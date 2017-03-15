Google Tells Army of 'Quality Raters' To Flag Holocaust Denial (theguardian.com) 96
Google is using a 10,000-strong army of independent contractors to flag "offensive or upsetting" content, in order to ensure that queries like "did the Holocaust happen" don't push users to misinformation, propaganda and hate speech. From a report on The Guardian: The review of search terms is being done by the company's "quality raters", a little-known corps of worldwide contractors that Google uses to assess the quality of its systems. The raters are given searches based on real queries to conduct, and are asked to score the results on whether they meet the needs of users. These contractors, introduced to the company's review process in 2013, work from a huge manual describing every potential problem they could find with a given search query: whether or not it meets the user's expectations, whether the result offered is low or high quality, and whether it's spam, porn or illegal. In a new update to the rating system, rolled out on Tuesday, Google introduced another flag raters could use: the "upsetting-offensive" mark.
Isn't that a German thing? flags and denying?
It was until the Drumpf's immigrated to American and brought their "Wrong! Fake! Never Happened!" brand of debate to the US. Now it's solidly Americans.
We Cherokee are hoping that ICE steps in and deports the entire lot back to Germany. "Keep America for Americans" we always say.
Only problem with the Cherokee is they were sitting on all that gold in Georgia. Then they marched them out west where they wound up sitting on all that Black Gold. Bad luck to be weak and have something someone with no morals wants.
No. It's racist fascist nazi mysoginistic alt-right neo-cons. Try to keep up.
Possession is nine tenths of the law. Nobody is seriously talking about giving North Georgia back to the Cherokee nation.
Not that I know of. I suspect Google's been disappearing unpleasant facts on their News product for a while now. A number of times last year I went to find an article I knew I had seen on Google News with its own search and wound up empty handed. Using DuckDuckGo, I was easily able to find the article I was looking for.
If somebody can say DuckDuckGo (i.e. Yahoo as sibling pointed out) may be doing this as well, there are other alternatives. StartPage/IxQuick seems to come up often.
If all else fails, I g
Not that I know of. I suspect Google's been disappearing unpleasant facts on their News product for a while now.
"The holocaust never happened" is not an unpleasant fact - it's an out-and-out lie.
Google as gatekeeper of truth (Score:3, Informative)
Um, China already did this. If you try to use any website in China that is not in English, it censors such references.
Been happening for decades.
What is this argument that says any action is justified when it has already been committed at an earlier time by a different party?
It's called the law. Move to China and change it. Stop asking others to do your work for you.
This! If it's the law, it must be obeyed at all costs! The State nows better! Conform to the norms!!
Yes, it's China.
China? China has holocost denial laws?
Yes, they do. Specifically about Japanese actions in China, that were scrubbed by Japanese history books to pretend Chinese weren't murdered in the millions and that Formosa/Taiwan "welcomed" the Japanese "friendly colonists".
Try reading a real book sometime.
The slope is slippery! WAKE UP SHEEPLE!
It's Google's search engine. Go create your own pro-Holocaust Denial search engine if you think it's so important.
As I see it we are in a no win scenario.
On the Web, Lies, Misinformation, Conspiracy theories, and Passionate Hyperbole carry the same weight as solid truth. Often when something is true, it is often sited a small number of times, while the Anti-truth messages need to broadcasted over and over again so to be ingrained.
While I don't like the idea that there is a small number of people judging what is true and not for the public to see, however as a culture we had abused our free speech rights creating a si
Because it isn't an honest conversation, and never was. Holocaust Denial is literally a lie, and there are no compelling reasons to accept it.
Go read the transcripts of the Nuremberg Trials. It's all right there. The "six million figure" is an estimate based upon the number of Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe before the Final Solution, and the decided lack of Jews after. Countries like Poland, which had large Jewish communities prior to the 1930s, had virtually no Jews afterwards.
It's simple math. The Nazis kil
You do realize that most of those Jews emigrated, right? They took their gold and their paintings and whatever else they could and got-the-fuck-out. It was the laggards that made poor and slow decisions that were left behind. The camps were not a great thing but they were very similar to the camps that the US put Japanese into during WWII and no one is claiming those were death camps. They were shitty, it was a shitty thing to do to people but there is a difference.
