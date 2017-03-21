Microsoft Outlook, Skype, OneDrive Hit By Another Authentication Issue (zdnet.com) 20
Two weeks after a widespread authentication issue hit Outlook, Skype, OneDrive, Xbox and other Microsoft services, it's happening again. From a report: On March 21, users across the world began reporting via Twitter that they couldn't sign into Outlook.com, OneDrive and Skype, (and possibly more). I, myself, am unable to sign into Outlook.com, OneDrive or Skype at 2:30 pm ET today, but my Office 365 Mail account is working fine. (Knock wood.) I believe the issue started about an hour ago, or 1:30 p.m. ET or so. MSA is Microsoft's single sign-on service which authenticates users so they can log into their various Microsoft services. As happened two weeks ago, Skype Heartbeat site, has posted a message noting that users may be experiencing problems sending messages and signing in.
Are all Outlook users this pedantic? (Score:2)
Good grief, are all Outlook users this pedantic? (Learn to use a reflexive pronoun, 'aight?)
And why isn't everyone using Gmail or something better by now?
Re: (Score:2)
Don't get scroogled! [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
And why isn't everyone using Gmail or something better by now?
Even better - why isn't every self-respecting business large enough to have more than 50 employees not using on-prem email/MTA solutions, instead of renting it out to people whose outages don't give a damn about your schedule?
Updates? (Score:3)
It's the spies just updating the software for the latest backdoors.
Can't sign into MS services (Score:1)
So they've finally done something right.
Update Pushed (Score:2)
Some sort of update was pushed out today. In the middle of working, my Windows 10 machine all of a sudden had One Drive show up in the system tray. Note: we don't use One Drive at all at this company. It was entirely disabled. They're up to their usual game of shoving shit down people's throats.
(Yes, I know, Win10 is shit, and this crap is to be expected constantly. I'm honestly only running it as a trial on a pair of machines while everything else in the business is still Win7)
Re: (Score:2)
No problem here. Update was pushed a few days ago for me and it was fine.
Re: (Score:2)
...how, exactly? Specifically, are you pushing registry hacks, specific GPO rules, or what? GP is using a pair of test boxes, so I don't expect him to have all the AD bells and whistles attached to his machinery. That said, some specificity is desired as to how you avoided the trouble.
I just finished a skype interview (Score:2)
Sound never did work and video took several tries. Now I know why
I don't trust it (Score:2)
Impossible! (Score:2)
This is impossible, Cloudâ services are rock-solid 100% of the time.