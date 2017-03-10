Microsoft Admits Mistake, Pulls Problematic Windows 10 Driver

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Wayne Williams, writing for BetaNews: Microsoft pushed out a mysterious driver to Windows users on Wednesday that caused big problems for some. The driver, listed as "Microsoft -- WPD -- 2/22/2016 12:00:00 AM -- 5.2.5326.4762," wasn't accompanied by any details, although we knew from the name that it related to Windows Portable Devices and affected users who had phones and tablets connected to the OS. Microsoft today admitted the problem with the driver, saying on the Answers Forum: "An incorrect device driver was released for Windows 10, on March 8, 2017, that affected a small group of users with connected phones or portable devices. After installation, these devices are not detected properly by Windows 10, but are affected in no other way. We removed the driver from Windows Update the same day, but if the driver had already installed, you may still be having this issue." As Williams adds, even though it was an optional update for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users, it was pushed to those on Windows 10.

  • It seems that the only thing preventing an unmitigated disaster with this system is the fact that they stagger the major updates to groups of users. Not that it's infinitely better, but it's worth noting that Windows 8.1 will receive security updates until January 10, 2023. If you have 5-6 years to plot a migration away from Windows on the desktop, and have some faith that the alternatives will make any headway in terms of general acceptance, it's probably worth looking into.
    • Well, I am especially impressed by their apparent inability to automatically correct the problem for those who received the update already. Unless I'm reading the advisory wrong?
      • I will certainly give them credit for that, but what happens when another network interruption fiasco occurs, and they can't automagically fix it? I'd hope they'd at least consider devising some sort of auto-rollback mechanism that would trigger if the machine suddenly faced loss of internet connectivity...

