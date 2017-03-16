Judge Rejects Google Deal Over Email Scanning (fortune.com) 19
A federal judge in San Francisco slammed a legal settlement that proposed to pay $2.2 million to lawyers, but nothing to consumers who had the contents of their email scanned by Google without their knowledge or permission. From a report: In a 6-page order, Judge Lucy Koh told Google and class action attorneys the proposed settlement was insufficient, in part because it failed to clearly tell consumers what the search giant had done. "This notice is difficult to understand and does not clearly disclose the fact that Google intercepts, scans and analyzes the content of emails sent by non-Gmail users to Gmail users for the purpose of creating user profiles of the Gmail users to create targeted advertising for the Gmail users," Koh wrote.
Lawyers get rich... (Score:4, Insightful)
...and only the lawyers get rich. When will people learn?
Heck, they got themselves a pay day and didn't even get a clear ANSWER for the consumers.
Well, they don't get the money yet. They'd get rich in the end, sure, but at least consumers might get something too, thanks to this judge.
Give the consumers a refund on what they paid (Score:3, Interesting)
Oh, GMail is free? Hmmm...
This is a horseshit waste of money and legal resources to enrich lawyers. Even before I signed up for GMail in beta (yes that long ago) it was well known that GMail was using the contents of mail to display targeted ads. That's why it was being offered as a service. It's in the TOS.
Sorry to hear "consumers" who got a service for free are too damn stupid to realize how it's being paid for. Just wait till someone tells them how Facebook pays for itself...
customer
kstmr/Submit
noun
1.
a person or organization that buys goods or services from a store or business.
You paid how much for that Gmail account again? $0?
FTFS (emphasis added):
https://support.google.com/mail/answer/6603?hl=en
"With features like Priority Inbox, we automatically process your messages to help you sort through the unimportant messages that get in your way. We use a similar approach with ads. For example, if you’ve recently received a lot of messages about photography or cameras, a deal from a local camera store might be interesting. On the other hand, if you’ve reported these messages as spam, you probably don’t want to see such a deal.... The proce
Casinos can prevent you from coming on to their property even though a casino is open to the public (above the age of 21). They don't even have to give a reason.
In the case of Google, there is no 9th Amendment violation of your right to privacy since the government isn't involved. You are using their service, free
You forgot that this is about people sending email to Gmail users, not about the Gmail users. The latter accepted this in the TOU. The former did not.
Oh, you mean the message they transmitted across a public network in plaintext that might cross multiple countries' boundaries before arriving at the Gmail MX server farm? I can see how security minded they are.
When you send an email you have no control over what the recipient will do with it, arguing that you didn't accept the TOS of the recipient's mail system is asinine. What about sending mail to people at corporations, do you "accept" their mail retention and scanning policies before sending as well?
Class actions are scams (Score:5, Insightful)
The lawyers get paid, the company gets indemnified from future lawsuits, the victims get some shitty coupons.
I strongly suspect that most class action suits are engineered by the companies themselves. They get free immunity for a relatively small payout to some lawyers.
Huh. (Score:1)
Wow, a giant, much-national company spying on my data? I never thought that this could happen!
What Terms of Service?
- Posted from Windows 10