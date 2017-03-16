Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


AMD Operating Systems Windows Intel Microsoft Software Technology

Microsoft Locks Ryzen, Kaby Lake Users Out of Updates On Windows 7, 8.1 (kitguru.net) 75

Posted by BeauHD from the limited-options dept.
Artem Tashkinov writes: In a move that will shock a lot of people, someone at Microsoft decided to deny Windows 7/8.1 updates to the users of the following CPU architectures: Intel seventh (7th)-generation processors (Kaby Lake); AMD "Bristol Ridge" (Zen/Ryzen); Qualcomm "8996." It's impossible to find any justification for this decision to halt support for the x86 architectures listed above because you can perfectly run MS-DOS on them. Perhaps, Microsoft has decided that the process of foisting Windows 10 isn't running at full steam, so the company created this purely artificial limitation. I expect it to be cancelled soon after a wide backlash from corporate customers. KitGuru notes that users may encounter the following error message when they attempt to update their OS: "Your PC uses a processor that isn't supported on this version of Windows." The only resolution is to upgrade to Windows 10.

  • Surely not the only solution. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Rockoon ( 1252108 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:24PM (#54054527)
    I'm sure someone will release a CPUID hack to pretend to be a lower end cpu, much like Agner Fog used when proving that Intel's compiler and the code it produced would shit on both AMD and VIA on purpose.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      From now on I'll be running Windows in a virtual CPU I think.

      The tipping point where it's worth getting everything I need working on Linux has arrived. I'm off to look for ScanSnap drivers.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by dimko ( 1166489 )
        As Linux user I use simple approach. half an hour and I know what devices of given type are compatible or not. Simply put, find out if device has drivers on Linux. Ideally generic ones. Some printers and scanners will work out of the box on most distro's. But yeah, this by all means is good news for Linux zealot. More people pissed off by MS - more Linux users at end of day.

    • Re:Surely not the only solution. (Score:5, Funny)

      by alzoron ( 210577 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:48PM (#54054717) Journal

      One way you could get around it with Kaby Lake processors is to pop in a Skylake processor when you want to update.

  • Shouldn't shock anyone (Score:3, Interesting)

    by SlayerOfKings ( 959336 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:25PM (#54054533)
    Why the hell are people shocked? Microsoft first said it was going to do this 14 months ago, way back in January 2016.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, they said they would not support new cpus - thats fine, if they dont want to supply new drivers for new hardware, but thats not what they doing now, they block access to ALL windows updates if you have installed (and obviously got it to work) windows 10 on a new cpu. how is this not simply blackmail?!

      • Re: Shouldn't shock anyone (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Because that's not what the word blackmail means.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          You're right. It's extortion.

          "That's a nice PC you've got there. Would be a shame if something happened to it..."

      • So what exactly did you think "support" was? Do you really think it's limited to drivers?

        Never mind the development, testing, and troubleshooting going on behind the scenes for the whole array of CPUs.

  • Microsoft probably has tons of test hardware setup for testing every new update. Supporting new chips on their old OS's would involve a cost to them.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      It's one thing to put up a disclaimer saying the chip is not supported and any trouble/bugs/crashes you run into are at your own risk, it's quite another to block the install completely.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by currently_awake ( 1248758 )
      Not having the sheep running spyware 10 costs them advertising revenue and must be blocked.

    • Re:Testing costs money (Score:4, Interesting)

      by scdeimos ( 632778 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:48PM (#54054721)
      It's probably due to the DRM push Microsoft named "PlayReady 3.0". Don't know about the Ryzen line, but the only difference in the newest Intel line up is the support for hardware-based DRM which is something required for PlayReady 3.0:

      In an effort to placate the studios, Microsoft introduced "PlayReady 3.0" with the Windows 10 Anniversary update. PlayReady 3.0 is a hardware-based DRM (digital rights management) system that requires dedicated decoding hardware, either on the CPU or on the graphics card, preventing the video stream from being captured in software or via an external capture device.

      REF: https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]

  • so go use linux? (Score:3)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:30PM (#54054569)

    Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      I will gladly run it unsupported. Just because Microsoft pulls support doesn't mean the OS suddenly stops working. In fact, I've been running with windows updates off for well over a year now so "support" for win 7 is irrelevant to me.

      • Same here. I've turned updates off for several years. Who wants a forced update to Windows 10?

        Additionally, the updates just bog down my system. Some say it's for "security" but I haven't had an issue on any of my systems (I have 8 various PCs running at my house for various purposes).

        I'll be on Win7 until it becomes unusable. Then it's over to Linux unless Microsoft starts behaving with civility.

    • Re:so go use linux? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:52PM (#54054759)

      How about until the agreed upon 1/14/2020 or whatever date in our fucking contracts?

      They're blocking newer CPUs from accessing Windows Update and preventing them from downloading critical security patches. These patches do not require additional testing or development to work on PCs with the newer CPUs, and the newer CPUs do not magically make the gaping security holes go away.

    • Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?

      My car is over 10 years old. How long should the manufacturer still support it? At ten years of age do they say, "Oh sorry, we won't service it any more."? "Cracked windshield, blown muffler? Yeah, that's too bad. We don't carry what you need and oh by the way, you can't go to a third party and get it from them either."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by slew ( 2918 )

        Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?

