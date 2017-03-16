Microsoft Locks Ryzen, Kaby Lake Users Out of Updates On Windows 7, 8.1 (kitguru.net) 82
Artem Tashkinov writes: In a move that will shock a lot of people, someone at Microsoft decided to deny Windows 7/8.1 updates to the users of the following CPU architectures: Intel seventh (7th)-generation processors (Kaby Lake); AMD "Bristol Ridge" (Zen/Ryzen); Qualcomm "8996." It's impossible to find any justification for this decision to halt support for the x86 architectures listed above because you can perfectly run MS-DOS on them. Perhaps, Microsoft has decided that the process of foisting Windows 10 isn't running at full steam, so the company created this purely artificial limitation. I expect it to be cancelled soon after a wide backlash from corporate customers. KitGuru notes that users may encounter the following error message when they attempt to update their OS: "Your PC uses a processor that isn't supported on this version of Windows." The only resolution is to upgrade to Windows 10.
From now on I'll be running Windows in a virtual CPU I think.
The tipping point where it's worth getting everything I need working on Linux has arrived. I'm off to look for ScanSnap drivers.
Does wsus-offline let me pick and choose which updates to install? If not, is there anything that does? I have a whole list of updates I block because they're Windows 10 nagware, telemetry, etc.
One way you could get around it with Kaby Lake processors is to pop in a Skylake processor when you want to update.
No, they said they would not support new cpus - thats fine, if they dont want to supply new drivers for new hardware, but thats not what they doing now, they block access to ALL windows updates if you have installed (and obviously got it to work) windows 10 on a new cpu. how is this not simply blackmail?!
Because that's not what the word blackmail means.
"That's a nice PC you've got there. Would be a shame if something happened to it..."
So what exactly did you think "support" was? Do you really think it's limited to drivers?
Never mind the development, testing, and troubleshooting going on behind the scenes for the whole array of CPUs.
Re:Testing costs money (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:Well, butt then (Score:5, Insightful)
you have to move to W10 one day, so why not to-day?
No, that's the thing you see. You don't have to move to W10. Microsoft wants to FORCE you to move.
Use Linux, no one forcing you to do anything ever again.
*cough*systemd*cough*
Try FreeBSD.
Don't try FreeBSD!
Re: (Score:3)
Use Linux, no one forcing you to do anything ever again. Might learn something about how computers actually work too. It's not hard, just daunting at first glance. It's an awful lot easier than it used to be, when we where using dip switches and jumpers to configure hardware.
I guess you're used to talking to Joe Average who doesn't even know why he bought a computer. Maybe that would excuse you. But considering I've been around computers since punch-card days, can code in anything from ASM to LUA, have always built my own rig, have had several installs of linux from slackware through mint and I probably know a great deal more about computers than you do, I find you come off as a tad bit patronizing. Not everyone who uses Windows is a red neck hill-billy.
My statement stands. Y
I run the O/S that runs the stuff I want to run. That's how people who care about getting stuff done rather than O/S religious zealotry operate.
No, I do not have to move to W10, ever. From this day, I am locking MS out. I realize some people can not do this for various reasons, but I can, and I will. MS has completely lost it, and I don't think they have as much power as they think. We will see. But I will never run Windows 10 on any machine of mine. I was an original 'Insider' from 10/14, and gave it every benefit of the doubt for two years, but it was never going to work for me. No, as far as I'm concerned, MS has just lost it.
My sentiments exactly.
you have to move to W10 one day, so why not to-day?
you'll die one day, why not today?
I'm beginning to migrate to Linux. When Win7 becomes unusable due to future compatibility issues, I'll make the switch with remaining hardware.
I've already loaded Linux Mint on some hardware and it's not a problem for me except for some wireless printer driver from Canon.
I will not migrate to a new Windows OS due to the mandatory updates, the spyware and the ads within the OS.
In the end, Microsoft will force me to cut the cord to them.
not for long - all vista pc's are going to catch fire on april, 12th....
You need to make sure the wifi cards chipset is compatible with ubuntu before you stick it in.
OS support isn't the issue here. Some laptop manufacturers actually put checks in the BIOS to only boot if a preapproved wifi adapter is installed. Try to use an unapproved wifi adapter and the system refuses to run at all.
so go use linux? (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?
Same here. I've turned updates off for several years. Who wants a forced update to Windows 10?
Additionally, the updates just bog down my system. Some say it's for "security" but I haven't had an issue on any of my systems (I have 8 various PCs running at my house for various purposes).
I'll be on Win7 until it becomes unusable. Then it's over to Linux unless Microsoft starts behaving with civility.
Re:so go use linux? (Score:4, Interesting)
How about until the agreed upon 1/14/2020 or whatever date in our fucking contracts?
They're blocking newer CPUs from accessing Windows Update and preventing them from downloading critical security patches. These patches do not require additional testing or development to work on PCs with the newer CPUs, and the newer CPUs do not magically make the gaping security holes go away.
Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?
My car is over 10 years old. How long should the manufacturer still support it? At ten years of age do they say, "Oh sorry, we won't service it any more."? "Cracked windshield, blown muffler? Yeah, that's too bad. We don't carry what you need and oh by the way, you can't go to a third party and get it from them either."
Windows 7 is almost 10 years old at this point. how long should MS support it for?