Simple math? No such thing as simple
they burned the bodies after having their slaves remove gold teeth and anything else of value
Most of them left, they left because they were driven out, because the German government made it plenty clear they should get-the-fuck-out. The fast ones left, the slow ones or ones who didn't get the message got put in camps. There is also, literally no evidence of the so-called "Final Solution" ever being articulated much less made into policy. The Germans are nothing if not meticulous and weren't of the type to follow verbal orders, processes would have been created, documented, passed along the chain
because there are thousands and thousands of pages of documentation and photos of the nazis creating an industrialized killing system
Then stop using Google.
:) It's not like they're the only search engine.
And stop giving them your data, while you're at it.
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-... [mozilla.org]
https://github.com/disconnectm... [github.com]
...You're so, so, so very late to the party. Google is only allowed to operate in China if it plays by the rules. There's quite a lot of history behind this. Outside of China, Google's moral compass is largely guided by its founders, including Sergey Brin, who grew up in the USSR and has been an outspoken opponent of censorship. Even Julian Assange feels strongly that Google's political objectives align closely with those of the Obama administration, a point backed up in Brin's Wikipedia article, where he's
Where do you draw the line? Some people think the earth is flat, so when you google "globe" should you get a message informing you that actually the world is a disc? Some people think that gravity isn't what pulls everything towards the ground, it's magnetism.
What is the standard for disputed facts that warrants presenting them along side the widely accepted facts?
It works both ways and someone will criticise you not matter what you do.
"upsetting-offensive" (Score:1)
As in, the truth hurts?
Really. They wouldn't would they?
Goody Goody Gumdrops Google (Score:3)
The line between hateful speech and offensive speech is so thin, it can correctly be identified as in the ear of the beholder.
Even in the freest societies, the right not to be offended is not granted to any of us... that's how we keep the freedom.
Rather than offensive, the flag ought to be for 'lies, misrepresentations, and other deceptive content promoting prejudice'.
I reserve the right to be offended by someone preaching that a group of individuals is inherently generally inferior based on specific superficial characteristics. You let that go unchallenged, and a percentage of individuals will see that as verification and have have their dangerous ignorance reinforced.
When you allow a group to be successfully dehumanized by another group, hate cri
go back in time and see whistleblowers:
You: "Tuskegee Medical Facility is infecting black men with syphilis"
Govt: "Prove your point in court room."
You don't prove it therefore you lied and are punished. Hmmm. What a wonderful policy. (If you're a dictator or part of the powers that be.)
Lies promoting prejudice was what I said. Your example wouldn't qualify.
Holocaust denial would, because for some weird reason racists believe it's OK to hate Jews if Hitler killed less than the generally quoted numbers. Historians can debate revising numbers if and as new evidence comes to light, and their findings aren't lies. People without access to primary sources claiming it didn't happen? Lies, in promotion of hatred.
It's not really that difficult a distinction to draw unless you're defending the
You're saying that in one case (the holocaust) that it is clear and irrefutable while in the other one it's a "current event" and there isn't any "clear and irrefutable" evidence. Good point.
The problem is in what is clear and irrefutable. I think the path to an Orwellian future is clear and direct with this thinking.
What defines hateful?
The holocaust example is clear and direct and straightforward but many others are not - and where does it end? Why not say that those who defame religious l
"The Holocaust never happened," and "I'm not a puppet".
This defines the problem.
You shouldn't be afraid to say what you're thinking. Freedom of Thought, Speech and Press are THE fundamental principles of a free society.
No freedom of speech and you're living under a tyranny. Tyrannies need not be repressive for the majority of the population. (Many people in China are doing quite well. It's still tyranny.)
Did you forget the sarcasm tag? Not sure what you're getting at here friend.
What if I think the Holocaust was bs? I think 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and The Gulf of Tonkin incident were all fake too. The question everyone likes to avoid with these is "who profits". We've gotten close with "follow the money", but that really isn't enough, because what may appear to be a loss in one part of a long-term plan, actually turns out to be a massive, impossible profit later on. Such is the case with the "Holocaust" or "How Hitler killed more Jews than were actually alive in the 1940's".
