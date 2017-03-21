Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google To Revamp Policies, Hire Staff After UK Ad Scandal

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
Google vowed on Tuesday to police its websites better by ramping up staff numbers and overhauling its policies after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos. From a report on Reuters: Google has found itself at the center of a British storm in recent days after major companies from supermarkets to banks and consumer groups pulled their adverts from its YouTube site after they appeared alongside videos carrying homophobic and anti-Semitic messages. Alphabet's Google launched a review of the problem on Friday, apologized on Monday and said on Tuesday it had revamped its policies to give advertisers more control.

  • To get them to pay some UK taxes, by just using DuckDuckGo or even Google via the DuckDuckGo !g option. It's amazing how quickly they folded when cash was at stake. As Bobbie Dylan said 'Money doesn't talk, it swears'.
  • Surely people know that google inserts ads to videos and can't watch them all? Would it be a scandal if someone wrote racist graffiti on a bill-board? Would the bill-board provider be responsible?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      Would it be a scandal if someone wrote racist graffiti on a bill-board?

      This is more like putting a bill-board up next to racist graffiti because you blindly assumed the graffiti was something your customer wanted to be associated with. If your business model is to advertise next to graffiti, you should have some idea about its nature.

  • Much ado about nothing.

