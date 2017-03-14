Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Alphabet's Jigsaw Wants To Explain Tech Jargon To You, Launches Sideways Dictionary (cnet.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the sideway-dictionary dept.
It might sound obvious, but the thing about tech is that sometimes it can get really, well, technical. From a report on CNET: So Alphabet wants to help make nitty-gritty tech jargon simpler to explain to the masses. On Tuesday, Jigsaw, a tech incubator owned by Google's parent company, launched a website called the Sideways Dictionary that takes jargon and puts it into terms normal people would understand. Jigsaw partnered with the Washington Post to build the tool.

  • Dictionary? (Score:3)

    by peetm ( 781139 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @12:07PM (#54037151) Homepage

    What's that?

    • Bought this in school:

      Newton's Telecom Dictionary: Telecommunications, Networking, Information Technologies, The Internet, Wired, Wireless, Satellites and Fiber

      Does what it says on the tin.

  • Alternative jargon? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So will WaPo's 'help' be fact checked? Why does the CIA want to turn technical jargon into a political weapon? It is bad enough tech companies let the CIA listen to everything we do, now they have to redefine words too?

  • This is what happens when you have too much money.

  • The jargon file (Score:3)

    by GuB-42 ( 2483988 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @12:29PM (#54037333)

    Anyone else thought about The Jargon File [catb.org]?
    It is not that at all.

  • This tool provides only a bunch of analogies for tech jargon, but many are not good.

    An API to a turnstile??? Not really at all useful to most people. The "Cinderella" one for 2-factor authentication is better, but still leaves off the most critical requirement that the 2 factors be of different nature. Generally this means two of: Something you know (password), something you have (token), or something you are (biometrics)

    I keep seeing claims for 2-factor that are only having more than one of "something you

    • Okay, so the idea is that we have these analogies that "regular people" can understand. Then I look at an analogy for "Hackathon"

      It’s like a cosplay convention.

      Okay, let's go look up "cosplay." Nope. Not there.

      So much for "regular people" understanding...

  • I have to give technical explanations to business types regularly and in my experience a poor analogy that gives the wrong impression of a technical concept is worse than useless. I've found in my career is if you can express why it is valuable for someone to understand a technical term or concept, they are more than capable of understanding it. People usually don't understand all this technical jargon not because it's hard, but because they can't be bothered.

    I would call these analogies flawed at best. For

  • So far it sucks. (Score:3)

    by pecosdave ( 536896 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @12:33PM (#54037371) Homepage Journal

    I went there looking for a geekanese to normie dictionary, instead I find an Urban Dictionary analogy list. I was going to share this with my users, as for now, I think I'll pass.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Indeed.

      Ad Blocking:

      "Itâ(TM)s like vandalizing outdoor posters. A legitimate form of protest against adverts that have invaded public space. Or criminal damage to private property."

      "Itâ(TM)s like fare dodging. If one person dodges their bus fare, it wonâ(TM)t have any great effect on the viability of the service. But if everyone does it, the bus company runs out of money and cancels the service."

      "Itâ(TM)s like music piracy. Some people say ad blocking is to brands what music piracy was to

  • internet: we already have this, its called wikipedia, and simple wikipedia. its much more complete and open.
    Alphabet: ah yes well but did you know this version came with a name that was determined by a focus group, and is funded by a team of people who think caviar tastes different on Yachts than it does on private jets?
    internet: but we dont need this...
    Alphabet: Thats what we thought about yacht caviar but that turned out spectacular even though its almost the same as resort caviar.
  • Christ on a bike that's embarrassing. Wonder how much it cost?

