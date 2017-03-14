Alphabet's Jigsaw Wants To Explain Tech Jargon To You, Launches Sideways Dictionary (cnet.com) 4
It might sound obvious, but the thing about tech is that sometimes it can get really, well, technical. From a report on CNET: So Alphabet wants to help make nitty-gritty tech jargon simpler to explain to the masses. On Tuesday, Jigsaw, a tech incubator owned by Google's parent company, launched a website called the Sideways Dictionary that takes jargon and puts it into terms normal people would understand. Jigsaw partnered with the Washington Post to build the tool.
Dictionary? (Score:3)
What's that?
Alternative jargon? (Score:1)
So will WaPo's 'help' be fact checked? Why does the CIA want to turn technical jargon into a political weapon? It is bad enough tech companies let the CIA listen to everything we do, now they have to redefine words too?
Re: (Score:2)
Blank page
Kind of. You're presented with a blank page, it then takes 4 or 5 seconds to load the text "Sideways Dictionary" at the bottom of the page. Not wildly impressed.
Content seems to be largely snippets worthy of BadAnalogyGuy.