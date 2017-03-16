Microsoft Locks Ryzen, Kaby Lake Users Out of Updates On Windows 7, 8.1 (kitguru.net) 404
Artem Tashkinov writes: In a move that will shock a lot of people, someone at Microsoft decided to deny Windows 7/8.1 updates to the users of the following CPU architectures: Intel seventh (7th)-generation processors (Kaby Lake); AMD "Bristol Ridge" (Zen/Ryzen); Qualcomm "8996." It's impossible to find any justification for this decision to halt support for the x86 architectures listed above because you can perfectly run MS-DOS on them. Perhaps, Microsoft has decided that the process of foisting Windows 10 isn't running at full steam, so the company created this purely artificial limitation. I expect it to be cancelled soon after a wide backlash from corporate customers. KitGuru notes that users may encounter the following error message when they attempt to update their OS: "Your PC uses a processor that isn't supported on this version of Windows." The only resolution is to upgrade to Windows 10.
From now on I'll be running Windows in a virtual CPU I think.
The tipping point where it's worth getting everything I need working on Linux has arrived. I'm off to look for ScanSnap drivers.
From now on I'll be running Windows in a virtual CPU I think.
I switched to Linux Mint a while back and have no complaints. I'm also looking at Chapeau (chapeaulinux.org) but so far Mint works great.
Microsoft just can't help fucking people over and then bragging about it. Incredible.
Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com] From that article: "Buried in the service agreement is permission to poke through everything on your PC."
My opinion: There should be far stronger protests, including legal action and laws against that kind of abuse.
Switching is not going well so far.
My ScanSnap document scanner doesn't work properly. You can hack it so that the button works and it kinda does reasonable scans on one side of the page, but not both. And there is no document management software like there is on Windows.
I use Atmel Studio a lot. Windows only, needs USB drivers for the programmer/debugger. Someone suggested VirtualBox. USB worked once but now it's broken and I can't get the debugger to connect. WINE doesn't even load the app properly. There
From now on I'll be running Windows in a virtual CPU I think.
The tipping point where it's worth getting everything I need working on Linux has arrived. I'm off to look for ScanSnap drivers.
Likewise! The interesting thing is that this may be true for a very large number of users. For years we have put up with sub-optimal results from successive editions of Windows, but because most of us have day jobs which are rather higher-priority, we lived with Windows as long as it sort-kinda worked.
But in the long term, or even the medium term - which Microsoft may be in the process of changing into the short term - we are going to be forced to change. Next time I want a new PC, which may not be for a ye
Except its nothing like that because Unlike Windows and Intel, Ubuntu would not INTENTIONALLY cripple functionality, On something that would STILL WORK! regardless of the OS version. It should be brought to the attention of the FTC. Its my hardware, I should be able to use it how I see fit. Not you.
It also "just" applies to Microsoft(tm) WindowsUpdate(tm), not any 3rd-party-solution. So use wsus-offline on anonther PC. Also, fuck microsoft. We still not gonna use Whindos10.
Does wsus-offline let me pick and choose which updates to install? If not, is there anything that does? I have a whole list of updates I block because they're Windows 10 nagware, telemetry, etc.
One way you could get around it with Kaby Lake processors is to pop in a Skylake processor when you want to update.
There is another way to fix it. Tell Intel their KABY Lake processors are shit because they will not run in windows, so meh, you will not be buying one. Seriously who cares, M$ is utter fucking shite and I am on my last version and anything branded or published by them is out.
Pssst....WSUS Offline or Autopatcher and Bob's your uncle, no need to do any hacking...oh and you're welcome
;-)
For now... how long until they start putting it in the actual installer? The frog is on half boil, only a matter of time if you ask me...
Doesn't solve the root cause of MS not supporting a product that is still within active support. Dropping Windows 7 is justified. Dropping Windows 8.1 is not.
I'm sure someone will release a CPUID hack to pretend to be a lower end cpu, much like Agner Fog used when proving that Intel's compiler and the code it produced would shit on both AMD and VIA on purpose.