My car is over 10 years old. How long should the manufacturer still support it? At ten years of age do they say, "Oh sorry, we won't service it any more."? "Cracked windshield, blown muffler? Yeah, that's too bad. We don't carry what you need and oh by the way, you can't go to a third party and get it from them either."
Actually, car manufacturers don't legally have to support their cars after 10 years either... Most of them do, but they don't have to.
Window 8.1 is only 2 years old (Score:1)
they block updates for Window 8.1 and it's only 2 years old
That's not the point here. I'm all for being on the latest OS and all, but explicitly blocking updates for no other reason other than the processor is new (Especially on Windows 8.1 that is still under mainstream support until 2018 and is still actively sold by MS) is just stupid. All that point you are treated worse that a windows pirate is. At least a Pirate can get critical updates...
The only way I would even think of supporting MS in this decision is if Windows 10 was free to windows 7 and 8.1 users ind
Work OS Still Win 7 (Score:1)
My work still has us on Windows 7 with no sign of upgrade in sight. I wonder if we'll upgrade after the next buyout completes...
No one said this is an issue with the corporate licensed Windows versions, or when using WSUS.
A Question of Proportion (Score:2)
MS-DOS? (Score:2)
yes, yes you can run MSDOS quite happily on any x86 cpu, I actually do it quite often on a amd A2X2 as I like refurbing old computers and sometimes I want to install dos or windows 9x on a machine while its replacement fdd / cd rom is in the mail from ebay
but im not shocked that a older OS doesnt support or take advantage of all the potential of newer hardware, after all the time difference tween the last released offical version and my 2.5GHZ dual core is only 8 years, why doesnt MSDOS use my dual core cpu
Good thing! (Score:1)
Microsoft needs to focus on what's next, not what was. Ending support for legacy systems is important to prevent another Windows XP fiasco where the OS lives on for a decade and a half. It's not the 90s anymore, there are actual reasons why we need to continue to move forward.
Wow, what an MS sycophant you are! This is an artificial restriction to (try to) force people to Win10, nothing more. After 30 years as a MS customer (my first MS product was MSBASIC under CP/M) I am saying final good-byes. It's been a while coming, but they have lost me...
So I can avoid uncontrolled reboots? (Score:2)
Microsoft made this announcement a while back (Score:2)
A while back Microsoft made the announcement that Skylake will be the last CPU generation they will support with Windows 7 and 8.
Not exactly a surprise they actually followed through on their promise.
You're one of several shills posting that bullshit here.
Windows 7 extended support (security patches) is guaranteed until January of 2020. They're pulling the plug on that early for anyone with a Ryzen or Kaby Lake CPU. This isn't about those CPUs not being supported - Windows 7 runs on them just fine. This isn't about the patches needing more testing or development - the patches don't care what CPU you're running and MS hasn't tested a patch before deploying it in 3 fucking years.
FUCK SATYA NADELLA!
OLD NEWS - Get used to disappointment (Score:2)
Microsoft said as much way back in January of last year. That's like... 14 months ago. So, they decided on this only about 6 months after Windows 10 came out... or less even. It has nothing to do with the speed of the current roll-out as it was always the plan.
MS expected Vista to die and everyone on 7, 8, and 8.1 to move to Win10 -- some slower than others. They intended to give them legacy support for their current CPUs, but the idea that anyone would intentionally install Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 INSTE
"The only resolution" (Score:4, Insightful)
No, that's NOT the only resolution.
Anyone who's the least bit tech-savvy can use WSUSOffline to draw down all the updates.
The only issue you have there is that Microsoft's update servers are randomly peppered with corrupted manifest files which prevent fresh WSUSOffline setups from downloading anything. So you have to do multiple attempts on multiple networks (sometimes) before getting a pristine manifest.
Once you have it, it's fine from there on out.
But yeah, this is major bullshit on Microsoft's part. And Nadella and his crew need to be drawn and quartered for this.
Microsoft's Actual Logic (Score:3)
In all seriousness, I believe these chipsets were sold in machines that originally came with Windows 10 (or not with Windows). This only affects people who bought new PCs, then manually installed an old OS because they liked it more. That's low volume stuff that is only overrepresented here on Slashdot. Most of the world doesn't even notice moves like this, because their PC came with Windows, whatever version, and it still works and updates.
--Jaborandy
Older versions of Linux have been having problems with Ryzen procesors as well, but at least Canonical isn't deliberately bricking customers using that software.
The issue is .265/HEVC decoding. (Score:1)
"HEVC is restricted by patents owned by various parties. Use of HEVC technologies requires the payment of royalties to licensors of HEVC patents, such as MPEG LA, HEVC Advance, and Technicolor SA."
All 3 of those working groups stated have strong ties to the MPAA, who doesn't like older Operating Systems used by pirates. The entire push for TPM modules on computers and Secureboot was primarily from the MPAA and RIAA effectively telling Microsoft "Eit
so they are not pushing to lock out linux? (Score:2)
so they are not pushing to lock out linux? with lines of MPAA, who doesn't like non windows os used by pirates.
Reason why: Ryzen is faster on Windows 7 (Score:1)
The reason for the update block could be this:
https://hardforum.com/threads/... [hardforum.com]
Windows 10 has a buggy scheduler which means games run faster on Windows 7. This update block is to prevent gamers from migrating to Windows 7.