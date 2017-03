Volkwagen Finally Pleads Guilty On 'Dieselgate' Charges

Friday Volkswagen admitted in court that they'd committed fraud in their diesel emissions tests, also pleading guilty to falsifying statements and obstruction of justice. An anonymous reader quotes CNET:"VW AG is pleading guilty to all three counts because it is guilty on all three counts," the company's general counsel told the judge. Reuters also reports that VW offered to buy back half a million vehicles just in America , and agreed to spend up to $25 billion in the U.S. to address claims from unhappy owners.