Are people so desperate to get Microsoft's malware, adware, DRM, reboots, and other shit?
IMO, using a cpuid hack doesn't seem all that desperate. Assuming one gets created, it seems like it'd easily be the path of least resistance.
* install cpuid hack once, and keep running what you've got with no other issues (until they block that or add some other awful thing)
* use wsus-offline or autopatcher (I've never used either, but it seems like something that'd be an ongoing thing, you'd have to change some existing settings and expectations, and it'd take some initial setup)
* install a different OS (GNU Linux / Mac OS X / etc). This would be difficult for a most people, and there's a large number of people that aren't willing to give up some programs (especially games), and there's a large number of people that would still require use of some of those programs for work / client-specific purposes.
* upgrade to windows 10 - which has even more malware/adware/DRM/reboots/etc.
If I were running windows, I'd be pissed about this. If there was a cpuid hack and I still wanted to keep windows, I'd probably use it rather than the alternatives.
No, they said they would not support new cpus - thats fine, if they dont want to supply new drivers for new hardware, but thats not what they doing now, they block access to ALL windows updates if you have installed (and obviously got it to work) windows 10 on a new cpu. how is this not simply blackmail?!
So what exactly did you think "support" was? Do you really think it's limited to drivers?
Never mind the development, testing, and troubleshooting going on behind the scenes for the whole array of CPUs.
So what exactly did you think "support" was?
Up until now, nobody thought that "support" was the logical inverse of "sabotage".
"No support" means: "You are running on unsupported hardware. Do you want to continue anyways? y/n".
What they are doing is "Your hardware is unsupported. Be fucked." That one is called "sabotage".
The problem is that it's logically the same architecture. Kaby Lake CPU's can boot into CP/M or OS/2 because it has an x86 emulation layer and supports all the instruction sets since the 8088. You may not be able to use all the fancy new things in the CPU, but it will work.
"Not supported" means - we won't work on giving you access to the newest instruction sets (if they have a new AVX or AES instruction set for example), it doesn't mean, we'll add code to check for a CPUID and refuse to boot. "Not supported
Re: (Score:2)
Well Microsoft noticed that Windows 10 was still not on 100% of users computers so they felt compelled to escalate the war.
Actually, the word you are looking for is "sabotage".
So I can avoid uncontrolled reboots? (Score:5, Funny)
No, that's NOT the only resolution.
Anyone who's the least bit tech-savvy can use WSUSOffline to draw down all the updates.
The only issue you have there is that Microsoft's update servers are randomly peppered with corrupted manifest files which prevent fresh WSUSOffline setups from downloading anything. So you have to do multiple attempts on multiple networks (sometimes) before getting a pristine manifest.
Once you have it, it's fine from there on out.
But yeah, this is major bullshit on Microsoft's part. And Nadella and his crew need to be drawn and quartered for this.
In all seriousness, I believe these chipsets were sold in machines that originally came with Windows 10 (or not with Windows). This only affects people who bought new PCs, then manually installed an old OS because they liked it more. That's low volume stuff that is only overrepresented here on Slashdot. Most of the world doesn't even notice moves like this, because their PC came with Windows, whatever version, and it still works and updates.
--Jaborandy
Microsoft made the announcement that Windows 7 would not be supported on these newer chips before these chips were even available to buy. Anyone who still needed Windows 7 should have seen this and bought something with an older chip in it (or if you are a big company lots of things with older chips in them)
The issue is .265/HEVC decoding. (Score:5, Interesting)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_Efficiency_Video_Coding
"HEVC is restricted by patents owned by various parties. Use of HEVC technologies requires the payment of royalties to licensors of HEVC patents, such as MPEG LA, HEVC Advance, and Technicolor SA."
All 3 of those working groups stated have strong ties to the MPAA, who doesn't like older Operating Systems used by pirates. The entire push for TPM modules on computers and Secureboot was primarily from the MPAA and RIAA effectively telling Microsoft "Either keep your users from pirating our stuff or we will revoke your Coded Licensing for Windows Media Player and ensure nobody can play DVD's on computers" in the late 00's. It wasn't until after those technologies were deployed that software companies began using them for security, e.g. using TPM modules to lock down disks or Secure Boot to lock down boot-code.
