Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Android Software Cellphones Cloud Operating Systems Hardware

Samsung Announces Bixby, Its New Digital Assistant Launching With the Galaxy S8 (phonedog.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the virtual-helpers dept.
Samsung has taken the wraps off its new digital assistant that will be launching with the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones. Called "Bixby," the new assistant will use artificial intelligence to enable users to do everything that is possible to do by touch, but with voice. PhoneDog reports: Samsung is touting three main features of its new assistant. The first is "Completeness," which means that when an app is Bixby-enabled, the assistant will able to perform almost every task that the app normally supports using touch. The second Bixby property is "Context Awareness." This means that when Bixby is activated, it'l be able to understand the current context and the state of the app that you're in without interrupting the work that you're doing. Finally, there's "Cognitive Tolerance." Samsung says that Bixby is smart enough to understand commands with incomplete commands, meaning that you don't have to remember the exact phrase that you have to say to perform a task with an assistant. Bixby will also ask you for more information when performing a task and then execute it. A select number of apps on the Galaxy S8 will be Bixby-enabled at launch, and Samsung plans to add more over time. The company also intends to release an SDK so that third-party app developers can add Bixby support to their apps.

Samsung Announces Bixby, Its New Digital Assistant Launching With the Galaxy S8 More | Reply

Samsung Announces Bixby, Its New Digital Assistant Launching With the Galaxy S8

Comments Filter:
  • Is it AI? Or just one of those old fashioned programs hooked up to a voice recognition front end and a back end database? The former gets all the VC money.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 )

      Is it AI? Or just one of those old fashioned programs hooked up to a voice recognition front end and a back end database?

      The answer, functionally speaking, is in the "Bixby-enabled programs" phrase. The program has to incorporate specific hooks into Bixby. So it's not very smart at all.

      If the thing was actually fully general for this task, it'd approach the programs the same way you do; first understanding your intent, and second, implementing it through the same user interface you do. Clearly, it doesn't d

  • "the new assistant will use artificial intelligence to enable users to do everything that is possible to do by touch"

    So, every phone comes with a virtual hooker?

  • The first is "Completeness," which means that when an app is Bixby-enabled, the assistant will able to perform almost every task that the app normally supports using touch.

    If previous history is anything to go by, pretty much no one outside of Samsung is going to use a Samsung-only API.

  • I cannot speak for the rest of you guys but I frankly will not be trusting corporations with any more information than necessary because there seems to be a total lack of accountability in regards to protecting that information. So yeah, until they start making these assistants actually process the data (instead of sending it to a mystery third party) or they start throwing execs in jail when their half-assed security measures fail, I'm going to stay way from this technologies like this.

    There is good progr

  • That would be great if companies didn't store all your data, so fuck Bixby.

  • You wouldn't like it when it's angry.

Slashdot Top Deals

In case of atomic attack, all work rules will be temporarily suspended.

Close