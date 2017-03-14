Uber Is Using In-App Podcasts To Dissuade Seattle Drivers From Unionizing (theverge.com) 16
Uber doesn't like unionization, like many corporations. In January, the company sued the city of Seattle to challenge the city's authority to implement a law that would allow ride-share drivers to unionize. The Verge is reporting today that the company has been using in-app podcasts to dissuade their Seattle drivers from unionizing by explaining, in their view, how the city's unionization law would negatively affect drivers. From the report: Uber spokesperson Nathan Hambley pushed back on a story from The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that suggested Uber drivers in Seattle were forced to choose whether or not to listen to the company-produced podcasts every day before they can begin picking up riders. The podcasts, which are produced in a number of geographic markets for Uber drivers, appear as notifications at the bottom of the app that can be dismissed or ignored -- or acted upon to start the latest podcast episode, which usually run under 10 minutes. Drivers are not required to listen to the podcast, said Hambley in an interview. "They are not required to look down at the notification at all. The most prominent button is to go on or offline to accept rides." The notification first appears as the limited message on the left, and, if the driver swipes up, the full message appears. The notification remains at the bottom of the driver screen regardless of whether it is ignored, or if the podcast is listened to or not.
Text please? (Score:2)
Could someone be so kind as to copy/paste the WSJ article into here so that we can read it? FYI, a summary to news that no one can read is shite editing.
Looking at you BeauHD.
Re: (Score:3)
Google, "copyright," and get up to speed about the illegality of copy/paste of material that is a revenue stream.
Re: Text please? (Score:2)
That's fair use.
The right (Score:3)
Uber does have the right to communicate their side of the story to their drivers
... somehow this is controversial because ... they used their app?
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
And you can bet (Score:3)
"The notification remains at the bottom of the driver screen regardless of whether it is ignored, or if the podcast is listened to or not."
You can bet that Uber is gathering metrics on who which drivers refuse to listen to these "voluntary" podcasts and which ones click away from it before it's finished.
Those who fall into this "uncooperative" or "unreceptive" group will be punished one way or another, and you can bet your ass on that.