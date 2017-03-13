Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Why Is the Vatican at a Tech Conference? (bbc.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the unusual-match dept.
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: As Bishop Paul Tighe sat down for our interview, he joked that not only is he probably the only priest at South by Southwest, but also the only person with grey hair. His presence here marks the first time the Vatican has attended the South by Southwest Interactive conference, and their panel - titled Compassionate Disruption - is one of this year's most talked about events. "In a world where increasingly [we're] not invited to part of conversations, I think if people are interested in having us, we're delighted to be here. "I want to learn and get a feeling for what are the things that are driving a generation of people who are in many ways shaping the world as we know it. He glanced around the room. "Really deep down, I see a lot of people looking for some sort of connectivity." That's certainly true -- though I get the sense for delegates here that means good wi-fi, rather than a strong sense of faith. So Bishop Tighe's mission is to get this industry to find real value in both.

Why Is the Vatican at a Tech Conference?

  • What a dumb submission. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Catholic Church is a huge global organization with millions of 'employees' and 'customers'. Like any similarly large multinational organization, be it a corporation or an aide group or a supranational governmental body, it will have significant information technology needs. Of course they'll have an interest in technology and tech conferences.

  • Is it a tech conference? (Score:4, Informative)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @12:12PM (#54029717)
    I thought it was more of an arts/entertainment conference. The Wikipedia page [wikipedia.org] says it focuses on "music, film, and interactive."

    Or am I the only one that wouldn't call that a tech conference?

  • Information about talk itself (Score:5, Informative)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @12:12PM (#54029719)
    Speaking of whoring karma for the afterlife, here's the talk itself (missing from the reliably crappy article summary):

    http://schedule.sxsw.com/2017/events/PP67508

    When your community numbers over 1.2 billion people and you&rsquo;ve been in operation for over 2,000 years, there&rsquo;s a lot to consider when it comes to integrating new media and technology. The Vatican's iterative engagement of the "Digital Continent" stands in contrast to the velocity of mainstream technology adoption. Yet its unique approach to Twitter, Instagram and digital video have helped make the Pope the most influential world leader online.

    This first-of-its kind SXSW discussion will shed light on how the world's oldest and largest community is adapting to and leveraging new media to encourage a new form of disruption: one guided by understanding, empathy and compassion.

    MAR 12, 2017 | 12:30PM &ndash; 1:30PM
    Primary Access: Interactive Badge, Platinum Badge
    Secondary Access: Film Badge, Music Badge
    Format: Panel
    Event Type: Sessions
    Track: Brands & Marketing
    Level: Advanced

    Translation: He's proselytizing or laying the groundwork to do so.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      He's going to realise why religions prefer access to children. Adults are a damn sight harder to bullshit.

      • Are they? Look at how many adults fawned over communism/absolute-capitalism/nazism/whatever, how many believe right now that their state is "the good side", etc etc.

  • This first-of-its kind SXSW discussion will shed light on how the world's oldest and largest community is adapting to and leveraging new media to encourage a new form of disruption: one guided by understanding, empathy and compassion.

    or...more realistically, this was shoehorned in at the behest of an investor, program director, or local community/government representative because Jesus saves and this is Texas.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      I didn't think catholicism was popular in the south. Not psychotic or literal enough.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      This first-of-its kind SXSW discussion will shed light on how the world's oldest and largest community is adapting to and leveraging new media to encourage a new form of disruption: one guided by understanding, empathy and compassion.

      or...more realistically, this was shoehorned in at the behest of an investor, program director, or local community/government representative because Jesus saves and this is Texas.

      Isn't SXSW in Austin, which is basically the southernmost neighborhood of San Francisco? Not exactly a bastion of the Bible Belt.

      Besides, over 64% of Texans are evangelical protestant while on 21% are Catholic (most likely Latinos). The Vatican doesn't have a whole lot of pull. I see this more and another factor of the modernization to Catholicism that Francis is pushing right now. While Carlin's priest in Dogma was obvious satire, he is correct in that the Church is looking to modernize as a lot of it

  • Reaching out to Change Makers (Score:3)

    by krisbrowne42 ( 549049 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @12:35PM (#54029923)
    For anyone who's been paying attention, the new pope has been working hard to put the service and social commitments back to the front of the Church's mission... Reaching out to people who can and do make disruptive waves can mean a lot. There's so many cases where an app with the right niche in mind has revolutionized life for remote communities, and so many places where even small incremental changes can mean life or death for people...

    They have a lot of skepticism to overcome, but I would like to believe they're trying to help the right people reach the right needs.
  • In the tech area, I get the feeling that a LOT of computer scientists and engineers don't contemplate the moral implications of the software/hardware they are designing. Weather its GPS apps designed so badly using them while driving would definitely cause a crash, programmers working on data mining analytics for credit card companies, or smarter and smarter cars that are increasingly insecure and easy to hack, I think more thought about consequences needs to be done by the people making this software/hardw

  • It's not unusual for large religious organizations to send representatives to tech conferences. As other have mentioned, they have technology needs too.

    I remember having a nice chat with a priest from the Vatican Observatory when we attended an astronomy conference, At a conference on human-computer interaction, I spoke with a gentleman from the Mormon church's genealogy arm.

    These were actual technology conferences with peer-reviewed publications, unlike the more arts and entertainment focused SXSW.

