10 users," you mean users that saw the free upgrade for Windows 10 and took steps to block it, then yep.
"Microsoft Admits Mistake, Pulls Problematic Windows 10"
The day they push an update that bricks all affected machines a couple of weeks later
No more updates unless you want them, and turn the service back on. Not quite as elegant as the old controls we had over Windows Updates in previous versions, but better than getting hit by random faulty updates.
I do this on our travel laptop before we take it on a trip, and it works just fine for that purpose. The problem is that when you re-enable updates, you don't have any control over what updates will be downloaded and installed.
Note; the new "surface" edition keeps you from stopping it this way.
It appears that MS doesn't want a potential lawsuit for running up Internet overages so they have this safeguard against litigation
The problem is this is an all-or-nothing approach, and you won't get updates at all, or update notifications, leaving your PC to eventually become insecure.
It needs to be a middle ground. Notify the user about updates, give them control over updates, and ONLY automatically push updates for *glaring, immediate* security problems.
Yup, this is what I do. Works on Home and Pro versions (I have both).
I don't get why Microsoft has to be such a pain in the ass about updates.
Apple has always let the user decide when they want to install updates. You get an update notification, then install the updates either right away or tell it to install them over night. There is never a forced install; the user is always in control. This is IRONIC especially since Apple tends to be a control freak company in most other ways!
Apple will VERY OCCASIONALLY automatically push an extremely critical update to fix glaring security issues