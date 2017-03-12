Volkwagen Finally Pleads Guilty On 'Dieselgate' Charges (cnet.com) 28
Friday Volkswagen admitted in court that they'd committed fraud in their diesel emissions tests, also pleading guilty to falsifying statements and obstruction of justice. An anonymous reader quotes CNET: It marks the first time VW admitted guilt in any court in the world, according to a VW spokesman speaking to Reuters. The judge overseeing the case in the U.S. District Court in Detroit accepted the plea and will issue a sentence at a hearing on April 21. "The agreements that we have reached with the US government reflect our determination to address misconduct that went against all of the values Volkswagen holds so dear," Volkswagen said in an emailed statement... The road to Dieselgate's conclusion still has plenty of pavement, though. The company is still under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Internal Revenue Service. And that's in the US alone.
"VW AG is pleading guilty to all three counts because it is guilty on all three counts," the company's general counsel told the judge. Reuters also reports that VW offered to buy back half a million vehicles just in America, and agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the U.S. to address claims from unhappy owners.
What I don't understand is why anyone in the US would buy a VW in the first place? They are far less reliable than "Japanese" cars, and probably "American" cars. Maybe German immigrants would buy them for patriotic reasons?
This really saddens me too.
I used to avoid Ford like the plague because they were the American vehicle with quality issues while GM was the reliable one.
I know from my Saturn with a stick-shift that GM transmissions turned to crap, as did many other things from GM in the recent decade or two. Ford decided to stop building trash and stepped up their game. I now have a Ford Transit Connect outfitted for passenger as a family vehicle. We love it, we get lots of questions about it, lots of people tell us how
Yes. A fact that is generally universally accepted. I take it you have had a Japanese car and a bad experience with it? Pick 6 numbers between 0 and 42. I'll make sure never to play them in the Lottery.
They are far less reliable than "Japanese" cars, and probably "American" cars.
You've clearly never owned an American car. Well actually that's not fair, no one ever owns an American car, they are more salves to its workshop needs.
"all of the values Volkswagen holds so dear"
Profits above everything else?
1. Whether the penalty is "huge" can only be decided if we know how much VW profited from the deception.
2. They miscalculated the chance of being caught.
Well, the company VW might have admitted guilt . . . but the management, from the top down to the bottom have not. First, the CEO tried to blame it on "a couple of rogue programmers." Yeah, right.
Now all the managers are singing the Sergeant Schultz Schtick: "I know nuh-thing! Nuh-thing!" Again, some engineering manager must have known that something was amiss, and this could only be kept secret by an extensive company internal conspiracy.
The folks who will really suffer from this fiasco, besides the
Well, we could also talk about the poor people who have to breath in the pretty toxic stew of emissions gasses that come out of a diesel engine.
They're all guilty (Score:2)
you're not going to audit the code in your car. you're not going to audit the code in your Instant Pot.
you want the code to be available to the community, so that others can get together and audit it.
and no carmaker is going to permit that unless compelled to, because the code is too critical.
so be focused on real accountability.
i see no VW execs nor engineers yet facing the possibility of real jail time.
I'm not sure of the extent, but Bosch has reached a tentative settlement with the U.S. courts as well. As a Jetta diesel owner who accepted the buyback, I just received a postcard from the courts saying I'm automatically included in the Bosch settlement, unless I actively opt out. They'll be sending me a check for up to $350 once (if) the settlement is accepted by the courts. The hearing is on May 11.
Hopefully this means there will be a really packed used market of ultra cheap Diesel VW's with patched firmware. The real problem here is the severity of the regulations, not the cars themselves. If passenger trucks were held to the same standard there wouldn't be a single redneck "rollin' coal" out there.
The real problem here is the severity of the regulations, not the cars themselves. If passenger trucks were held to the same standard there wouldn't be a single redneck "rollin' coal" out there.
"Severity of the regulations" should be the banner of every whining industry that's been forced to clean up their act.
In this case, it's possible to be compliant but VW et al didn't want to implement a system that might have reduced performance or increase cost slightly.
So they chose to lie & cheat. Not the 1st to do this, won't be the last.
The US trucking industry is very proud that more than 1/3rd of medium & heavy commercial trucks are considered near-zero for particulate emissions, up from less
i haven't seen that yet.