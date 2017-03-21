Who's Liable For Decisions AI and Robotics Make? (betanews.com) 43
An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: Reuters news agency reported on February 16 that "European lawmakers called [...] for EU-wide legislation to regulate the rise of robots, including an ethical framework for their development and deployment and the establishment of liability for the actions of robots including self-driving cars." The question of determining "liability" for decision making achieved by robots or artificial intelligence is an interesting and important subject as the implementation of this technology increases in industry, and starts to more directly impact our day to day lives. Indeed, as application of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technology grows, we are likely to witness how it changes the nature of work, businesses, industries and society. And yet, although it has the power to disrupt and drive greater efficiencies, AI has its obstacles: the issue of "who is liable when something goes awry" being one of them. Like many protagonists in industry, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are trying to tackle this liability question. Many of them are calling for new laws on artificial intelligence and robotics to address the legal and insurance liability issues. They also want researchers to adopt some common ethical standards in order to "respect human dignity."
What a novel question (Score:1)
I don't think anyone has ever considered this issue. Ever.
Obvious Answer (Score:2)
The people who designed and tested the AI.
What is so novel about that?
Nope: The deployment decision maker (Score:2)
The elected politician or judge or senior executive who approved the use of the category of technology in the category of application in which the problem occurred is who ought to be responsible.
Software, specially self-learning AI software, is too complex and unpredictable (in details of operation in every case).
Careful programming and testing cannot cover the range of possibilities, because input data and system state are too (combinatorially) complex.
It's the senior decision maker who ways the risks and
Correction of (unpredictable) neuro-motor misfire (Score:2)
"decision maker who weighs the risks"
Absolutely nuttin' and no one (Score:2)
The people who designed and tested the AI.
What is so novel about that?
Welcome to earth, but I'm sorry to report Microsoft will invade your planet RSN.
You obviously didn't read your EULA covering your new AI robot. You don't own anything and whatever goes bad, the badness is NOT the fault of "the people who designed and tested the AI". When you signed the lease or whatever to use the monster, you agreed they are all innocent.
Liability is such a quaint old idea. You wouldn't want to bankrupt Microsoft by holding the company liable for all the damages caused by their little mist
Easy, the programmer of course. (Score:1)
This programmer defines what the robot should do; when it should be done; how it should be done & for how long.
Why is this even debatable?
Re: (Score:3)
Because most AI and some robots rely on techniques that create emergent behaviour (i.e. not directly programmed therefore unverifiable) such as neural nets and swarm theory.
Re: (Score:2)
Programmers don't decide this, system engineers do.
Source: I'm a robotics engineer.
Re: (Score:2)
Which programmer is liable when many are working on the firmware and programs running the vehicle/robot?
How much of a code change would make me equally liable as the other programmers?
What if the code was perfect (worked as designed) but the hardware it was running on or the sensors attached to it reported incorrect information?
What if the programmers fixed a bug, that could cause an accident, but the manufacturer failed to sell vehicles whose code contained that fix?
What if the programmers fixed a bug, tha
AI is just software (Score:2)
and I've been calling for professional licensing and liability for software engineers for at least 30 years. That should follow the approach for other Professional Engineers, including the use of 'engineering practices' as a defense.
The software community has done an appallingly shitty job with software reliability. (Exhibit 1: CERT database of software vulnerabilities.) It's way past time they get held accountable. And yeah, this will slow things down and require people do things right the first time,
With a union and a real trade school system (Score:2)
With a union and a real trade school system.
A lot of CS professors have been in the ivory tower for way to long and have very little real work place know how on the workings of IT / codeing.
Re: (Score:2)
Exhibit 2: Microsoft Windows.
Who is liable when your tv catches fire (Score:4, Informative)
Robotics have been with us for more than half a century.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes but only in controlled/limited environments. They mostly haven't been out in the wild en masse, or performing tasks with nearly the complexity we are now getting them to do, or with nearly as much risk if it goes wrong. e.g. Driving our cars.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right. Ultimately, this is not a new problem. The question boils down to, "Who is responsible when a product malfunctions?"
However, there is a relevant shift in liability that needs to happen. Basically there are certain things where the manufacturer is only responsible for the product being able to operate safely, but the operator of the product is also partially responsible.
For example, Toyota may have legal liability for a manufacturing defect that causes the breaks to stop working, but Toyot
See a doctor (Score:2)
There's medication available for your condition.
Re: (Score:2)
civil vs criminal as well. Where things are diffen (Score:2)
civil vs criminal as well. Where things are different.
And in a criminal case they can't hide under an NDA or EULA
Simple: The owner.... (Score:2)
Primary liability for a robot's actions are with the owner... Case closed....
Now, the owner may have a liability claim with the maintainer, installer and/or manufacturer should the robot not function as designed, but that's another case.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly the same one who is liable.... (Score:2)
Whoever has the deepest pockets (Score:2)
At least, that's what the battalions of lawyers will argue.
Let the market decide (Score:2)
Every permutation of possibilities for say an automated 3 ton car driving at speed in the massive complexity of the unpredictable open world without ever having any accidents, simply cannot even be anticpated let alone exhaustively planned-for/tested, therefore cannot realistically ever be the fault of Engineers.
The only sane approach is to require full cover insurance for each robot in the wild. Let the market itself determine the actual usage of robots based on the trade-offs between total costs (includin