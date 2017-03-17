Uber Nowhere Close to Having a Fully Autonomous Vehicle, Its Self-Driving Cars Need a Lot of Human Help (recode.net) 8
Uber may see self-driving cars as "existential" to its future, but the company is nowhere close to having a fully autonomous vehicle. According to internal documents obtained by Recode, during the week ending March 8, Uber's self-driving cars traveled, on average, just 0.8 miles on their own before a human had to take over, in a process known as "disengagement." From the report: As a whole, Uber's self-driving system is putting on many more miles than it did in January. Last week, the company's 43 active cars drove 20,354 miles autonomously, according to the documents. This is only the second time since late December 2016 that its cars have driven more than 20,000 miles in a week. In January, the cars only drove 5,000 miles. At that point, however, the company only had about 20 active vehicles, mainly in Pittsburgh. By February, the company's cars were driving themselves around 18,000 miles a week. Uber passengers took around 930 rides in these autonomous cars in Pittsburgh last week and around 150 rides in Phoenix. To be clear, these vehicles still had a driver at the wheel to take over if needed. In Pittsburgh, where Uber launched its commercial self-driving pilot in September, the company has been performing around 800 or more UberX trips per week in semi-autonomous mode since the middle of February.
NO ONE is anywhere close (Score:2)
We're still a lot farther away from truly autonomous cars than most people tend to think. Sure, driver assist and suped-up cruise control is coming in, and will be great on clearly marked and standardized interstates. But good luck trying to get a computer to navigate the old backroads of some city or country backwater.
Hell, Alexa still can't even understand a lot of basic questions I ask her. I'm sure as shit not about to let that bitch drive.
Re: (Score:2)
That number is a lot more useful than "total miles driven" or "accident per
Re: (Score:2)
When they do 15-20 miles per hour on rural roads with a speed limit of 35, I don't call it a fair test. I despise these traffic blockers with a passion.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it really? Are all of these events caused by improper decision of the AI or is it more slight over-corrections imposed by the humans?
Also, I guess Uber's vehicles operates mostly in the dense, chaotic traffic of the inner-cities rather than say speedway. 0.8 miles between take-over on speedway would be much more alarming.
Re: (Score:2)
0.8 miles between take-over on speedway would be much more alarming.
Yes it would. Do you know what Google's actual numbers are for take-over on the speedway? (Or freeway here in California)? These kinds of numbers are kind of important for evaluating the quality of self-driving cars.
so the 20,000 miles... (Score:2)
...does that include or exclude the 0.8 mile stretches to the next human interaction or not?
Seems that you shouldn't start tallying self-driving miles until you exceed a mile.