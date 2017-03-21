Microsoft Just Showed Off Exactly What Salesforce Was Worried About (cnbc.com) 66
Microsoft just took a direct swipe at Salesforce with a new enterprise-ready version of LinkedIn's customer relationship management product called Sales Navigator. From a report on CNBC: "Today's announcements take Sales Navigator to the next level," Doug Camplejohn, LinkedIn sales solutions head of product, said in a blog. The new product steps up competition with arch rival Salesforce. Microsoft beat out Salesforce to acquire Linkedin for $26.2 billion -- by far the company's largest acquisition to date -- in June. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff was so concerned, he accused the company of "anti-competitive behavior" and urged regulators to investigate. Flash-forward less than a year and Microsoft's new Sales Navigator Enterprise Edition incorporates many features aimed at turning LinkedIn into a must-have tool for sales teams at big companies.
Alternative competitiveness (Score:5, Informative)
Oh boo-hoo Salesforce, MS has had a CRM for decades, just not a particularly good one. Now it has a somewhat better one, all of a sudden you can't compete in an open market with what you've got? Build a better one then.
And while you're at it, can anyone build a CRM that doesn't require signing off souls to all three Hells to make it work? I've only got one and Satan, Cthulhu and Kali all require exclusive rights to it.
Re: Alternative competitiveness (Score:2)
Dynamics CRM is pretty terrible. I hope this new thing is a lot better.
Re: (Score:1)
And while you're at it, can anyone build a CRM that doesn't require signing off souls to all three Hells to make it work? I've only got one and Satan, Cthulhu and Kali all require exclusive rights to it.
You clearly have been outsourcing the wrong jobs in your organization sir.
Re:Alternative competitiveness (Score:4, Funny)
And while you're at it, can anyone build a CRM that doesn't require signing off souls to all three Hells to make it work? I've only got one and Satan, Cthulhu and Kali all require exclusive rights to it.
Don't worry, my CRM only requires you sign over your soul once*.
* May contain an irrevokable clause to sublicense your soul.
Re: (Score:2)
And while you're at it, can anyone build a CRM that doesn't require signing off souls to all three Hells to make it work? I've only got one and Satan, Cthulhu and Kali all require exclusive rights to it.
To reflect your own callousness, oh boo-hoo to management who think they can try to do things on the cheap and still have a quality solution at the end. And yes, sometimes spending millions of dollars can still be on the cheap for large projects. There are plenty of competent CRM professionals and consultants who can set up any of the major CRM platforms for you which will work very well for any company with reasonable expectations.
All of the major players have deficiencies, but none of those cannot be fixe
Re: (Score:2)
By your logic, the only database systems in the world should be Oracle and MSSQL.
Just because all the "big" players are currently absurdly over-complicated and expensive doesn't mean there isn't or shouldn't be a desire for something more reasonable.
Hell I'm sure there's already more than one open source CRM out there. Just a question of one of them getting enough features and enough public awareness to become "big" in the same kind of context that Postgres or MySQL are well-known and well-used alternative
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know. They are certainly building a very nice tower in downtown SF, right near where I work. At the very least, 2 decades from now people will know of the Salesforce Tower, just as they know of the Transamerica Pyramid, and yet not know what either of those companies do.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm interested in what SalesForce was going to use LinkedIn for, if not precisely this - they are basically whining about someone else doing what they intended to do, while trying to push it as some sort of abuse of monopoly (where exactly is the monopoly here?)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My comment refers to the Marc Benioff quote from June - it was whining.
Re: (Score:3)
It is merely the opinion of the author of the article that SalesForce is concerned by this development. The only evidence they provide for that theory is that a Salesforce representative accused MS of anti-competitive behavior during the negotiations to buy LinkedIn (possibly as an effort to get regulators to pressure MS out of buying LinkedIn).
I do not actually see
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm signed up with LinkedIn. Every so often is spams me that someone else I know is also on LinkedIn, or asks me to spam other people I know to join LinkedIn.
Other than that, I have no idea what I'm supposed to do with it. I never have used it as any resource. I think it simply convinced a few people to sign up with them, and infected the internet from there.
Re: (Score:2)
You can somewhat think of it as a weak form of references. A prospective employer is likely to try searching you out on LI to see who you know and what they do (and of course you can store resume-like information such as job history and whatnot on LI if you want as well.)
As long as you're not looking for a new job or considering doing such though, its mostly just a spam generation system.
Re: Alternative competitiveness (Score:1)
Having LinkedIn behind your CRM is like having a Rolodex of people who might be interested in buying something from you if you call them, except that all those people *want* to be on your Rolodex and actively make sure their contact information is up to date.
Re: (Score:2)
no the boo-hoo-hoo is that Microsoft just turned linkedin into a phone, mail and email spam engine
that's why I filled my linkedin account with bogus information and then cancelled when microsoft buy announced
What about the LA Clippers? (Score:1)
From TFS:
In the second quarter, Sales Navigator subscriptions increased 20 percent over the prior year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the company's most recent quarterly earnings conference call. Customers include SAP, Ernst & Young, The Sacramento Kings, Symantec and PayPal.
What about Steve Ballmer's Clippers? Enquiring minds, you know.
