Windows 10 Will Download Some Updates Even Over a Metered Connection (winsupersite.com) 98
Reader AmiMoJo writes: Until now Windows 10 has allowed users to avoid downloading updates over metered (pay-per-byte) connections, to avoid racking up huge bills. Some users were setting their ethernet/wifi connections as metered in order to prevent Windows 10 from downloading and installing updates without their permission. In its latest preview version of the OS, Microsoft is now forcing some updates necessary for "smooth operation" to download even on these connections. As well as irritating users who want to control when updates download and install, users of expensive pay-per-byte connections could face massive bills.
Really, Microsoft? (Score:1)
At what point do people get fed up and switch to something else?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Never.
"If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever." - George Orwell
Re: (Score:1)
You sir are an imbecile!, An imbecile is 3 steps down from a Luddite, which, judging from your post, seems to be something you despise. Keep it up, people like you give retards a bad name!
Re: (Score:3)
Only LUDDITES hate automatic appdates because they're too stupid to know how to use apps! Modern app appers love automatic appdates because it lets them app even more apps while apping other apps!
Hmmm most other OS's automatic updates don't require hours of down time and often unexpected reboots. M$'s automatic update system could only be worse if it was designed by a government employee
Re: (Score:2)
At what point do people get fed up and switch to something else?
Don't know but I'm sure someone will sue M$ for using their telecoms expressly against the users permision
Re: (Score:2)
> At what point do people get fed up and switch to something else?
I'm pretty sure Windows users will put up with anything.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Really, Microsoft? (Score:5, Insightful)
I've got the uncomfortable fact that nobody owes you anything and that you'll just have to deal with the reality of your situation.
Re: (Score:3)
Try Haiku. It is free, and much simpler than Linux. The fact that no software exists for it yet just means it's even easier to use.
Re: (Score:2)
Right about now.... just last week an update broke my wifi driver. I actually rolled back to last week's acronis backup to get my PC working. So yeah, don't know if it is any better, but this morning I'm actually shopping mini-macs for the home PC. Getted damned tired of restarts that take 8 minutes. My tablet will (android and ipad) will both restart like nothing happened. Microsoft has really hosed themselves on this one!
Smooth running of advertising (Score:5, Interesting)
Do the 'vital' updates include new adverts with which to pester the user ?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course they do.
Microsoft wants to be the new Google. ALL HAIL MICROSOFT.
I'm going to go throw up after that last comment....
You don't have a choice. (Score:3, Insightful)
With Windows 10 you gave Microsoft control over their computer. If Microsoft wants their computer to act a certian way, it will act that way regardless as to the way you want it to act.
Don't like it? Install a different OS. Can't do that yourself? Learn how or find someone who can. Hardware won't let you? Buy better hardware. That's your fault for buying locked down hardware to begin with. Can't find non-locked down hardware? Learn how or find someone who can.
At this point Microsoft has made it perfectly clear who owns a computer that runs Windows 10: Microsoft.
Re: (Score:2)
I opened file explorer the other day and it actually had an advert for MS cloud storage! Not a web browser pop-in, but wthin file explore. Amazing... they are really pissing off their retail customer base and I'm quite sure there's a reason our IT department hasn't upgraded everyone to 10 yet.
F*** (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
At this point it becomes simpler to install Linux - From Scratch.
Re: (Score:2)
I just got boned this weekend during some video editing by an UPDATING NOW...OOPS CRASHING!...RESTART...CRASH...RESTART...CRASH... sequence (...) Thank you Microsoft! May I have another?
if ( os() = win10 ) { while (you.gape() != goatse.gape() ) { fuck++; } ) }
Good (Score:3)
The people on metered connections, or those who care enough to set their non-metered connections to metered just to try to get some control, may finally be pushed to try something new. I'm always impressed at how well Mint has worked on any recent installs, and I haven't come across any showstoppers for my use. More users for Linux (and MacOS, but I don't really care about that).
Re: (Score:3)
The people on metered connections, or those who care enough to set their non-metered connections to metered just to try to get some control, may finally be pushed to try something new.
Don't worry, they'll be sent back to Microsoft by the RTFM crowd and issues with gaming, miscellaneous required software and hardware support.
I'm always impressed at how well Mint has worked on any recent installs, and I haven't come across any showstoppers for my use.
Let me ask you this -- have you had to research your hardware first?
Last time (a few years ago, admittedly), I complained about issues getting WiFi in Ubuntu to work, I was told (here) that I should have researched my hardware better before trying to install.
Don't get me wrong, I prefer Linux for work and for command line convenience. But as a personal computer ther
Re: (Score:2)
You have clearly not used Linux or not used in a LONG time. I get better hardware support on Linux than I do on windows. About the only thing LInux doesn't support better than windows hardwarewise is hardware Dongles. Microsoft and manufacturers deliberately refuse to make drivers work with windows, I've got a perfectly functional scanner that won't work with anything newer than XP but works wonderfully on Linux.
With most newer hardware these days it's supported in Linux before it's even sold, often months
Hi, we're Microsoft. (Score:2)
Fuck you.
With a non-stop stream of (Score:2)
"WTF are they thinking!?" style news stories surrounding Win10, I have to ask...
Aside from gaming, is there ANYTHING Win10 does better than Win7? (and for the snark among you, I'm talking about a real advantage, not in regards to telemetry, spying, less control, etc.)
