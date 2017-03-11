Report: Up To 15% Of Twitter Accounts Are Bots (cbsnews.com) 19
A team of researchers claim they can identify Twitter account activity that's posted by bots through their new web portal -- "Bot or Not?" -- leveraging "more than a thousand features extracted from public data and meta-data." And it turns out there are a lot of bots. An anonymous reader writes: "A study released by the University of Southern California reports that roughly nine to 15 percent of Twitter accounts...are so-called bots controlled by software instead of humans," according to CBS News. "Twitter boasts 319 monthly active users meaning that this recent revelation equates to nearly 48 million bot accounts, according the university's high-end figure." CNBC adds that "The research could be troubling news for Twitter, which has struggled to grow its user base in the face of growing competition from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and others." In a 2014 SEC filing Twitter admitted that between 5 and 8% of their users were bots.
Twitter's response to this new report? "Many bot accounts are extremely beneficial, like those that automatically alert people of natural disasters ... or from customer service points of view."
Mine! (Score:1)
Mine @peetm is partly a bot - tweeking for me.
tweeking = tweeting + twerking
319 monthly users (Score:2)
'Nuff said.
Sure are (Score:2)
Some people are saying that @realDonaldTrump is definitely a bot. But I wouldn't want to tell you that, you'll have to make your own mind up about it.
yup http://www.theverge.com/2016/3... [theverge.com]
That's an insult to bots.
No bot is that unpredictable.
I'm pretty sure that it has real ppl behind it although maybe not the Real Donald. I know that most of the bots on twitter follow him though. The minute something is posted on that account it gets hundred of responses both negative and positive. They're almost all repetitive word for word each time with only the most minor of differences.
My twitter posts (Score:2)
My system posts to twitter accounts automatically. I don't know if these are considered "bots" - they just post community alerts (weather and stuff), and that's all. However, I have noticed that within seconds of when my system tweets a URL, that URL is hit by upwards of 20 times (not by twitter) within a couple seconds. I presume these are the "bots" in question. Further, that happens to accounts that I just set up that don't even have any followers yet.
Leverage that for sweet Google ad money. IIRC that's a penny for each 5 tweets. Setup bots to send 500,000 tweets/day and you're set.
Why don't you think your "system" isn't a bot?
And yeah, maybe those things hitting your web site after your bot tweets are bots too.
Some account has bots listening, that get your bot's tweets, posted from an account that has no followers? I'm not sure I understand that. Do the posts have hashtags? Could they be searching for those?
That classifies as a bot. If it operates without direct involvement. I used to have multiple bots on IRC channels that performed certain automatic tasks.
Do the math (Score:2)
OK, so the summary says that Twitter boasts 319 monthly active users.
One of them is Trump.
At least 316 are hardcore Trump supporters.
Who are these other two?
Only 15%? (Score:2)
Only 15%? That should be *good* news for twitter! Unless it's 15% of 319 monthly active users, of course.
(Spoiler: TFA title is 48M bots, which gives 319M users).