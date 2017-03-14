Facebook Admits Flaw in Image Moderation After BBC Report (bbc.com) 22
From a report on BBC: A Facebook executive has admitted to MPs its moderating process "was not working" following a BBC investigation. BBC News reported 100 posts featuring sexualised images and comments about children, but 82 were deemed not to "breach community standards." Facebook UK director Simon Milner told MPs the problem was now fixed. He was speaking to the Commons Home Affairs committee alongside bosses from Twitter and Google as part of an investigation into online hate crime. The BBC investigation reported dozens of posts through the website tool, including images from groups where users were discussing swapping what appeared to be child abuse material. When journalists went back to Facebook with the images that had not been taken down, the company reported them to the police and cancelled an interview, saying in a statement: "It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation."
"Zero tolerance" laws are always, no exception, a bad idea.
It's sad when an e-mail service flags and blocks pictures I send to my brother of himself as a child, in a bath tub. Who knows what lists you can get added to because the laws are just plain wrong.
""Zero tolerance" laws are always, no exception, a bad idea."
Er, is that a "law"?
Sorry, I haven't had my coffee yet and am still feeling pedanticly.
...Is the capture and punishment of those creating these materials. The fact that these materials (photos, videos, etc.) exist is secondary to the more serious crime of child exploitation itself. Humanity often seems to be more concerned with treating the symptom instead of the root cause of the problem, so to speak.
The interesting thing is Facebook reporting the reporters to the police.
Without knowing exactly what was in the offending posts, how can we possibly know what to think? Somehow I doubt it's that easy to find hardcore child abuse images on facebook, so these might be almost innocent - it wouldn't surprise me if most of them are just swimsuit images from someone's family holiday, or screencaps from Toddlers and Tiaras or some other TV program.
People who can't distinguish paedophilia from child abuse should be put behind bars, as they're a danger to society.
It would surprise me if the great majority of paedophiles and zoophiles aren't abstaining from pursuing their desires(?). My guess is that we only hear about the exceptions.
Or put it this way, have you ever dreamt or thought about killing someone? Does that make you a murderer who should face the penalty for such?
So speaks ignorance. Pedophiles have a lower recidivism rate than most other crimes i.e. not only CAN they be reformed, if not cured, but we are better at doing it than for most other crimes.
People convicted of sex crimes against children and released have less than 4% chance of being arrested again for sex crimes against children - but over 40% chance of being arrested again for any crime. And yes, they check the computer when they arrest them for littering.
Even if someone can review 1,000 pictures a day facebook would have to hire 300,000 people to ensure none of the pictures posted are 'kiddie porn'
Good. Facebook's stupid system should be unbearably expensive, even with content moderator farms in Morocco where your image doesn't get more than a second's consideration.
We need to level fines at such a large level that they act as a deterrent. FB would quickly find a solution to this problem.