Android O First Developer Preview Featuring Notification Channels, Background Limits Now Available (googleblog.com) 17
A year after Google released the Android N Developer Preview, the company has made available the developer preview of the next major version of Android, "Android O." You will not want to put it on your primary Android smartphone as the preview is likely to have rough edges. Google says as much. "it's early days, there are more features coming, and there's still plenty of stabilization and performance work ahead of us. But it's booting :)."
The company is using the developer preview to give beta testers a sneak peek into some new features, such as "notification channels," which will offer users the ability to group notifications. There is also Picture in Picture, which will enable you to have a video appear in a small window on top of homescreen or any application. Google is also adding "multi-display support" and improved "keyboard navigation." Your guess is as good as mine as to what these features will actually do. There's also better "background limits" which will supposedly help save battery, and wider Wi-Fi support to include things like Neighborhood Aware Networking (NAN).
No word on what "O" in Android O stands for.
Still waiting for subfolders. Until they arrive, Android is the last place I turn for anything where I have to actually organize anything. Which is mostly everything. iOS is no better.
I think Nova Launcher offers that, but I could be wrong.
The problem with 3rd party adding is that they can break, leaving you with various levels of leftover problems. This is really something that should be implemented in the GUI. There's a reason computers have hierarchical filesystems. There's a reason Android uses one too, underneath the GUI. It's because they are a profoundly useful way to organize information. I'm not railing at you here... I appreciate the pointer. I'm just frustrated by how annoyingly stupid the Android GUI remains after all this time. A
Granular permissions to apps (Score:2)
The O stands for .... (Score:1)
Nestle gave them a deal and they had a joint advertising campaign for Kit Kat so I guess it's possible.
No word on what "O" in Android O stands for. (Score:2)
Really? You really can't figure out what Android O means when it comes right after Android N?
Please tell me that's because you have a very weak grasp of English as a second language instead of being mortally stupid.
.... you do know that all Android builds have a candy/dessert that the letter stands for, right?
Ice Cream Sandwich, Jellybean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, etc.
Please tell me your comment is because you're mortally stupid.
Color Management (Score:2)
Color Management was introduced in Microsoft Windows... 95! And yet, here we are in 2017, and it is FINALLY being added to Android!? HOLYSHIT, Been seriously waiting YEARS for this. Now if only Apple could get their head out of their ass and support it in iOS too...