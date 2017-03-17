Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


A US Ally Shot Down a $200 Drone With a $3 Million Patriot Missile

An anonymous reader shares a report on The Verge: Earlier this week, General David Perkins, the commander of the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) spoke at the Association of the US Army's Global Force symposium, where he discussed the threats that the US military would begin to face in the coming years. One notable example is how a US ally recently shot down a $200 consumer drone with a $3.4 million worth Patriot Missile. Perkins' talk during the symposium focused on the complexity of a military organization in the field, and how the interconnected nature of air, ground, and sea forces can lead to a fragmented response to a threat between the commanders who are in charge of specific areas. [...] "The gut instinct was," he explains, "that's an air defense problem, because they're in the air." "In fact," he went on to say, "we have a very close ally of ours that was dealing with an adversary using small quadcopter UASs, and they shot it down with a Patriot missile." The problem, he said, wasn't effectiveness: the tiny drone didn't stand a chance -- the issue is economics.

  • Potential Damages? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Scoth ( 879800 )

    I guess a potentially more interesting question is whether that drone could have done $3.4 million of damage via surveillance or something. Seems unlikely in this case, but if we're talking some kind of super top secret installation then it might be worth that kind of force to make sure it's really, really blown up.

    Still worth investigating sufficient response that's more economical.

    • Re:Potential Damages? (Score:5, Funny)

      by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @10:53AM (#54058273)

      Still worth investigating sufficient response that's more economical.

      Maybe they could contract with that shotgun-toting old woman from Virginia.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      I guess a potentially more interesting question is whether that drone could have done $3.4 million of damage

      Note that this is purely a thought exercise and I would never ever think about doing this in real life (FBI take note of this disclaimer!)

      1. Buy some large sized consumer drone off craigslist for cash. (bonus points for showing up in a stolen car and having a disguise)
      2. Modify them to drop small canisters of red paint.
      3. Re-flash the software to ignore all flight restrictions
      4. Wait until the president is at Mar-A-Largo
      5. Program the drones to fly to 1000 feet, drop down over the target and release their "

      • But you probably complain about lack of money for the arts or education. Nice going. Waste money we don't have.
        • It does sound like a modern art project to me.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by OzPeter ( 195038 )

            It does sound like a modern art project to me.

            Oh come on. If I was going for an art project I'd be suggesting pig's blood and not red paint!

      • And this is the scenario brought out in TFA. An even easier and more likely plan is to buy a box of DJI Phantoms from somewhere in the world, set them up and buzz them around whatever ally shot the first one out of the sky. Until they figure out a more rational response, they can roll up a whole bunch of pricy Patriots.

        Then you send in the clowns.

        FWIW, I'm impressed that the Patriot can see the little plastic drone.

    • This isn't a new issue with drones. I recall a debriefing from the Iraq war where an Apache pilot was asked what he thought the cost of the missiles that he fired and the value of the convoy of trucks that he destroyed were. Hopefully the trucks contained something important to the enemy's war effort, because otherwise he'd spent a few million dollars to destroy a few tens of thousands of dollars. One of the strategies that's been core military doctrine since the US-Soviet conflict in Afghanistan (and Vi
      • In Generation Kill there was a scene where some marines were dressed down for shooting a technical with a TOW. I think the cost/benefit of munitions and targets of opportunity was one of the reasons that cannons got put back on ground strike aircraft.

      • Let's talk about the F-35 in this context, shall we....

      • Note: if you have 400 times as high budget for the war as the enemy, and you spend $300 for every $1 you cost the enemy, you're still winning.

        The problem begins if you have 400 times as high budget, but spend $500 per $1 damage...

        Consider IIWW Eastern Front. Soviets won, despite taking roughly 2x as high losses as Germany. Simply, Soviets had more than 2x the power to throw at them.

    • The headline should read "Patriot missile finally shoots something down"

      • Nah. Patriots shot down a bunch of SCUDs. Onto populated areas.

