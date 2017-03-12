Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Businesses Transportation

Hyperloop One Reveals Test Track Progress (computerworld.com.au) 6

Posted by EditorDavid from the live-from-Las-Vegas dept.
Hyperloop One has released the first photographs of its "proof of concept" test track near Las Vegas, Nevada, and there's now also a couple short videos online. Slashdot reader angry tapir quotes Computerworld: The company revealed its progress on Tuesday at the Middle East Rail conference in Dubai, sharing pictures and footage of its Nevada development site dubbed "DevLoop." Taking Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept of a levitating pod in a low-pressure tube, Hyperloop One has developed what is so far the only full-scale, full-system Hyperloop test site...and says it plans to test the entire apparatus this year.
In addition, Investopedia reports that Hyperloop One has now also signed letter of intent agreements to investigate the feasibility of building more hyperloop systems in Finland and the Netherlands.

  • Looking at photos of the test track, you have to wonder how the hell do you get out if something goes wrong?

    What happens if there is a sudden "repressurization"? Seems to me that would be like hitting a brick wall at the speeds they are talking about.

    What if the motive element fails and the pod comes to a halt? There you are, stuck in a sealed tube.

    • Looking at photos of the test track, you have to wonder how the hell do you get out if something goes wrong?

      You cut the bodies out with the Jaws of Life and vacuum up the remains with a ShopVac.

      -

      What happens if there is a sudden "repressurization"?

      You cut the bodies out with the Jaws of Life and vacuum up the remains with a ShopVac.

      -

      What if the motive element fails and the pod comes to a halt? There you are, stuck in a sealed tube.

      You cut the bodies out with the Jaws of Life and cart them away on gurneys.

    • How do you get out of an airplane when something goes wrong ?

  • And breathe!