This is the same story replaying itself, but this time Intel is the victim. Pretty much all of the mid-sized and large web media companies are grouping together to build competing, free standards e.g. VP9. I expect HEVC to end up the same way many proprietary standards on video capture equipment ended up; obsolete in 3 years.
If you're looking to skip a processor generation, right now is the time.
so they are not pushing to lock out linux? with lines of MPAA, who doesn't like non windows os used by pirates.
Alliance for Open Media is going to crush HEVC without fail. All the real technology companies are getting in on it, leaving the MPEG and VCEG out of the loop. They're tired of being told how to make their products to any degree, and are fighting back.
Another wave of used hardware is going to hit the market for Linux users any time now.
I only run Windows two ways:
* For gaming on my dedicated gaming computer,
* In a VirtualBox under Linux (for those few apps that are Windows-only).
For gaming, maybe I should just switch to SteamOS.
For the rest, I wonder if VirtualBox can spoof the Windows processor detection (lie and claim to be an older chip). I think in principle it absolutely can, but maybe the project doesn't want to invite trouble.
I have already blocked Microsoft from updating my Windows 7 machines. It's been a long time since Microsoft updates had anything good for the user.
Sounds like your friends need a career change. I string wires around, and i make $22/hr
In California the hourly employee gets overtime for anytime over eight hours in a day. Even if it is 6 minutes you better be paying them. Where it really gets messed up is if they work a Saturday. They must have worked 40 hours during the week to get overtime. If they only worked 39 hours during the week, one of the hours worked on Saturday is regular time, the remainder of the time worked that day would be considered overtime. The bad part is that 8 hours of Holiday pay doesn't count as part of the 40 hou
REF: https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]
Re: (Score:2)
They can suck a fat one while i plug in my Digital to Analog scaler and STILL RECORD IT!
It can't be that, because Windows 10 supports lots of older CPUs and GPUs that are not capable of PlayReady 3.0.
I wonder what happens if you try to play back a Bluray on a non-PlayReady 3.0 system. I heard that they would limit you to inferior quality audio. Doesn't seem to stop the rippers.
you have to move to W10 one day, so why not to-day?
No, that's the thing you see. You don't have to move to W10. Microsoft wants to FORCE you to move.
Use Linux, no one forcing you to do anything ever again. Might learn something about how computers actually work too. It's not hard, just daunting at first glance. It's an awful lot easier than it used to be, when we where using dip switches and jumpers to configure hardware.
I guess you're used to talking to Joe Average who doesn't even know why he bought a computer. Maybe that would excuse you. But considering I've been around computers since punch-card days, can code in anything from ASM to LUA, have always built my own rig, have had several installs of linux from slackware through mint and I probably know a great deal more about computers than you do, I find you come off as a tad bit patronizing. Not everyone who uses Windows is a red neck hill-billy.
My statement stands. You however are full of shit. Keeping track of every little nuance of your linux distro is a full time job. If you DON'T stay current, then you have as little choice as to what happens to your linux kernel and distro as any Windows user has over their OS. apt-get update is not going to save you. Open source is all well and good if you're on the coding team for that particular project. No one has time to go through every single fucking line of code for every driver, utility, application, etc. So you end up "trusting" the open source community. Well guess what.....
Some of us would rather skip the illusion of safety and open-ness and get on with our lives without kidding ourselves.
And all of this argument doesn't change the fact that Microsoft is using its market position to force the consumers down a path they don't necessarily want to go.
You wrote that? Here? (Score:2, Insightful)
You wrote that? Here?
I'm not sure if that was brave or stupid, but in tens of thousands of cases it's just going to be plain wrong. Assembly makes you special? I even did it as early as High School like thousands of others here.
Then isn't it lucky for you that other people are doing that for you.
Re: (Score:2)
Then isn't it lucky for you that other people are doing that for you.