        Considering SCUD accuracy was about 50km circle, in a country with lots of empty desert around cities, the Patriots enormously aided the SCUD guidance system in hitting the target.

    • If the US ally was in an actual combat zone the drone might have been in use as an artillery spotter. At which point you have to consider the value of the missile vs. the value of the material and people in the target zone. It would also explain their urgency in shooting it down now with whatever was to hand vs. using a shotgun or something.

  • And the steak's so rare, that it's rarely there, all for the cause of economy.
    I wonder if there was some conspiracy to ban it or something lest the plebes catch on that there's something amiss.

  • Patriot Missle (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So they finally got that thing working?

  • What they need as a starting point is something like AEGIS, but that is plug and play onto any vehicle. Something as simple as a turret that is radar-controlled and that uses 5.56 could shred consumer drones all day. It's be a foregone conclusion if they use 7.62.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They have that. It's called a CRAM. Basically a phalanx system mounted on a truck. It shoots slightly bigger bullets than 7.62 though -- 20mm. They could (and probably should) make a 'downgraded' version with a smaller gun on it to deal with light threats.

      • The expense of a CRAM can probably be justified. You're probably going to be spending more than the drone is worth shooting it down, but not multiple orders of magnitude more. On the plus side, you get the operation flexibility of the CRAM. If drone approaches are rare, costs can be swallowed.

      • Man, I want one of those. Think ATF would give me a permit for it? Second Amendment and all that.

        I'm a nice guy....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      What they need as a starting point is something like AEGIS, but that is plug and play onto any vehicle. Something as simple as a turret that is radar-controlled and that uses 5.56 could shred consumer drones all day. It's be a foregone conclusion if they use 7.62.

      They have those, and they use 20mm explosive rounds so it's basically like launching a shotgun shell that fires itself after leaving the gun, only much more spectacularly. The idea is to create a wall of high speed debris that a mortar or rocket can't get through without being impacted. They also have the added benefit of not raining down potentially lethal fire beyond the intended intercept range. Spraying thousands of ordinary rounds at a shallow angle (as the CRAM systems tend to do to get an intercept a

  • We call it a "golden hammer". Only in this case it's a single-use golden hammer.

  • On the bright side... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @10:47AM (#54058217)

    ... this conclusively disproves all of the naysayers who claim that the Patriot missile doesn't work.

  • How is this different than the economics of decoys (Score:4, Insightful)

    by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @10:48AM (#54058223)

    So, how is this different than the economics of decoys?

    I understand that the objectives are different, but dropping a very expensive GPS-guided bomb to destroy what ends up being a $10,000 tank or aircraft decoy is sort of the same problem from an economic perspective. I mean, the same things that come into play there (i.e., how can tell what is a real threat to me and what is not) are also in play in the drone scenario. If they fire off a multi-million dollar munition at every little thing that twitched then any army would eventually run into problems. Plus, one of the main things which a battlefield commander is supposed to do is figure out what the real threats are and filter out the things that aren't real threats (a really difficult problem in most circumstances).

    I guess I don't see what is special about this particular scenario. This problem has existed for decades.

  • Free stuff (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ghoul ( 157158 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @10:48AM (#54058227)

    The problem with free stuff. When you are getting the Patriot missiles free from the US but the bullets from a rifle are paid by your national govt, the Patriot is the more cost effective solution.
    Children in US dont have healthcare because the govt is busy spending billions on hight tech toys like Patriots.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by wiggles ( 30088 )

      > Children in US dont have healthcare because the govt is busy spending billions on hight tech toys like Patriots.

      Oh cut the crap. Children who need it have had free healthcare since 1997. [wikipedia.org]

  • Big problems come in small packages... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @10:50AM (#54058239) Homepage
    For the price of a Patriot missile, the enemy could have bought 1,500 drones to overwhelm air defenses with multiple targets.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      If a $200 drone costs your enemy $3m to take down, you really have advertised quite a large problem.