        My car is over 10 years old. How long should the manufacturer still support it? At ten years of age do they say, "Oh sorry, we won't service it any more."? "Cracked windshield, blown muffler? Yeah, that's too bad. We don't carry what you need and oh by the way, you can't go to a third party and get it from them either."

        Actually, car manufacturers don't legally have to support their cars after 10 years either... Most of them do, but they don't have to.

    • they block updates for Window 8.1 and it's only 2 years old

  • My work still has us on Windows 7 with no sign of upgrade in sight. I wonder if we'll upgrade after the next buyout completes...

  • Does anybody really think that everyone will "upgrade" to windows 10 because of this?

  • yes, yes you can run MSDOS quite happily on any x86 cpu, I actually do it quite often on a amd A2X2 as I like refurbing old computers and sometimes I want to install dos or windows 9x on a machine while its replacement fdd / cd rom is in the mail from ebay

    but im not shocked that a older OS doesnt support or take advantage of all the potential of newer hardware, after all the time difference tween the last released offical version and my 2.5GHZ dual core is only 8 years, why doesnt MSDOS use my dual core cpu

  • Microsoft needs to focus on what's next, not what was. Ending support for legacy systems is important to prevent another Windows XP fiasco where the OS lives on for a decade and a half. It's not the 90s anymore, there are actual reasons why we need to continue to move forward.

    • Backwards compatibility is what keeps windows as the default OS. If Microsoft takes that away you may as well run Linux.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sgage ( 109086 )

      Wow, what an MS sycophant you are! This is an artificial restriction to (try to) force people to Win10, nothing more. After 30 years as a MS customer (my first MS product was MSBASIC under CP/M) I am saying final good-byes. It's been a while coming, but they have lost me...

  • Wait, so I if switch to Win 7 I won't have to deal with windows unilaterally deciding to reboot on me to install updates? Sign me up!

  • A while back Microsoft made the announcement that Skylake will be the last CPU generation they will support with Windows 7 and 8.

    http://www.theverge.com/2016/1... [theverge.com]

    Not exactly a surprise they actually followed through on their promise.

    • You're one of several shills posting that bullshit here.
      Windows 7 extended support (security patches) is guaranteed until January of 2020. They're pulling the plug on that early for anyone with a Ryzen or Kaby Lake CPU. This isn't about those CPUs not being supported - Windows 7 runs on them just fine. This isn't about the patches needing more testing or development - the patches don't care what CPU you're running and MS hasn't tested a patch before deploying it in 3 fucking years.

      FUCK SATYA NADELLA!

  • Microsoft said as much way back in January of last year. That's like... 14 months ago. So, they decided on this only about 6 months after Windows 10 came out... or less even. It has nothing to do with the speed of the current roll-out as it was always the plan.

    MS expected Vista to die and everyone on 7, 8, and 8.1 to move to Win10 -- some slower than others. They intended to give them legacy support for their current CPUs, but the idea that anyone would intentionally install Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 INSTE

  • "The only resolution" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:50PM (#54054747) Homepage Journal

    No, that's NOT the only resolution.

    Anyone who's the least bit tech-savvy can use WSUSOffline to draw down all the updates.

    The only issue you have there is that Microsoft's update servers are randomly peppered with corrupted manifest files which prevent fresh WSUSOffline setups from downloading anything. So you have to do multiple attempts on multiple networks (sometimes) before getting a pristine manifest.

    Once you have it, it's fine from there on out.

    But yeah, this is major bullshit on Microsoft's part. And Nadella and his crew need to be drawn and quartered for this.

  • Microsoft's Actual Logic (Score:3)

    by Jaborandy ( 96182 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @07:50PM (#54054749)
    • Step 1: New CPU comes out
    • Step 2: "Looks like we've got to make a new driver for this new CPU version."
    • Step 3: "Done. The Windows 10 driver is great and we can release it. Yay!"
    • Step 4: "Do we have to make Win 7 version of this driver now?"
    • Step 5: "We told them we wouldn't support all the new stuff. Most of the people running old OSes are also running it on older hardware, so this won't affect that many people. Let's not do the extra work."
    • Step 5: Internet freaks out.

    In all seriousness, I believe these chipsets were sold in machines that originally came with Windows 10 (or not with Windows). This only affects people who bought new PCs, then manually installed an old OS because they liked it more. That's low volume stuff that is only overrepresented here on Slashdot. Most of the world doesn't even notice moves like this, because their PC came with Windows, whatever version, and it still works and updates.

    --Jaborandy

  • The issue is .265/HEVC decoding. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_Efficiency_Video_Coding

    "HEVC is restricted by patents owned by various parties. Use of HEVC technologies requires the payment of royalties to licensors of HEVC patents, such as MPEG LA, HEVC Advance, and Technicolor SA."

    All 3 of those working groups stated have strong ties to the MPAA, who doesn't like older Operating Systems used by pirates. The entire push for TPM modules on computers and Secureboot was primarily from the MPAA and RIAA effectively telling Microsoft "Eit

