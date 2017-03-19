Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The US Army Finally Gets The World's Largest Laser Weapon System

Posted by EditorDavid from the lights-from-the-sky dept.
It's been successfully tested on trucks, as well as UAVs and small rockets, according to a video from Lockheed Martin, which is now shipping the first 60kW-class "beam combined" fiber laser for use by the U.S. Army. An anonymous reader quotes the Puget Sound Business Journal: Lockheed successfully developed and tested the 58 kW laser beam earlier this year, setting a world record for this type of laser. The company is now preparing to ship the laser system to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command in Huntsville, Alabama [according to Robert Afzal, senior fellow for Lockheed's Laser and Sensor Systems in Bothell]. "We have shown that a powerful directed energy laser is now sufficiently light-weight, low volume and reliable enough to be deployed on tactical vehicles for defensive applications on land, at sea and in the air..." Laser weapons, which complement traditional kinetic weapons in the battlefield, will one day protect against threats such as "swarms of drones" or a flurry of rockets and mortars, Lockheed said.

The US Army Finally Gets The World's Largest Laser Weapon System

  • Nukes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I hope a system like this will one day make nukes obsolete so that we can start having big wars again....

  • No mention of sharks? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "We have shown that a powerful directed energy laser is now sufficiently light-weight, low volume and reliable enough to be deployed on tactical vehicles for defensive applications on land, at sea and in the air..."

    No mention of sharks.

  • How much energy goes into the laser to get the 58kW out? 58kW is just over 78 horsepower, so it's not a huge amount of energy coming out and, at 100% efficiency, it could be driven by a fairly small power source.

    Are we talking efficiency on the order of 10%, 1%, 0.1% less?

    The question comes down to, can the beam be powered by a couple of car batteries or do we need a nuclear power plant?

    • Well, the obvious answer to this question is to ask how much horsepower a shark can develop.

      At least for one of these bad boys [newatlas.com] the answer is about 300, so there might some headroom for a laser or two.

      I can't wait.

  • ...this upcoming war will be the Pew Pew War.

  • Laser weapons, which complement traditional kinetic weapons in the battlefield, will one day protect against threats such as "swarms of drones" or a flurry of rockets and mortars, Lockheed said.

    1. Given the boondoggle that is te F35, why believe anything they say?

    2. "Batteries not included."

  • This looks like a lot of highly trained sharks will have to go into retirement now. =)
  • Chris Knight: Was it a dream where you see yourself standing in sort of sun-god robes on a pyramid with a thousand naked women screaming and throwing little pickles at you?

  • Laser weapons, which complement traditional kinetic weapons in the battlefield, will one day protect against threats such as "swarms of drones" or a flurry of rockets and mortars...

    That is if their path can be correctly predicted. Some of these missiles/projectiles, especially from Russia, have random flight paths & no one is immune to them I am afraid.

    • Shut up, Russia. :P

      Anything with mass can't magically change direction at infinite acceleration. A laser moves at the speed of light (O RLY?), and likewise, so does vision, so the only thing that has to keep up with the gigantic, multi-thousand pound rocket trying to change direction rapidly is the processing stage. We've had cameras that can auto-follow a target for decades. What's the difference between that and firing a big-ass laser at the focus point?

  • You name it, we'll kill it.