Yes. People you trust. Except a chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
And yes, I wrote that here. Like I said. Punchcards. I cut my teeth on mainframes. I'm sure there are plenty of knowledgeable people here. That doesn't make me less knowledgeable "just because I use Windows".
If you DON'T stay current, then you have as little choice as to what happens to your linux kernel and distro as any Windows user has over their OS.
Not quite true. I don't care about kernel release notes and distro package changes until they matter. That is, it either breaks something I care about, or adds something I care about. When it comes to things I care about, I have complete control over my own computer.
And that's all that matters to me. (By definition) If I can't configure one distro to suit my needs, there has always been another one available.
No one has time to go through every single fucking line of code for every driver, utility, application, etc. So you end up "trusting" the open source community.
Open source doesn't mean the code is perfect. I don't think anyone believes that. There will always be security holes, whether added maliciously or accidentally, in virtually every operating system I am aware of. But that's not the same as having the vendor introduce unwanted features, or deliberately degrade user experience, or preventing the user from modifying their own settings, or preventing them from running software that didn't come from an approved app store.
...all of which have been done in recent years. It's gotten to the point where it's debatable who actually owns the computer, you or the OS vendor.
I have not seen this to the same extent in open source OSes, even including Android.
Some of us would rather skip the illusion of safety and open-ness and get on with our lives without kidding ourselves.
Safety is never guaranteed with code of any significant complexity. Openness can be.
Re: (Score:2)
I run the O/S that runs the stuff I want to run. That's how people who care about getting stuff done rather than O/S religious zealotry operate.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, me too!
Just one reason I run Linux and not Windows or OSX.
Pretty much all the software I need is only a dnf install away. YMMV.
Well, that and the desktop experience for someone who knows what they're doing is still ridiculously ahead of anything Apple or Microsoft have to offer. Every time I have to use a Mac or Windows 7/8/10 box feels like trying to climb a staircase in a wheelchair.
Even for accessibility, none of the silly utilities on OSX nor Windows come close to the simple Alt-wheel desktop zoo
Re: (Score:2)
Debian still runs fine without the systemd malware.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
No, I do not have to move to W10, ever. From this day, I am locking MS out. I realize some people can not do this for various reasons, but I can, and I will. MS has completely lost it, and I don't think they have as much power as they think. We will see. But I will never run Windows 10 on any machine of mine. I was an original 'Insider' from 10/14, and gave it every benefit of the doubt for two years, but it was never going to work for me. No, as far as I'm concerned, MS has just lost it.
Re: (Score:2)
My sentiments exactly.
Re: (Score:2)
you have to move to W10 one day, so why not to-day?
you'll die one day, why not today?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm beginning to migrate to Linux. When Win7 becomes unusable due to future compatibility issues, I'll make the switch with remaining hardware.
I've already loaded Linux Mint on some hardware and it's not a problem for me except for some wireless printer driver from Canon.
I will not migrate to a new Windows OS due to the mandatory updates, the spyware and the ads within the OS.
In the end, Microsoft will force me to cut the cord to them.
> you have to move to W10 one day
I'm also going to die someday too, but that doesn't mean I want it today.
So, BZZZT, no, but thanks for playing! I _already_ have multiple boxes with Windows 7 that work perfectly fine thank-you-very-much. There is no software that runs "only" on Windows 10 that "I need."
I've already migrated my personal dev work to OSX and Linux, so no, Microshaft can go fuck themselves, because I don't want nor need their Spyware they mis-label as Windows 10.
Hell, even at my day job we've been using OSX for the past 5 years and we're a Fortune 50 company. I also know many devs who use Linux. Seriously, there are WAY more OSX and Linux machines then I would have thought possible.
The harder Microsoft tries to force customers to Windows 10, the harder the pushback will be. In Microsoft's quest to force everyone to use Windows 10 -- they forgot the most important thing:
Customers don't NEED it.
There is only 1 name for people who run Windows 10.
Idiots.