There is no
Searching for racism (Score:1)
That page is exactly the sort of result I would want if I were searching for racism. It's really strange that Google would think it's a bad result. Without it a naive searcher would believe racism is a thing of the past. Does Google seriously think upsetting realities should be hidden from view?
Honestly this story smells a lot more like a trial balloon or fake
Honestly this story smells a lot more like a trial balloon or fake news than something that actually happened. If Google actually starts censoring unpleasant realities from results I'll be happy to eat my words and stop using Google. Until then color me very skeptical.
I guess denial is not just a river in Egypt.
Without it a naive searcher would believe racism is a thing of the past.
As opposed to a creation by the liberal leftist machine? Because if my racist news playground was suddenly the top google hit for racism, I would probably plaster articles all over the place about Liberals being the source of the problem etc. It seems like people generally can't be bothered to investigate their sources these days. I don't think hypothetical racism googler is going to fare much better.
If Google actually starts censoring unpleasant realities from results
I think the concern is less about the unpleasant reality of holocaust deniers, and more about the spread
Re:Memory hole (Score:4, Insightful)
> Look at a video "6 million lies" on youtube, there is some compelling evidence that what we all "know" to be true
Ahh, "I hate Jews and that's OK if I can pretend the Holocaust didn't actually happen at all (or at least to the degree historians say it did)".
What a strange position.
I guess that's what you get when you start with "I hate Jews and believe they shouldn't be considered human" and look for ways to justify your hatred instead of looking for truth.
> I may have to give up my comfortable google searches for something a little more open and honest.
Or you could just stop looking around entirely and get all your 'information' straight from Stormfront. Why risk seeing something that contradicts your prejudice?
Actually, until I saw this video, I was firmly in the camp of believing that it had happened more or less exactly as depicted. Turns out it's a grand illusion, might explain why control of media is important, now that darn pesky internet is putting out information in an uncontrolled manner, how annoying!
Funny that you should think I'd want to be part of a group such as Stormfront as I am probably the first person they'd want to hang from a sturdy tree branch. Yeah, I'm a minority, educated, thoughtful, co
Why is Holocaust Denial Such a Huge Deal? (Score:4, Interesting)
The reason that it is a crime in Germany and Austria has to do with the historical de-Nazification of both countries after the War. It was part of the effort imposed by the Allies on these countries to make sure that Nazism never reared its ugly head again. It may seem silly in prosaic now (if you're willing to ignore the rise in anti-Semitism in Europe of late), but the anti-Nazi and anti-Holocaust Denial laws were deemed as necessary by the Soviets, British and Americans after they toppled the Third Reich
Wouldn't mandatory history lessons be better? That way Holocaust deniers would look like idiots. Banning a point of view makes people curious about it.
Germany's immigrants aren't unemployable; they go to Germany for work [make-it-in-germany.com]. Otherwise, Germany wouldn't've been soliciting for them in the first place. How did you get "predominately male" without understanding the rest of that?
Racial boundaries were an easy scapegoat in the thirties because the cultures within Germany had a strong sense of individual identity, and generally kept to themselves, breeding mutual distrust. While there's a lot of tension there today, the country is moving toward acceptance, and has
Really? Name someone who used the N word publicly and didn't pay a heavy price for it? I mean some public figure, not a nobody.
It's popular with groups that like conspiracy theories, like neo-Nazis and the alt-right. If they are willing to believe Pizzagate, denial of things that happened long ago and which just so happen to suit your cause are an easy sell.
Being the victims is at the core of their philosophy. Conspiracies, blame of things they didn't do, shadowy forces moving against them... It justifies all sort of behaviour, and gives them a warm feeling inside.
That is sad on many levels.
Don't forget... (Score:2)
Here's an idea (Score:3)
We should have a whole branch of government that 'fact checks' things.
We could call it the Ministry of Truth.
Then we could all be safer and happier, knowing the Ministry of Truth is making sure the news says what it should, right?
Depends what the user wants vs. needs, I guess (Score:2)
Maybe we think the user *needs* to find the truth, but maybe they *want* to find an article that makes them feel good about their hatred. Isn't Google supposed to help them find what they want? Of course, some kid could just as easily be typing that because they really don't know and want to understand what the deal is.