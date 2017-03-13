'We Didn't Lose Control Of Our Personal Data -- It Was Stolen From Us By People Farmers' (ar.al) 77
Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the worldwide web, wrote an open-letter over the weekend to mark the 28th anniversary of his invention. In his letter, he shared three worrisome things that happened over the last twelve months. In his letter, Berners-Lee pointed out three things that occurred over the past 12 months that has him worried: we do not assume control of our personal data anymore; how easy it is for misinformation to spread on the web; and lack of transparency on political advertising on the web. Cyborg rights activist Aral Balkan wrote a piece yesterday arguing that perhaps Berners-Lee is being modest about the things that concern him. From the article: It's important to note that these (those three worrisome things) are not trends and that they've been in the making for far longer than twelve months. They are symptoms that are inextricably linked to the core nature of the Web as it exists within the greater socio-technological system we live under today that we call Surveillance Capitalism. Tim says we've "lost control of our personal data." This is not entirely accurate. We didn't lose control; it was stolen from us by Silicon Valley. It is stolen from you every day by people farmers; the Googles and the Facebooks of the world. It is stolen from you by an industry of data brokers, the publishing behavioural advertising industry ("adtech"), and a long tail of Silicon Valley startups hungry for an exit to one of the more established players or looking to compete with them to own a share of you. The elephants in the room -- Google and Facebook -- stand silently in the wings, unmentioned except as allies later on in the letter where they're portrayed trying to "combat the problem" of misinformation. Is it perhaps foolish to expect anything more when Google is one of the biggest contributors to recent web standards at the W3C and when Google and Facebook both help fund the Web Foundation? Let me state it plainly: Google and Facebook are not allies in our fight for an equitable future -- they are the enemy. These platform monopolies are factory farms for human beings; farming us for every gram of insight they can extract. If, as Tim states, the core challenge for the Web today is combating people farming, and if we know who the people farmers are, shouldn't we be strongly regulating them to curb their abuses?
So we shouldn't trust big data. Fair enough. (Score:2)
The less data we put out there, the less they can steal. That, and proxies.
When I was a little kid I left my bike out and it got stolen. So I never did that again. That strategy worked.
Not Stolen (Score:4, Interesting)
Bought. Silicon valley bought the data from us. For the most part every company that is collecting data on users made this clear in their terms of services. In the vast majority of these cases the product they are supplying is also free and thus paid for through the collection of data.
Furthermore, users don't care. Providing the data is anonymised and the value of what they are receiving is worth the cost of the data users will continue to use it as a barter.
The government steals data. We have no contract with them to provide it and we are unaware they are collecting it. Silicon valley trades services and features in exchange for data.
Same thing with manhatten island. (Score:5, Insightful)
It was 'bought' from the native American for a pile of beads. The fact that the actual value was of the exchange was inequitable and one of the parties in the contract didn't even understand what property ownership meant, is of course irrelevant? Isn't it?
The fact the native Americans believed you could no more own the land then the sky really has no bearing on weather or not they contractually obligated themselves or the other party was being honest about the value of the exchange?
A very similar situation here, the customer basically doesn't understand what they are giving away or what it's value is, so to them they are seemingly 'getting something for free'.
Re: (Score:1)
It was 'bought' from the native American for a pile of beads.
Pffft. A group of Europeans handed a group of Native Americans some beads. The Natives took the beads from the nice visitors and went on their way. Nothing was bought or sold.
Re: (Score:1)
The fact the native Americans believed you could no more own the land then the sky really has no bearing on weather or not they contractually obligated themselves or the other party was being honest about the value of the exchange?
There are two sides to this story you know. While the native Americans certainly did get screwed, it's not quite so innocent. They didn't believe that you could own land, yet they took payment for it believing that those who paid them were fools for giving them something for the land. In their minds it would be no different than someone today paying me for the naturally occurring rain on their property.
Re: (Score:2)
They didn't believe that you could own land
So if someone came up to you and offered you a nice tidy 8-digit sum of money (verifiably legit) for your Immortal Soul, you, not believing there is any such thing, would sign on the dotted line in your own blood, and take the money, and you'd never even wonder if your belief (or lack thereof) was correct or incorrect?
Re: (Score:2)
Most people will sell their soul for a candy bar or nice homemade cookies. I've seen the experiment performed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why a candy bar or some cookies is a better soul acquisition strategy.
Re: (Score:2)
Explain to me how my data is valuable to me?
I cannot explain and I don't really understand it myself how my data is valuable to me. What fish_in_the_c is hinting is many of us are like the Native Americans who at the time simply didn't understand value of land ownership and how can land be owned by someone.
Value of property (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Here's how the average person values things:
1. Easy to use
2. Free
187. Protects your privacy
That's the problem with what the privacy advocates are preaching. People t
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that the actual value was of the exchange was inequitable and one of the parties in the contract didn't even understand what property ownership meant, is of course irrelevant? Isn't it?
Whether the value exchanged is "equitable" is for the parties to the contract to decide. The fact that some outside party thinks the exchange was "inequitable" is not sufficient cause, by itself, to void the contract.
Of course, if one party doesn't believe that land can be owned then any contract which involves them turning over title to land is void. How could they sign over something they don't believe that they own? Either the contract is fraudulent or it lacks the essential element of "meeting of the mi
Never had control (Score:3)
We didn't lose control; it was stolen from us
The WWW never provided a way to control our personal data. Its goal was to make all information available everywhere.
Same story (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
It's not just personal information that Silicon Valley is stealing, it's now letters of the alphabe.
