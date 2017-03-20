After Years Waiting For Google Fiber, KC Residents Get Cancellation Emails (arstechnica.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Some Kansas City residents who have been waiting years for Google Fiber to install service at their homes recently received e-mails canceling their installations, with no word on whether they'll ever get Internet service from the company. KSHB 41 Action News in Kansas City, Missouri, "spoke to several people, living in different parts of the metro, all who have recently received cancellation e-mails," the station reported last week. "The e-mails do not provide a specific reason for the cancellations. Instead they say the company was 'unable to build our network to connect your home or business at this time.'" While Google Fiber refuses to say how many installations have been canceled, KSHB said, "there is speculation the number of cancellations in the metro is as high as 2,700." "The company says it has slowed down in some areas to experiment with new techniques," such as wireless technology, the report also said. Google Fiber is still hooking up fiber for some new customers in parts of the Kansas City area. One resident who had his installation canceled is Larry Meurer, who was seeing multiple Google Fiber trucks in his neighborhood nearly two years ago, in the spring of 2015. "I'm left wondering what's going on," he told KSHB after getting the cancellation e-mail. Meurer lives in Olathe, Kansas, one of the largest cities in the Kansas City metro area. Residents only five houses away and around the corner have Google Fiber service, the report said. But Meurer said he and several neighbors who never got service were "terminated."
why spend billions of $$$ to run wires when you can use someone else's network to sell your stuff?
Not just residents of KC that were sold a pig in a poke by Google. Look at a map of the Austin roll out, after many years very little coverage. Weak sauce.
Likely what is happening is the number of people signing up is lower that Google finnancial analyst would like or is in within acceptable targets, so they are investing in other areas. As time goes by and the inevitable desire for quality broadband increases (bluntly old luddites die of and are replaced by internet aware millenials, just one example), so they will increase investment in areas which will shift from low take up to high take up. When you a are wiring a whole country, that means, whole regions
More likely, is that an incumbent carrier is making physical access nearly impossible.
