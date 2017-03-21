Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Google To Revamp Policies, Hire Staff After UK Ad Scandal (reuters.com) 30

Google vowed on Tuesday to police its websites better by ramping up staff numbers and overhauling its policies after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos. From a report on Reuters: Google has found itself at the center of a British storm in recent days after major companies from supermarkets to banks and consumer groups pulled their adverts from its YouTube site after they appeared alongside videos carrying homophobic and anti-Semitic messages. Alphabet's Google launched a review of the problem on Friday, apologized on Monday and said on Tuesday it had revamped its policies to give advertisers more control.

  • To get them to pay some UK taxes, by just using DuckDuckGo or even Google via the DuckDuckGo !g option. It's amazing how quickly they folded when cash was at stake. As Bobbie Dylan said 'Money doesn't talk, it swears'.

  • Why is it a scandal? (Score:3)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @10:59AM (#54081543)
    Surely people know that google inserts ads to videos and can't watch them all? Would it be a scandal if someone wrote racist graffiti on a bill-board? Would the bill-board provider be responsible?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      Would it be a scandal if someone wrote racist graffiti on a bill-board?

      This is more like putting a bill-board up next to racist graffiti because you blindly assumed the graffiti was something your customer wanted to be associated with. If your business model is to advertise next to graffiti, you should have some idea about its nature.

  • Much ado about nothing.

    • Apparently not, as several companies yanked their ads. At the end of the day, Google is an advertising business, so if those who pay for the advertising say "Don't put my ads up on hate videos", then that's what Google will do.

  • They are probably complaining because the ads are supposed to be targeted to the user watching the video. So when there is a pairing like the screen shot from here -- http://www.theregister.co.uk/2... [theregister.co.uk] it looks like Google thinks that Guardian readers are generally interested in Islamic propaganda.

    • You think that's bad? Any time I watch a video of someone ripping apart some Islamist preacher's insanity, I get ads for Muslim dating services...

    • Not seeing a problem here. I'm sure plenty of Muslims pissed off about Cadbury eggs would want to read the Guardian.

    • it looks like Google thinks that Guardian readers are generally interested in Islamic propaganda.

      So, working as intended?

  • Funny how quickly Schmoogle jump when their only real cash cow is under threat.

  • I will take /. as an example. It loads ads of different size and loads them in two times and so slow that I often click on an add by accident. No, I am unable to install an adblocker. Yes, I know it is stupid my company allows me to surf /. and does not block ads, but why would they? This leads me to my second point.

    When there are ads with some hacking in it, websites say they are not responsible. I think they should be. I am not saying that the ad syndicates should not be responsible. I say that if you hos

  • Don't get me wrong, I'm in no way trying to defend insanity. But I somehow have that hunch that it won't be limited to anti-semitic or homophobic messages. I hope I'm wrong, but I could well foresee that we'll soon see the same happening to anything that a loud and vocal group considers "bad speech".

    Basically the message is, if you want to monetize your videos, make videos of cute cats. Or, wait, is that caninophobic?

    • I could well foresee that we'll soon see the same happening to anything that a loud and vocal group considers "bad speech".

      It's market forces at play here (companies don't want to be associated with hate-filled YouTube rants), not government intervention. I'm not too worried.

      Well, the British government did get involved, [bbc.co.uk] but only in the same capacity as the affected companies: as a paying advertiser.

  • In Britain, apparently quoting the Bible [telegraph.co.uk] can get you locked up for a hte crime. Even if (like me) you think that the Bible is a bunch of hooey, that's not the way free societies ought to function.

    So, sure, Google needs to conform to British cultural norms if they want to do business there. But a good deal of skepticism is in order whether this actually about "hate-filled videos" or simply bizarre British preferences. That is, US media shouldn't just repeat such statements without qualification because the t

