Who's Liable For Decisions AI and Robotics Make? (betanews.com) 82
An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: Reuters news agency reported on February 16 that "European lawmakers called [...] for EU-wide legislation to regulate the rise of robots, including an ethical framework for their development and deployment and the establishment of liability for the actions of robots including self-driving cars." The question of determining "liability" for decision making achieved by robots or artificial intelligence is an interesting and important subject as the implementation of this technology increases in industry, and starts to more directly impact our day to day lives. Indeed, as application of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technology grows, we are likely to witness how it changes the nature of work, businesses, industries and society. And yet, although it has the power to disrupt and drive greater efficiencies, AI has its obstacles: the issue of "who is liable when something goes awry" being one of them. Like many protagonists in industry, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are trying to tackle this liability question. Many of them are calling for new laws on artificial intelligence and robotics to address the legal and insurance liability issues. They also want researchers to adopt some common ethical standards in order to "respect human dignity."
I don't think anyone has ever considered this issue. Ever.
The people who designed and tested the AI.
What is so novel about that?
The elected politician or judge or senior executive who approved the use of the category of technology in the category of application in which the problem occurred is who ought to be responsible.
Software, specially self-learning AI software, is too complex and unpredictable (in details of operation in every case).
Careful programming and testing cannot cover the range of possibilities, because input data and system state are too (combinatorially) complex.
It's the senior decision maker who ways the risks and
"decision maker who weighs the risks"
Terrible answer. Nothing will ever be approved if the approvers are afraid of being sued into personal bankruptcy.
If AI means "autonomous system": Whoever manufactures and certifies them for public use should be liable, barring specific and well-documented misuse/misconfigurartion. Let the corporations assess the risk/reward themselves.
If AI means "self-aware, intelligent system": Not a problem I expect to worry about in the foreseeable future, but when it happens the AI can be liable instead of the manufac
Hilarious comment. Are you actually serious ? Taking you are
"The EU" (whatever you mean by that exactly) is capable of handling more than 2 things at the same time so there is no reason to choose. Also trying to work out rules for technologies that are increasingly used everywhere is not stupid imo. On a side note : The reason the UK is leaving the EU is because voters have their head up their arse and polititians were blaming the EU for their own shortcomings. I am guessing the british will eventually re
Absolutely nuttin' and no one (Score:2)
Welcome to earth, but I'm sorry to report Microsoft will invade your planet RSN.
You obviously didn't read your EULA covering your new AI robot. You don't own anything and whatever goes bad, the badness is NOT the fault of "the people who designed and tested the AI". When you signed the lease or whatever to use the monster, you agreed they are all innocent.
Liability is such a quaint old idea. You wouldn't want to bankrupt Microsoft by holding the company liable for all the damages caused by their little mist
Well it won't be the owners. They just get the profits.
The poster was being funny. Yes this question is not new and has been covered in TV shows since the Outer Limits and Twilight Zone, not to mention many older Sci-Fi books and even the Animatrix.
It's no long a question of the object, but who owns the object. There is user error, manufacturing error and design error. All of them are responsible depending on the situation.
When an object makes it's own decisions and does something bad, then it goes to jail like any other human.
You can't add a blanket law, and y
Easy, the programmer of course. (Score:1)
This programmer defines what the robot should do; when it should be done; how it should be done & for how long.
Why is this even debatable?
Because most AI and some robots rely on techniques that create emergent behaviour (i.e. not directly programmed therefore unverifiable) such as neural nets and swarm theory.
Because most AI and some robots rely on techniques that create emergent behaviour (i.e. not directly programmed therefore unverifiable) such as neural nets and swarm theory.
So? I don't think any code I've created has been formally proven to be correct and even if it were the customer would probably find that the problem formulation was wrong in the first place. We use a ton of high level languages, code-generating tools and whatnot, almost nobody writes assembler directly today. Everything else has a level of indirection. In this context AI is just an advanced code generator that ended up creating something buggy. No magic there.
>> So? I don't think any code I've created has been formally proven to be correct
You obviously haven't worked in avionics or written autopilots then. I have and this is exactly what you do. BTW Formal proof (at last the type good enough for the FAA) also has little or nothing to do with writing in assembly.
Programmers don't decide this, system engineers do.
Source: I'm a robotics engineer.
Which programmer is liable when many are working on the firmware and programs running the vehicle/robot?
How much of a code change would make me equally liable as the other programmers?
What if the code was perfect (worked as designed) but the hardware it was running on or the sensors attached to it reported incorrect information?
What if the programmers fixed a bug, that could cause an accident, but the manufacturer failed to sell vehicles whose code contained that fix?
What if the programmers fixed a bug, tha
A more interesting case is a collision between two moving self driving vehicles. In th
AI is just software (Score:2)
and I've been calling for professional licensing and liability for software engineers for at least 30 years. That should follow the approach for other Professional Engineers, including the use of 'engineering practices' as a defense.
The software community has done an appallingly shitty job with software reliability. (Exhibit 1: CERT database of software vulnerabilities.) It's way past time they get held accountable. And yeah, this will slow things down and require people do things right the first time,
With a union and a real trade school system (Score:2)
With a union and a real trade school system.
A lot of CS professors have been in the ivory tower for way to long and have very little real work place know how on the workings of IT / codeing.