      For a few thousand, you can cost your enemy so much money they'll think twice about bothering, which opens them up to attack.

      Or, in the worst case, they are hemorrhaging money and you just pop down the toy shop once a month for another.

      I have to say, the image of a swarm of drones must be really attractive to an attacker of any kind, especially if the response is overkill like this.

      Same as being a fish in a l

    • For the price of a Patriot missile, the enemy could have bought 1,500 drones to overwhelm air defenses with multiple targets.

      15,000, actually. Or just 1,500 and spend the remaining $2,7M on booze for the victory party.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        15,000, actually. Or just 1,500 and spend the remaining $2,7M on booze for the victory party.

        A $20 drone would be smaller than a $200 drone and may not be a big enough target for a Patriot missile to lock on. Launching 15,000 drones might be a logistical nightmare for the attacker.

    • Military can't think in terms of price of equipment. More fundamental is accomplishment of war objective. It's true that a CIWS would be a lot more effective here, but it's also shorter range, so ship or vehicle equipped with CIWS would have harder time getting into range. So Patriot could be better in a pinch, better than CIWS that couldn't get there. Also, cost of missile vs drone doesn't matter because the enemy most likely can get less drones than US government can get missiles anyway.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by 4im ( 181450 )

      Asymmetric warfare... just like the many small speedy boats used by the iranian navy vs. big cruisers, aircraft carriers etc. of the US Navy and allies in the persian gulf.

  • Can I at least get the video so it's not a complete waste of my tax dollars?

  • Rifle Bullet? No? (Score:3)

    by Eloking ( 877834 ) on Friday March 17, 2017 @11:04AM (#54058389)

    I mean, we're talking consumer drone so we're talking what? ~500 feet (~150m) and 100 mph? (~160kph)

    Why don't they simply shoot at it with their rifle?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Ever gone skeet shooting? Not as easy as it looks. On top of that bullets have a higher chance of killing someone on the ground vs a missile used as an intercept device. Someone can still be killed in either case though, one of the reasons that lasers to shoot them down are being pushed. The other is lasers would be far cheaper and have a higher hit:miss ratio.

      • How much debris is generated from an exploding Patriot missile versus, say, a Phalanx burst? I'm surprised the patriot is safer to shoot.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        On top of that bullets have a higher chance of killing someone on the ground vs a missile used as an intercept device.

        This is kind of a solved problem already with anti-aircraft guns, they usually have combination fusing on their projectiles, impact and a timer fuse so that the projectile will explode in the sky before landing, which is also useful for zone fire. So you can fire them in built-up areas and not end up shelling the civilians underneath the ballistic path.

        But I think a better solution is coming up with new projectile options for existing 7.62mm and .50 cal Gatling guns. Most drones are pretty fragile and low

  • The missile needs to smash into the drone then continue on to the location it was being controlled from and explode.
  • So what is the $200 equivalent of a Patriot missile (ans: one developed for the commercial sector, rather than on military - bottomless pit - budgets)?

    If the combat space is going to be filled with $200 drones and $100 wheeled equivalents, then this sort of "asymetric warfare" needs an effective and cheap counter. But then, how do you prevent your adversary fom deploying the same cheap and effective technology against your expensive, offensive, weapons?

  • When you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail...
    Or a scud missile...?

    Really we just need drone interceptors now (which at government prices will only cost $500k so it's 1/6 the cost of the system it replaces! A win!)

  • We know the drone is definitely dead.

  • This guy shot down a drone spying on his daughter with a shotgun - way cheaper than a Patriot missile.

    https://www.cnet.com/news/judg... [cnet.com]

  • We routinely drop million dollar smart bombs on mud huts and tents in the middle of nowhere. I'm not sure our military even has cheap "dumb bombs" anymore. We fly multi-million dollar high tech aircraft over areas where the enemy barely has the ability to shoot down an old Cessna.

    It's no wonder we can't afford to provide food, clothing, shelter, and basic healthcare here in the homeland.