Re: (Score:2)
I do like the flat UI
Re: (Score:2)
Glad to know someone does! Most people I know really don't like the flat white look. It's quite hard on the eyes. I've found a couple of free themes that make things look a lot better. Sadly it's really hard to find good, free themes. A lot of nice ones are from cleodesktop, but they not free. And themes only work on certain builds, due to requiring hacks to the Windows theming dlls.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've had the pause and resume copy/moving come in handy several times. It's also much more resilient to network blips while moving things around thanks to that.
Directly mounting ISOs in virtual drives without needing PowerISO or other third party software is kind of cool.
I like the corner-snapping that windows can do now - I made a lot of use of the side by side and drap-to-top functionality, so the corner one is even better. Especially on today's big monitors.
Nothing earth-shattering, but nice little impro
Re: (Score:2)
Task manager is finally functional, I'm not sure why it took them 20 years to get a functional task manager.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh cool, you pay for me to have an unmetered connection available?
Thank you, I really appreciate it!
One up side (Score:4, Funny)
There is one real up side to this. Microsoft as you know only puts out small, efficient updates in the minimal needed package sizes. This should be great comfort to users on metered connections, they are only being lovingly graced with the minimum needed amount of bytes. Can you imagine if Microsoft was one of those companies that pushed out near-daily 100+MB behemoths to update a spelling error in notepad's FAQ? Luckily they don't do this, and we all win!
-Charlie
Note: Yes this is sarcasm. If you didn't get that by the 19th word, go play with some tiles.
Re: (Score:3)
That's probably what Microsoft is actually thinking. They recently introduced differential updates... Welcome to the 1980s... so that Windows Update patches are smaller. So they probably figured that they could now force them on people on metered connections.
We control your OS, not you... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's basically the way to go.
For now.
Re: (Score:2)
No.
Fired out.
Of a cannon.
Re: (Score:2)
Repeatedly.
Noooo, think of the poor guy that has to clean that cannon. Human garbage is really disgusting if mixed with gunpowder.
My current build of windows 8 is likely my last... (Score:5, Insightful)
I've been running Windows 8, the start menu change didn't bother me and I found it ran rather well and stable.
I've secured my install, and finally after windows 10 garbage and microsoft doing shitty "telemetry" I mean I can't believe they even call it that.
It's flat out spyware that watches how you use it and sells the information to people, and advertisers.
Anyway, I stopped windows update when I saw this coming out as I knew I couldn't trust their updates and just have to watch out for exploits released and lock it down myself. Fortunately I don't need a lot of windows services for how I use my system.
After things finally stop running on windows, I'll be switching to fulltime linux. In fact, just for multi-media / gaming, is the only reason I keep windows.
I dual boot to linux as is. I'll be sad to lose some performance and ability to play some games, but I'll get over it.
Using my bandwidth and my hardware that I pay for that is not subsidized by microsoft to serve me ads and collect data from me by microsoft, is not happening.
You will obey Microsoft, resistance is futile... (Score:2)
... forcing some updates necessary for "smooth operation" to download even on these connections...
It seems that Microsoft really needs to keep those data harvesting operations running smoothly, as they may now be a source of revenue for Microsoft.
Ok MS you own ME $20 per meg so that 1GB updates (Score:2)
Ok MS you own ME $20 per meg (one of the highest roaming fees) so that 1GB update.
Costs you
Data = $20480
IRS paper work fees = $100
Bill pay fee = $10
Bank fees = $50
I fixed my windows 10 update problems perminantly. (Score:2)
Thank God (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Limited connections, means just that. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I have a 448/96 kbps ADSL connection. I live so far from the DSLAM that literally nothing else is available.
I am thankful on a daily basis that I took so many steps to prevent Win10 from getting installed on either computer in this house, because those update sizes, at times I don't get to decide, would render the internet effectively unavailable. Last I heard was 4 GB of updates getting pushed at one time, to two computers
... yeah, that's three solid days of downloading.
If Microsoft pays for putting fiber
Just disable the update service (Score:2)
I had to do this on a computer running security camera software (very inconvenient if it reboots in the middle of a night due to an update). But you can do this if you just want to be in control of when your computer updates
Re: (Score:2)
Why do you have critical infrastructure running on a desktop????
Come on guys (Score:2)
The hate for MS is real. This isn't inherently a bad idea. If a 50K update patches a security hole that would allow someone to turn your computer into a member of a bot net, you'd be glad you got that update.
Re: (Score:2)
Except when that 50kB patch puts you over your bandwidth limit for the month -- if you have a bandwidth limit -- and costs you "up to $100 at [the providers] discretion at any time". Quoted section from a large ISP for overage charges.
And that's assuming there was only one update for the entire month. There was a reason to set the ethernet connection to metered for many people.
Re: (Score:2)
If your at the point where 50Kb will push you over, just turn off internet completely.
In any case you will always find someone negatively impacted by any change that affects millions (if not billions) of people.
This sentence makes my ass twitch. (Score:2)
... forcing some updates necessary for "smooth operation" to download even on these connections
...
I have several ass-related jokes queued up, but can't decide which one I like best.
Inevitable (Score:2)
People use the feature for purposes other than intended
Feature removed.
What did everyone expect?
Fuck software (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just do it. (Score:2)
It amazes me just how abusive Microsoft can make their products and still people will put up with it, keep using them and even buy more. After Windows 10 especially, I bet even Microsoft are surprised at how far they can abuse people and still get away with it.
Come on guys, just totally ditch Windows already. You already know you should. Just do it.