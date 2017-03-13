Why Is the Vatican at a Tech Conference? (bbc.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a BBC report: As Bishop Paul Tighe sat down for our interview, he joked that not only is he probably the only priest at South by Southwest, but also the only person with grey hair. His presence here marks the first time the Vatican has attended the South by Southwest Interactive conference, and their panel - titled Compassionate Disruption - is one of this year's most talked about events. "In a world where increasingly [we're] not invited to part of conversations, I think if people are interested in having us, we're delighted to be here. "I want to learn and get a feeling for what are the things that are driving a generation of people who are in many ways shaping the world as we know it. He glanced around the room. "Really deep down, I see a lot of people looking for some sort of connectivity." That's certainly true -- though I get the sense for delegates here that means good wi-fi, rather than a strong sense of faith. So Bishop Tighe's mission is to get this industry to find real value in both.
Religion is a huge net negative for our species.
I don't think that's a supportable opinion. If religions were not useful for propagating a people and culture into the future we wouldn't have so many religions that have endured for thousands of years. And areligious people tend to not have children, so their culture dies out. Religion must have been a net positive (even if locally negative for those who don't conform to the predominant religion) because otherwise, the areligious would have had an evolutionary advantage over the religious and would have do
What a dumb submission. (Score:2, Interesting)
The Catholic Church is a huge global organization with millions of 'employees' and 'customers'. Like any similarly large multinational organization, be it a corporation or an aide group or a supranational governmental body, it will have significant information technology needs. Of course they'll have an interest in technology and tech conferences.
TBH, a game based on a literal interpretation of Revelation would be cool as hell with the rivers of blood and screams of the damned and everything.
Is it a tech conference? (Score:4, Informative)
Or am I the only one that wouldn't call that a tech conference?
Information about talk itself (Score:5, Informative)
http://schedule.sxsw.com/2017/events/PP67508
When your community numbers over 1.2 billion people and you’ve been in operation for over 2,000 years, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to integrating new media and technology. The Vatican's iterative engagement of the "Digital Continent" stands in contrast to the velocity of mainstream technology adoption. Yet its unique approach to Twitter, Instagram and digital video have helped make the Pope the most influential world leader online.
This first-of-its kind SXSW discussion will shed light on how the world's oldest and largest community is adapting to and leveraging new media to encourage a new form of disruption: one guided by understanding, empathy and compassion.
MAR 12, 2017 | 12:30PM – 1:30PM
Proselytizing (Score:2)
Translation: He's proselytizing or laying the groundwork to do so.
Are they? Look at how many adults fawned over communism/absolute-capitalism/nazism/whatever, how many believe right now that their state is "the good side", etc etc.
Age of consent in Vatican city was recently raised, to fourteen. Only priests live in Vatican City.
a more pragmatic reason this is happening (Score:2)
or...more realistically, this was shoehorned in at the behest of an investor, program director, or local community/government representative because Jesus saves and this is Texas.
Isn't SXSW in Austin, which is basically the southernmost neighborhood of San Francisco? Not exactly a bastion of the Bible Belt.
Besides, over 64% of Texans are evangelical protestant while on 21% are Catholic (most likely Latinos). The Vatican doesn't have a whole lot of pull. I see this more and another factor of the modernization to Catholicism that Francis is pushing right now. While Carlin's priest in Dogma was obvious satire, he is correct in that the Church is looking to modernize as a lot of it
Reaching out to Change Makers (Score:3)
They have a lot of skepticism to overcome, but I would like to believe they're trying to help the right people reach the right needs.
Could use a little more religious influence (Score:1)
This is not unusual (Score:2)
It's not unusual for large religious organizations to send representatives to tech conferences. As other have mentioned, they have technology needs too.
I remember having a nice chat with a priest from the Vatican Observatory when we attended an astronomy conference, At a conference on human-computer interaction, I spoke with a gentleman from the Mormon church's genealogy arm.
These were actual technology conferences with peer-reviewed publications, unlike the more arts and entertainment focused SXSW.