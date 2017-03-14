Alphabet's Jigsaw Wants To Explain Tech Jargon To You, Launches Sideways Dictionary (cnet.com) 26
It might sound obvious, but the thing about tech is that sometimes it can get really, well, technical. From a report on CNET: So Alphabet wants to help make nitty-gritty tech jargon simpler to explain to the masses. On Tuesday, Jigsaw, a tech incubator owned by Google's parent company, launched a website called the Sideways Dictionary that takes jargon and puts it into terms normal people would understand. Jigsaw partnered with the Washington Post to build the tool.
What's that?
Bought this in school:
Newton's Telecom Dictionary: Telecommunications, Networking, Information Technologies, The Internet, Wired, Wireless, Satellites and Fiber
Does what it says on the tin.
So will WaPo's 'help' be fact checked? Why does the CIA want to turn technical jargon into a political weapon? It is bad enough tech companies let the CIA listen to everything we do, now they have to redefine words too?
Blank page
Kind of. You're presented with a blank page, it then takes 4 or 5 seconds to load the text "Sideways Dictionary" at the bottom of the page. Not wildly impressed.
Content seems to be largely snippets worthy of BadAnalogyGuy.
And when it does load, I can hardly read [imgur.com] what's on the page, aside from the blue "Please Explain." The text that says "write here" is barely visible, too small and way too light. Light gray on white is not exactly conducive to a good UI.
Doesn't work in Chrome with uBlock and Privacy Badger. Disabled uBlock, could see definitions but could not log in. Gave up.
Does not load at all on IE10. My work PC won't install IE11 for some reason.
I have not seen a site this shitty for a while. Normally something at least kinda works.
Anyone else thought about The Jargon File [catb.org]?
It is not that at all.
This tool provides only a bunch of analogies for tech jargon, but many are not good.
An API to a turnstile??? Not really at all useful to most people. The "Cinderella" one for 2-factor authentication is better, but still leaves off the most critical requirement that the 2 factors be of different nature. Generally this means two of: Something you know (password), something you have (token), or something you are (biometrics)
I keep seeing claims for 2-factor that are only having more than one of "something you
Okay, so the idea is that we have these analogies that "regular people" can understand. Then I look at an analogy for "Hackathon"
Okay, let's go look up "cosplay." Nope. Not there.
So much for "regular people" understanding...
I have to give technical explanations to business types regularly and in my experience a poor analogy that gives the wrong impression of a technical concept is worse than useless. I've found in my career is if you can express why it is valuable for someone to understand a technical term or concept, they are more than capable of understanding it. People usually don't understand all this technical jargon not because it's hard, but because they can't be bothered.
I would call these analogies flawed at best. For
I went there looking for a geekanese to normie dictionary, instead I find an Urban Dictionary analogy list. I was going to share this with my users, as for now, I think I'll pass.
Indeed.
Ad Blocking:
"Itâ(TM)s like vandalizing outdoor posters. A legitimate form of protest against adverts that have invaded public space. Or criminal damage to private property."
"Itâ(TM)s like fare dodging. If one person dodges their bus fare, it wonâ(TM)t have any great effect on the viability of the service. But if everyone does it, the bus company runs out of money and cancels the service."
"Itâ(TM)s like music piracy. Some people say ad blocking is to brands what music piracy was to
Alphabet: ah yes well but did you know this version came with a name that was determined by a focus group, and is funded by a team of people who think caviar tastes different on Yachts than it does on private jets?
internet: but we dont need this...
Alphabet: Thats what we thought about yacht caviar but that turned out spectacular even though its almost the same as resort caviar.