People famers (Score:1)
Letter spacing strikes again!
Re: (Score:2)
Double standards (Score:1)
Pirates take Corporate data claim it's fair.
Corporations take data, pirates claim it's not fair.
Let's call it like it is, there are no rights in life.
Most worrisome thing Berners-Lee didn't mention (Score:2, Funny)
>We didn't lose control; it was stolen from us by Silicon Valley
>Let me state it plainly: Google and Facebook are not allies in our fight for an equitable future -- they are the enemy.
>These platform monopolies are factory farms for human beings; farming us for every gram of insight they can extract.
The whole problem with the internet - the whole problem with our very language is... hyperbole!
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't stolen at all (Score:4, Insightful)
WE give it away freely.
This should be obvious,
This is how Terminator started (Score:2)
The day a person was first hired to be a "Cyborg rights activist"
1st and 4th (Score:2)
No. Those amendments regulate the federal government; a strong argument can be (and has been) made that the amendments in the bill of rights also regulate the state governments via the auspices of the 14th amendment; but these amendments are not directed at and do not regulate the citizens or the businesses the citizens own.
IOW, for Facebook and Google... no.
And of course, there's the whole issue that the government do
Damn farmers... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ba da, ba da da, bum, bum, bum.
Either fix the headline... (Score:2)
... or explain what a 'Famer' is.
Re: (Score:3)
... or explain what a 'Famer' is.
Sure, here you go. People who reenact the movie Fame [wikipedia.org]. Like people who reenact the Civil War, but for young, dancers and singers. They sing the body electric. Not sure why it's on
/.
Mark Zuckerberg: Users are dumb fucks (Score:1)
Facebook CEO Called Trusting Users Dumb Fucks [tomsguide.com]
Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuck: Just ask.
Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks.
IMO, it's even worse than they say (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I do not think that privacy is mental illness or anything similar, I do, however, that privacy is becoming more and more impossible. I think that the correct solution is to legally enforce transparency in ALL layers of society, maybe even to change technology so that secrets become impossible for EVERYONE. Guess I may be brainwashed, but can you give a batter solution?
Re: (Score:2)
I think it is impossible because even if you don't provide information on yourself, your computer can be hacked, street cameras will take photos of you. To some extent, I would say that information technology, networking, and computing, are making privacy harder and harder to keep, even if you do your best to do it, and even if you lived in some utopia where you would have no problems with your future employers because of it.
Re: (Score:2)
I think that the correct solution is to legally enforce transparency in ALL layers of society, maybe even to change technology so that secrets become impossible for EVERYONE.
There's a reason that would never work: rich and powerful people would make themselves exempt, by one means or another, just like they do with so many other things. In the end it would only apply to the 'commoners', and as such would at best be no better than things are currently, and at worst it would feel like orders of magnitude worse, with most people feeling like their entire lives are splayed open like a frog on a dissection tray.
Re: (Score:2)
Was that tweeted? (Score:2)
Their statement sounds a lot like a Trump tweet.
How is it stolen? (Score:2)
You all agreed to use these services and volunteered your information. Nobody is forcing any of you to do these things. If you don't like it then stop.
We Traded It for "Free" Content (Score:3)
Longer than that (Score:3)
Oh, this has been going on for much longer than Google and Facebook had even existed. Loyalty points cards, Newspaper readership lists, etc.
The only thing that's change is the sheer scope, both in terms of number of people, and the varying kinds of data being amassed.
And the single biggest factor in this is no one else but the average person. The average person doesn't *care* that their personal data is being hoarded. They don't *care* that their privacy is being obliterated. Hell, if anything, they're *encouraging* it because of the whole "Only criminals have something to hide" attitude. If not that, then they can be very easily swayed to give up their data for minor benefits like saving a couple percent on a given purchase, etc.
IMO the defining moment was when Snowden made his revelations public. What was the response? Worse than no change. The people who were already concerned about their privacy had their fears validated, but everyone else simply didn't care. But a sizeable percentage honestly believes to this day that Snowden was in the wrong for doing what he did, and not the agencies for unlawfully collecting and hoarding all that data. The same people that scream "No big guvmint!" are somehow perfectly satisfied to have every subtle aspect of their daily lives recorded and analyzed by not just the government but by countless corporations as well.
The majority of the citizenry either doesn't care, or actually wants this to happen. The few who can (even if just vaguely) see the direction all this is going, are already taking what limited steps they can by closing social media accounts, etc. (For all the good that does at this point.
:P) . But we're basically screwed, and those who don't want it are being dragged into it kicking and screaming by the majority who happily do.
Too True (Score:2)
We can fix it, it just takes some guts - and regulations.
The following laws would work:
1) Any service that tracks private information, must, by law offer a more expensive version that does not retain said information beyond minimum neccessary billing information. They can price it however they like - as long as at least 10% of their customers agree to pay that price. Should they mistakenly track said information, they owe their victims ten times whatever they were charged, dating from the time they began
Freely given and mostly worthless (Score:2)
Tim says we've "lost control of our personal data." This is not entirely accurate. We didn't lose control; it was stolen from us by Silicon Valley. It is stolen from you every day by people farmers;
Rubbish!
People gave it freely. They do not (still) consider it to have any value - maybe because a lot of it is completely fictitious. Whether that turns out to be mistaken or not has yet to be determined. Apart from the few cases where there has been actual theft, everyone who filled in their personal details for access to social media sites did so without duress. The overwhelming majority seem to have gone far beyond volunteering the bare minimum and some of the stuff that people post is startling in it
So the next response is to feed the monster (Score:2)