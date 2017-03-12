Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Transportation Businesses The Courts

Volkwagen Finally Pleads Guilty On 'Dieselgate' Charges (cnet.com) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the car-makers-in-court dept.
Friday Volkswagen admitted in court that they'd committed fraud in their diesel emissions tests, also pleading guilty to falsifying statements and obstruction of justice. An anonymous reader quotes CNET: It marks the first time VW admitted guilt in any court in the world, according to a VW spokesman speaking to Reuters. The judge overseeing the case in the U.S. District Court in Detroit accepted the plea and will issue a sentence at a hearing on April 21. "The agreements that we have reached with the US government reflect our determination to address misconduct that went against all of the values Volkswagen holds so dear," Volkswagen said in an emailed statement... The road to Dieselgate's conclusion still has plenty of pavement, though. The company is still under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Internal Revenue Service. And that's in the US alone.
"VW AG is pleading guilty to all three counts because it is guilty on all three counts," the company's general counsel told the judge. Reuters also reports that VW offered to buy back half a million vehicles just in America, and agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the U.S. to address claims from unhappy owners.

Volkwagen Finally Pleads Guilty On 'Dieselgate' Charges More | Reply

Volkwagen Finally Pleads Guilty On 'Dieselgate' Charges

Comments Filter:

  • A mystery (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What I don't understand is why anyone in the US would buy a VW in the first place? They are far less reliable than "Japanese" cars, and probably "American" cars. Maybe German immigrants would buy them for patriotic reasons?

    • Japanese cars are reliable? Bahahaha obviously you never owned either

  • "all of the values Volkswagen holds so dear"

    Profits above everything else?

  • With all of the funny electronics running in these vehicles, unless I can audit the code being used I'm going to assume every automaker is doing the same thing and Volkswagon forgot or didn't think to pay the campaign *cough bribe cough* contributions.

  • I'm not sure of the extent, but Bosch has reached a tentative settlement with the U.S. courts as well. As a Jetta diesel owner who accepted the buyback, I just received a postcard from the courts saying I'm automatically included in the Bosch settlement, unless I actively opt out. They'll be sending me a check for up to $350 once (if) the settlement is accepted by the courts. The hearing is on May 11.

  • Hopefully this means there will be a really packed used market of ultra cheap Diesel VW's with patched firmware. The real problem here is the severity of the regulations, not the cars themselves. If passenger trucks were held to the same standard there wouldn't be a single redneck "rollin' coal" out there.

Slashdot Top Deals

Money is truthful. If a man speaks of his honor, make him pay cash. -- Lazarus Long

Close