Re: (Score:2)
Notice they didn't give actual subscriber numbers. A 20% increase would be significant if they went from 1 million to 1.2 million customers but if they went from 10 to 12 it's not as impressive. Seeing as how Microsoft seems to fumble everything (internet, Zune, Windows phone, Xbox [at least initially]) that isn't their core business (Windows and Office) I don't think Salesforce should be too scared yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Salesforce isn't just sales (Score:2)
OTOH I see a lot of shops using VF/Apex to build apps for no good reason (especially in the post Lightening era). But still, properly used Salesforce makes it child's play to build, deploy and update fairly complex business apps. I can't help but wonder if Microsoft & LinkedIn are willing to put the money behind building that sor
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you. I've been trying to figure out what SalesForce actually is for months. This is the most complete, intelligible description I've seen anywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft builds a new, frequently unnecessary language every 3 or 4 years anyway.. I doubt they'd have a problem with that. How well they'd do, especially in the first few iterations, is up for grabs though of course.
Re: (Score:2)
Generating apps without coding? I remember my grandpa talking about that. CASE, I think that's what they called it.
wait... what? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Wait... Why is it such a news flash that a company is making moves to make their products more valuable to their existing customers, and to expand market share? -- That is, in fact, what they should be expected to do, right??
Yes, but this is Microsoft. For the last decade or so their idea of "make their products more valuable to their existing customers" is getting rid of features, hiding controls and interface selections from users and making the software more difficult to manage on the back end.
Let's not talk about how they expand market share.
If MS is creating a competitive product and expanding market share, good for them! That is big news for them. As you so correctly noted, this is just what is expected from every oth
Re: (Score:3)
If MS is creating a competitive product and expanding market share, good for them! That is big news for them. As you so correctly noted, this is just what is expected from every other company on Earth, but so novel and exciting to see Microsoft trying to do it.
This really could be a stroke of genius on the part of MS. A CRM tool is only as good as the information that goes into it. If everybody on the team is not disciplined in putting good information into the tool, then garbage-in-garbage-out. The genius that I see here is this is a CRM that leverages a platform where the customer wants to put into it as much work-related information about themselves as they can. My LinkedIn network isn't that big and I see a constant stream of things where people are patti
given their track record, i doubt it. (Score:3)
Microsoft Phone: failed to compete with either android or iPhone.
microsoft store: failed to compete with apple store and was rolled into best buy as a kiosk
microsoft surface: failed to compete with iPad or android.
Bing: failed to compete with either google or yahoo despite being based on code bought from yahoo.
Azure: failed to compete with aws/ec3/rackspace.
so yeah. i dont think salesforce is as terrified as they would have been say, 30 years ago when a microsoft embrace/extend/extinguish strategy basically spelled bankruptcy. This is a new redmond, and with it comes moronic decisions like buying Minecraft after it has no further growth potential, and porting random linux applications like SSH to windows.
Re: (Score:3)
Those poor mothers. . . .
Re: (Score:2)
I'd be hesitant to call Azure a failure....it's above Google in market share and isn't that far behind Amazon:
https://www.skyhighnetworks.co... [skyhighnetworks.com]
I'm not sure that Surface was ever geared to be a direct competitor with iOS or Android given it's price point. Surface RT maybe a failure, given that MS pulled the plug on it, but in general it's been a success:
http://pocketnow.com/2016/02/0... [pocketnow.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Oh wait. Did you mean the Microsoft store for buying apps on your windows device? That's fine too.
Re: (Score:2)
Azure: failed to compete with aws/ec3/rackspace.
And yet we're seeing an uptick in Azure installations for Dynamics 365 for both new clients and existing AX2012 clients.
I guess it depends on what you mean by "compete", but Azure has already become a critical piece for many, many companies.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet the Surface has sold as many if not more Android tablets. They are quite popular outside of slashdot which seems to be in their own world.
Re: (Score:2)
microsoft store: failed to compete with apple store and was rolled into best buy as a kiosk
Right next to the Apple kiosk in the Best Buy down the street from the mall with the Microsoft Store in it, which happens to be across from the Apple Store. In case you missed it, my point is that they both have both.
microsoft surface: failed to compete with iPad or android.
Mostly because it's not trying to; it runs a full desktop OS and is intended to replace desktop/laptop functionality on the low- to mid-end, with some useful tablet functionality mixed in. I don't use a Surface, myself, but I did just invest in a similar platform from Dell for my company; seems
Re: (Score:2)
microsoft surface: failed to compete with iPad or android.
...
Azure: failed to compete with aws/ec3/rackspace
Nimbius failed to understand the point of some of Microsoft's products and thus thinks they failed even though they have been a roaring success.
Re: (Score:2)
"How about some background? Flash-forward? What is this about?"
Microsoft is more than just "windows".
Hope that helps.
Oh frabjous. . . . (Score:3)
. . . . now, instead of MANUALLY getting spammed for GenericCo's latest Miracle Product, now they'll systematize it.
LinkedIn will become even LESS useful to the typical professional. At this rate, it'll be all sales types and keyword-spamming recruiters in a few years. . .
Hint: not EVERY transaction or networking event has to be pointed towards sales or recruiting, but that does seem to be the way LinkedIn is developing. . .
Re: (Score:2)
LinkedIn will become even LESS useful to the typical professional. At this rate, it'll be all sales types and keyword-spamming recruiters in a few years. .
.
So, you mean even MORE useful to the typical professional?
So basically (Score:2)
Microsoft purchased LinkedIn so it could take all it's contact information and sell them to their customers and they beat Salesforce to the punch doing it. Look at me playing the world's tiniest violin.
MS Press Release (Score:2)
This was about as blatant a press release as I've ever seen. I guess slashdot has to whore itself out somehow to pay the bills. Aren't sponsored links supposed to be a different color so we know to avoid them?
linkedin now a phone, mail and email spam engine (Score:2)
Don't let Microsoft profit off you and give your contact info to phone, mail and email spammers, overwrite your linkedin account with nonsense, then drop it a few weeks later.