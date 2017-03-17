Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Security Windows Microsoft Operating Systems Privacy Software

Windows 10 UAC Bypass Uses Backup and Restore Utility (bleepingcomputer.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the behind-the-scenes dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "A new User Access Control (UAC) bypass technique relies on altering Windows registry app paths and using the Backup and Restore utility to load malicious code without any security warning," reports BleepingComputer. The technique works when an attacker launches the Backup and Restore utility, which loads its control panel settings page. Because the utility doesn't known where this settings page is located, it queries the Windows Registry. The problem is that low-privileged users can modify Windows Registry values and point to malware. Because the Backup and Restore utility is a trusted application, UAC prompts are suppressed. This technique only works in Windows 10 (not earlier OS versions) and was tested with Windows 10 build 15031. A proof-of-concept script is available on GitHub. The same researcher had previously found two other UAC bypass techniques, one that abuses the Windows Event Viewer, and one that relies on the Windows 10 Disk Cleanup utility

  • Problem 1: Why would you use the registry to find an app path? What happened to using the system environment path which is already secured? Registry. Pshhh!

    Problem 2: Auto Elevation. Microsoft introduces UAC. People get annoyed with it. Microsoft introduces Auto Elevation. Guess what, still annoying and now possible security hole.

    I am fine if Windows asks me to enter a user and password to elevate. It works on my *cough* Linux desktop. Annoying? Yes. Secure? More so. But really, how often does one use admin

    • What happened to using the system environment path which is already secured?

      Where do you think the system environment path comes from? Why would you include a feature that isn't necessary either for system operation or system security?

      Auto Elevation. Microsoft introduces UAC. People get annoyed with it. Microsoft introduces Auto Elevation. Guess what, still annoying and now possible security hole.

      Its heartbreaking that Microsoft doesn't have security architects capable of guiding a redesign of their platform to reflect current OS security theory and practices.

      I am fine if Windows asks me to enter a user and password to elevate. It works on my *cough* Linux desktop. Annoying? Yes. Secure? More so.

      Its also considered a backward practice. Modern authentication systems should not require a "hackable" password. Also, any system administrator using a GUI interface that relies on xwi

    • Well, if it is set to backup everynight, then you'd have to do it then. But yeah, kinda stupid overall.

      Easy fix, set perms on that reg entry so you need rights to change it...

    • Old windows had a 2047 char limit on the PATH env var. Now it is up to 4095. That sucker can fill up fast, especially if you do development on it

    • Problem 1: Why would you use the registry to find an app path? What happened to using the system environment path which is already secured? Registry. Pshhh!

      Problem 2: Auto Elevation. Microsoft introduces UAC. People get annoyed with it. Microsoft introduces Auto Elevation. Guess what, still annoying and now possible security hole.

      I am fine if Windows asks me to enter a user and password to elevate. It works on my *cough* Linux desktop. Annoying? Yes. Secure? More so. But really, how often does one use admin functions?

      The way Windows handles stuff I need/user admin features daily. I routinely change my IP address on my interface to work with various systems. I use the task manager to diagnose issues with a system. There are others, but every time I go into the network interface it prompts for the password, I leave the interface for and then go right back into it, I type the password. I understand what the UAC was supposed to accomplish, but in the end it's another layer upon layer of stuff Microsoft has added to attemp