Because they sold themselves out. M$ has no respect for you. All they care about is exploiting you. For some of us, MS has stepped over the line.
You need to make sure the wifi cards chipset is compatible with ubuntu before you stick it in.
OS support isn't the issue here. Some laptop manufacturers actually put checks in the BIOS to only boot if a preapproved wifi adapter is installed. Try to use an unapproved wifi adapter and the system refuses to run at all.
Who? Please provide a list so we can know what brands to avoid.
Lenovo does it on some machines, as do HP and Dell. It depends on the model and the part of the world where the machine is sold.
It's because in some places they have to do it for regulatory reasons. If they install a high gain antenna than the maximum output power of the card has to be limited to prevent it exceeding the legal maximum. If you replace the card with a random one it might be too high power.
At least in the case of Thinkpads it is fairly easy to patch the BIOS.
That restriction goes back to before vPro, IME. I have a T42 (Pentium M) which is like that, a short white list in the BIOS of wireless cards/chips and anything else means no boot.
At least with such an old laptop there are alternative patched BIOSes available to get around the issue. New ones are probably signed everywhere just to make sure you can't use the hardware you bought as you'd like.
Re: (Score:3)
Same here. I've turned updates off for several years. Who wants a forced update to Windows 10?
Additionally, the updates just bog down my system. Some say it's for "security" but I haven't had an issue on any of my systems (I have 8 various PCs running at my house for various purposes).
I'll be on Win7 until it becomes unusable. Then it's over to Linux unless Microsoft starts behaving with civility.
How about until the agreed upon 1/14/2020 or whatever date in our fucking contracts?
They're blocking newer CPUs from accessing Windows Update and preventing them from downloading critical security patches. These patches do not require additional testing or development to work on PCs with the newer CPUs, and the newer CPUs do not magically make the gaping security holes go away.
Blocking Ryzen qualifies as a new feature update.
As it was, the OS had no knowledge of that architecture. Adding code to explicitly reject it, despite sharing a common instruction set is a "new feature." XP would probably run on it (with legacy boot enabled).
Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?
My car is over 10 years old. How long should the manufacturer still support it? At ten years of age do they say, "Oh sorry, we won't service it any more."? "Cracked windshield, blown muffler? Yeah, that's too bad. We don't carry what you need and oh by the way, you can't go to a third party and get it from them either."
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?
My car is over 10 years old. How long should the manufacturer still support it? At ten years of age do they say, "Oh sorry, we won't service it any more."? "Cracked windshield, blown muffler? Yeah, that's too bad. We don't carry what you need and oh by the way, you can't go to a third party and get it from them either."
Actually, car manufacturers don't legally have to support their cars after 10 years either... Most of them do, but they don't have to.
Re: (Score:3)
Legally they can't stop after market support, including if I want to machine parts for my 25 year old truck (which is well supported by after market vendors) and I can do anything to it as long as it still street legal, whereas MS will use various laws (copyright, patents) to stop any after market support. Even worse is that these days you're not allowed to do stuff to the hardware/software that you bought after hearing the ads about "owning it". At least if they were honest about it being a lease or rental
they block updates for Window 8.1 and it's only 2 years old
That's not the point here. I'm all for being on the latest OS and all, but explicitly blocking updates for no other reason other than the processor is new (Especially on Windows 8.1 that is still under mainstream support until 2018 and is still actively sold by MS) is just stupid. All that point you are treated worse that a windows pirate is. At least a Pirate can get critical updates...
The only way I would even think of supporting MS in this decision is if Windows 10 was free to windows 7 and 8.1 users ind
They said 2020. I expect them to keep to that.
Microsoft does not "support" it's operating systems. Just try calling them up and getting a bug fixed and they'll laugh at you. Their "support" means they'll occasionally shove out some bug fixes hidden in a mass of useless updates. My Windows 8.1 hasn't seen a big fix in months. It's "supported" until 2024 but I have no misconceptions about Microsoft actually supporting it with up to date bug fixes and modern features; it will most certainly see only the occasional security bug fix every month or two u
How old is Windows 8.1?
