AMD Confirms It's Issuing a Fix To Stop New Ryzen Processors From Crashing Desktops (digitaltrends.com) 17
AMD says the company has been able to figure out why FMA3 code is causing system hangs on PCs using a new Ryzen desktop processor. From a report: Although AMD didn't provide a detailed report on the problem's root cause, the company said that BIOS changes will be distributed to motherboard manufacturers to resolve the issue. Customers are encouraged to keep an eye on their motherboard vendor's website for an update. "We are aware of select instances where FMA code can result in a system hang," the company said. "We have identified the root cause." AMD released three Ryzen-branded desktop processors at the beginning of March that plug into motherboards based on AMD's new AM4 socket. The trio of processors include the Ryzen 7 1800X, the Ryzen 7 1700X, and the Ryzen 7 1700. However, all three reportedly cause a hard system lock when running certain FMA3 workloads. The problem was replicated across all three processors and a variety of motherboards.
Re: (Score:2)
I knew it would be a bad idea to install that laptop logged into Slashdot at collapsed-drunkard level in the pub restroom.
Re: (Score:2)
s'okay; at least it's still out of the reach of the old GNAA trolls...
w00t - the K6 bug all over again! (Score:3)
Kidding, but I'm old enough to remember when running Windows 95 on the old AMD K6 boxen was a no-go...
That said, does this fix affect performance any (no matter the OS)?
Re: (Score:2)
K5 had a bug like that too. And let's not forget Athlon/Athlon XP era and AGP issues. The Piledriver Opterons required a patch to fix a bug in the hypervisor system which allowed for escape from a VM. AMD has had just as many horrible bugs as Intel, which can be summed up like this: Making flawless high-performance chips is difficult.
Re: (Score:2)
Look at an intel errata list some time. There are huge numbers of bugs in all CPU's in recent times. Bios patches trap the errant instructions and use a work around. Nothing really to see here. I've had several intel instabilities get resolved with a bios flash. It is yet another reminder to always wait a few months after major revisions for the dust to settle unless your goal is to actually be an early adopter for the hell of it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Really? (Score:2)