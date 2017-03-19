The US Army Finally Gets The World's Largest Laser Weapon System (bizjournals.com) 32
It's been successfully tested on trucks, as well as UAVs and small rockets, according to a video from Lockheed Martin, which is now shipping the first 60kW-class "beam combined" fiber laser for use by the U.S. Army. An anonymous reader quotes the Puget Sound Business Journal: Lockheed successfully developed and tested the 58 kW laser beam earlier this year, setting a world record for this type of laser. The company is now preparing to ship the laser system to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command in Huntsville, Alabama [according to Robert Afzal, senior fellow for Lockheed's Laser and Sensor Systems in Bothell]. "We have shown that a powerful directed energy laser is now sufficiently light-weight, low volume and reliable enough to be deployed on tactical vehicles for defensive applications on land, at sea and in the air..." Laser weapons, which complement traditional kinetic weapons in the battlefield, will one day protect against threats such as "swarms of drones" or a flurry of rockets and mortars, Lockheed said.
I hope a system like this will one day make nukes obsolete so that we can start having big wars again....
In one sense, you are both right. For all the hysteria, nuclear deterrence has been instrumental in preventing major wars which were in fact quite likely given the giant political conflicts of the cold war.
On the other hand, when laser weapons get to the point where they can take out nukes on all their various delivery platforms, they will undoubtedly be more than capable of taking out artillery rounds, tank rounds, small buildings, revetments, groups of infantry, etc.
Reflective coatings tend to not be efficient enough; they ablate and/or lose reflectivity when heated, and then the laser is into the target's vitals. Also, thick armor is heavy; that makes it impractical for missiles. The corresponding truth is that missile skins are very thin.
Also, given a reflective "enough" coating, now the target is easily visible on the battlefield. That tends to work out poorly for the target.
Nothing is 100% reflective; some energy will be absorbed, the object and it's coating will heat, start to char and the reflective properties will be lost.
The issue is holding the beam on the target long enough so that the absorbed energy will start to damage the coating and what's underneath. The time required drops as the energy level increases.
Nothing is 100% reflective
Right - even if you start with a space-telescope mirror quality finish, by time a bunch of GI's handle it and you fly it through the atmosphere you won't, with current materials.
And in the process of making the missile all shiny you've given up any effort at stealth.
How much energy goes into the laser to get the 58kW out? 58kW is just over 78 horsepower, so it's not a huge amount of energy coming out and, at 100% efficiency, it could be driven by a fairly small power source.
Are we talking efficiency on the order of 10%, 1%, 0.1% less?
The question comes down to, can the beam be powered by a couple of car batteries or do we need a nuclear power plant?
Laser weapons, which complement traditional kinetic weapons in the battlefield, will one day protect against threats such as "swarms of drones" or a flurry of rockets and mortars, Lockheed said.
1. Given the boondoggle that is te F35, why believe anything they say?
2. "Batteries not included."
Laser weapons, which complement traditional kinetic weapons in the battlefield, will one day protect against threats such as "swarms of drones" or a flurry of rockets and mortars...
That is if their path can be correctly predicted. Some of these missiles/projectiles, especially from Russia, have random flight paths & no one is immune to them I am afraid.
Anything with mass can't magically change direction at infinite acceleration. A laser moves at the speed of light (O RLY?), and likewise, so does vision, so the only thing that has to keep up with the gigantic, multi-thousand pound rocket trying to change direction rapidly is the processing stage. We've had cameras that can auto-follow a target for decades. What's the difference between that and firing a big-ass laser at the focus point?