Exhibit 2: Microsoft Windows.
Bullshit. Complete bullshit. If your son or daughter is run over by a robot semi on the highway, because that semi's AI told it to swerve to avoid the cow in it's path, into their lane, thus crushing them, you will have a completely different attitude. AI is software, but that software is going to be making decisions that normally would require human judgement. You can't sue the semi drive because there is no semi driver. So who do you sue?
No one, because in your world no one needs to be held liable.
So
and I've been calling for professional licensing and liability for software engineers for at least 30 years.
We already have professional licensing/certificates such as MCSE, MCP, etc. They are negatively correlated with competence.
And yeah, this will slow things down and require people do things right the first time
It will also greatly increase the cost, and be the end of free software.
Programming should not be a crime.
The case of a car and pedestrian is less interesting because it is obvious that the liability would probably be assigned to the car manufacturer. But what if the auto maker exercised due care in
- A hazard analysis is performed on the system by various engineers (and occasionally even a 3rd party is brought in for peer review). There are a multitude of different ways to go about it, but eventually you end up with a long list of ways the product could fail, with a
Accidents can be due to the same things that could cause a human to have an accident. Sensors are degraded. (dirty windshield wiper, etc) Road conditions are degraded and couldn't stop before the stop sign. What about a simple mechanical failure that is nobody's fault? (Even in a human driven car, my brakes didn't work!)
Who is liable when your tv catches fire (Score:4, Informative)
Robotics have been with us for more than half a century.
Yes but only in controlled/limited environments. They mostly haven't been out in the wild en masse, or performing tasks with nearly the complexity we are now getting them to do, or with nearly as much risk if it goes wrong. e.g. Driving our cars.
You're right. Ultimately, this is not a new problem. The question boils down to, "Who is responsible when a product malfunctions?"
However, there is a relevant shift in liability that needs to happen. Basically there are certain things where the manufacturer is only responsible for the product being able to operate safely, but the operator of the product is also partially responsible.
For example, Toyota may have legal liability for a manufacturing defect that causes the breaks to stop working, but Toyot
that needs to change because the "driver" cannot be held responsible.
Your use of quotes there is interesting and important. The people inside a fully autonomous cars are passengers, not drivers. If someone is driving a car, it's not autonomous. Essentially, the manufacturer *is* the driver. Their programming, sensors, algorithms, and maps are what is used to control the vehicle, the passenger isn't involved. If I'm not in control of a vehicle, I have no intention of being liable for its actions.
if the owner modifies the car or fails to perform maintenance, and that causes the AI to malfunction, the owner should probably still be held responsible.
Another interesting choice of wording. I don't think manufacturers will sell
See a doctor (Score:2)
There's medication available for your condition.
But you don't control what the AI does.
There is a perfect example of this in theaters right now. In the movie Logan, there's highways in Oklahoma that have essentially robot semi trailers operating on them all the time. Pretty cool actually. But there's a scene where some horses run loose, and the robot semis almost hit them.
Now, lets say the robots are programmed to avoid large animals in the road, but by doing so one swerves into traffic, or brakes suddenly, causing another accident in which someone is
Who is responsible for buggy software sending spam to the world?
My buggy doesn't send anything to anybody. But then, it doesn't have software; just a horse.
civil vs criminal as well. Where things are diffen (Score:2)
civil vs criminal as well. Where things are different.
And in a criminal case they can't hide under an NDA or EULA
Simple: The owner.... (Score:2)
Primary liability for a robot's actions are with the owner... Case closed....
Now, the owner may have a liability claim with the maintainer, installer and/or manufacturer should the robot not function as designed, but that's another case.
Exactly the same one who is liable.... (Score:2)
Whoever has the deepest pockets (Score:2)
At least, that's what the battalions of lawyers will argue.
Let the market decide (Score:2)
Every permutation of possibilities for say an automated 3 ton car driving at speed in the massive complexity of the unpredictable open world without ever having any accidents, simply cannot even be anticpated let alone exhaustively planned-for/tested, therefore cannot realistically ever be the fault of Engineers.
The only sane approach is to require full cover insurance for each robot in the wild. Let the market itself determine the actual usage of robots based on the trade-offs between total costs (includin
Isaac Asimov (Score:2)
Isaac Asimov, for improperly formulating the three laws of robotics. If he'd gotten them right, none of this would be necessary.
Avoidance, Acceptance, or other? (Score:2)
Avoidance: I built my own car from scratch with nothing but hand tools! It took me 20 years!
Respecting risks: I built a robotic assembly line that produces 50 cars a day. I must observe, and be aware that this is a very dangerous piece of tech, and be sure my employees understand that they are paid handsomely to do the same while working near it.
Other: My assembly line riveted my hands to my widget! It's not my fault, I never *REALLY* accepted the risks of automation....
Avoidance: I'll never trust a self dr
What? (Score:2)
Why on earth would The Who be liable? Oh, wait, it's a question, not a statement.
Preserve WHAT (Score:2)
developers developers developers (Score:2)
Same as your pet (Score:2)
Same question as who's liable for decision pets make. When your dog escape from the house and makes a carnage in a nearby kindergarten, you are liable. If you feel you're not cut to control things you own so that it doesn't get out of control, don't buy a dog nor a robot.