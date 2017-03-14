Australia Copyright Safe Harbour Provision Backed By Prime Minister (torrentfreak.com) 9
Moves to introduce a copyright "safe harbor" provision for platforms such as Google and Facebook have received a boost in Australia after receiving backing from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. From a report on TorrentFreak: A report in The Australian indicates that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has given the safe harbor amendments his support. It won't be all plain sailing from here, however. The government is to set up a Senate committee into the copyright amendments to determine whether the amendments will promote piracy as the entertainment industries are warning. The inquiry will launch after the government introduces the Copyright Amendment (Disability Access and Other Measures) Bill into Parliament after March 20. The Australian suggests that under Schedule 2 of the bill, online platforms would receive immunity for infringing user-uploaded content. However, totally immunity is an unrealistic eventuality that would almost certainly have to be tempered by rules concerning takedowns. Those details will be examined in-depth as part of the committee inquiry, which will run its course in advance of parliamentary debate and voting.
*AA impeachment of PM starts in 3, 2, 1... (Score:1)
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull; good man...
CAP === 'emeralds'
State tools? (Score:2)
Or is it just totally benign?
But when was the last time you knew a politician to do something out of the goodness of their hearts?
Externalizing costs (Score:2)
So if we get rid of safe harbor provisions as the Copyright industry wants, then the logical thing to do is for the government to collect a fee from all copyright holders and distribute that money to ISPs and websites to pay for copyright enforcemen