Bonus question: when does the official support period end?
At least a part of this article is entirely indefensible.
No one said this is an issue with the corporate licensed Windows versions, or when using WSUS.
Re: (Score:3)
Windows is still backwards compatible.... The latest version supports older hardware. It's is the hardware that is not backwards compatible to older versions of windows (although that is because of microsoft). Whether you use linux or windows 10 is up to you.
Most people will not even consider running an OS other than windows.
Most of those people will never consider running a version of windows older than 10 on those newer chips.
Of the people that would prefer to run older versions of windows, most will
Wow, what an MS sycophant you are! This is an artificial restriction to (try to) force people to Win10, nothing more. After 30 years as a MS customer (my first MS product was MSBASIC under CP/M) I am saying final good-byes. It's been a while coming, but they have lost me...
If they were moving forward properly instead of scrapping features here and there you wouldn't see so many old MS operating systems still in use.
It's not ending support for legacy systems here, it's blocking new systems from having the updates it is still producing for older systems.
It's not the 90s anymore, there are actual reasons why we need to continue to move forward
Such as?
You're one of several shills posting that bullshit here.
Windows 7 extended support (security patches) is guaranteed until January of 2020. They're pulling the plug on that early for anyone with a Ryzen or Kaby Lake CPU. This isn't about those CPUs not being supported - Windows 7 runs on them just fine. This isn't about the patches needing more testing or development - the patches don't care what CPU you're running and MS hasn't tested a patch before deploying it in 3 fucking years.
FUCK SATYA NADELLA!
FYI, I am currently a Linux sysadmin, working for a 100% Linux shop. Outside my gaming rig, I've run Linux for about 20 years. Longer than I've had my
/. account. And I believe it is the first time I've been called a shill, and I've had my post down voted as Flamebait.
It really doesn't change the fact Microsoft announced this move one year ago. I'm not sure what you and the other snowflakes on this site were expecting.
Anyway, probably my last post on
/. I am too old for online arguments.
They have a contractual obligation to support the OS, and they're artificially shirking that obligation.
Windows 7 runs on just about any x86 or x86-64 platform. The line about "unsupported hardware" is PURE BULLSHIT.
As a US citizen, I can only hope the EU takes them to task over this because I know this fucking country won't do a damned fucking thing because of shitholes like you who encourage this blatantly illegal behavior.
Ryzen is a new feature
Ryzen has new features. It doesn't require ANY for it to work on Windows 7. Windows added a new feature to detect and block the architecture from updates - that's the only "new feature" that's relevant here.
I'm not saying it should work - not having drivers for the north/south bridge seems to be what's broken (on-die or not, it's not the CPU). I'm just saying they shouldn't block people from trying. If someone wants to cobble together a way to make it work, BSODs and all, let them. If Intel or AMD may release drivers (after hell freezes over) or someone finds a way to backport them unsigned or someone wants to write something from scratch, why should MS put an artificial lock on the door?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No others have noticed [youtube.com].
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
CPUs are whole silicon on a chip platform. This isn't 1990 anymore where they just do math and nothing special from the operating system is needed anymore. Thanks to Tablets and mobile the new thing is to put everything on the CPU.
Re: (Score:2)
Older versions of Linux have been having problems with Ryzen procesors as well, but at least Canonical isn't deliberately bricking customers using that software.
fully supported != updates blocked. Ignoring the CPU and just assuming it will work would be better than this. They don't actually need to add support for anything that isn't already in there.
that's what it pretty much does
What's pretty much what what does?
They actually added code to block the architecture from updates. They aren't merely ignoring the new CPUs.
yes, yes you can run MSDOS quite happily on any x86 cpu
Actually it depends on a BIOS and if running it on a HD, I believe it requires CHS addressing. Two things that are going away. Once they remove legacy BIOS support from the latest boxes (probably soon), no more running DOS on new bare hardware.
nah I have ran dos on my EFI i7 board before though a usb to IDE adapter, fires right up
Interesting, how does DOS make BIOS calls?