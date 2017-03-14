Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Facebook Admits Flaw in Image Moderation After BBC Report (bbc.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the wasn't-working dept.
From a report on BBC: A Facebook executive has admitted to MPs its moderating process "was not working" following a BBC investigation. BBC News reported 100 posts featuring sexualised images and comments about children, but 82 were deemed not to "breach community standards." Facebook UK director Simon Milner told MPs the problem was now fixed. He was speaking to the Commons Home Affairs committee alongside bosses from Twitter and Google as part of an investigation into online hate crime. The BBC investigation reported dozens of posts through the website tool, including images from groups where users were discussing swapping what appeared to be child abuse material. When journalists went back to Facebook with the images that had not been taken down, the company reported them to the police and cancelled an interview, saying in a statement: "It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation."

  • "Appeared" to be (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    "Appeared" to be child abuse material, but under no reasonable law would they be classified as such.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      "Zero tolerance" laws are always, no exception, a bad idea.
      It's sad when an e-mail service flags and blocks pictures I send to my brother of himself as a child, in a bath tub. Who knows what lists you can get added to because the laws are just plain wrong.

      • ""Zero tolerance" laws are always, no exception, a bad idea."

        Er, is that a "law"?

        Sorry, I haven't had my coffee yet and am still feeling pedanticly.

  • More importantly... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...Is the capture and punishment of those creating these materials. The fact that these materials (photos, videos, etc.) exist is secondary to the more serious crime of child exploitation itself. Humanity often seems to be more concerned with treating the symptom instead of the root cause of the problem, so to speak.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      No thieves without fences.

      The interesting thing is Facebook reporting the reporters to the police.

  • Maybe this is why whenever I flag a video for showing actual homicide, it never gets taken down.

  • Without knowing exactly what was in the offending posts, how can we possibly know what to think? Somehow I doubt it's that easy to find hardcore child abuse images on facebook, so these might be almost innocent - it wouldn't surprise me if most of them are just swimsuit images from someone's family holiday, or screencaps from Toddlers and Tiaras or some other TV program.

  • When is facebook going to admit that it is physically impossible to filter out all the kiddie porn? According to this website https://zephoria.com/top-15-va... [zephoria.com] there are 300 million pictures posted EVERY DAY. Even if someone can review 1,000 pictures a day facebook would have to hire 300,000 people to ensure none of the pictures posted are 'kiddie porn'

    • Even if someone can review 1,000 pictures a day facebook would have to hire 300,000 people to ensure none of the pictures posted are 'kiddie porn'

      Good. Facebook's stupid system should be unbearably expensive, even with content moderator farms in Morocco where your image doesn't get more than a second's consideration.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      ... Even if someone can review 1,000 pictures a day facebook would have to hire 300,000 people to ensure none of the pictures posted are 'kiddie porn'

  • We need to level fines at such a large level that they act as a deterrent. FB would quickly find a solution to this problem.

