Walmart Unveils 'Store No. 8' Tech Incubator In Silicon Valley (bloomberg.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is creating a technology-startup incubator in Silicon Valley to identify changes that will reshape the retail experience, including virtual reality, autonomous vehicle and drone delivery and personalized shopping. The incubator will be called Store No. 8, a reference to a Wal-Mart location where the company experimented with new store layouts. Marc Lore, chief executive officer of Wal-Mart's e-commerce operations, announced the incubator Monday at the ShopTalk conference in Las Vegas. The world's biggest retailer has been overhauling its online team to better challenge Amazon.com Inc. with greater selection and lower prices. Lore founded Jet.com, which Wal-Mart purchased in September for about $3.3 billion in pursuit of Amazon in the e-commerce race. Lore said Wal-Mart has an advantage over "pure play" e-commerce companies because of its large network of stores that attract shoppers for such items as fresh food. The incubator will partner with startups, venture capitalists and academics to promote innovation in robotics, virtual and augmented reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, according to Wal-Mart. The goal is to have a fast-moving, separate entity to identify emerging technologies that can be developed and used across Wal-Mart.
Can they innovate into not being Walmart? (Score:2)
Because I've shopped at the various brick-and-mortar stores, known people that have worked in the various brick-and-mortar stores, and basically I'm not going to shop at Walmart. They treat their employees badly, treat their suppliers badly and force quality down in the name of price, and as a result it's a shitshow going into their stores.
I see no reason to reward Walmart with my business. I'm OK with being in the minority on this, but either way, I'll spend the extra dollar and not have that experience.
Me, I like the low prices.
If you want to spend your extra dollar, maybe give it to a charity?
Walmart is basically a free circus. Extremely obese walking around in pajamas, traffic jams in every isle, and 1 cashier for every 30 people. What's not to like?
"We" are forcing quality down ... (Score:5, Interesting)
... force quality down in the name of price
Technically that is we the consumers that are doing that. Offshoring, low quality, etc
... those are not CEO choices, those are consumer choices. When presented with two products, one domestically produced, higher quality and higher priced, and the other produced overseas, lower quality and lower priced, we the consumer overwhelmingly choose the lower priced. We reward the supplier that offshores and reduces quality. If we consumers showed a preference for local goods and/or higher quality goods that is what Walmart would stock the shelves with. They stock what sells, we decide what sells.
I beg to differ. I have never seen any attempt to market products this way. When I go to the Apple store, they don't sell an iPhone made at Foxconn and an iPhone made in the US. It doesn't happen with any product.
We are talking about Walmart not Apple, a retailer not a supplier that happens to have a boutique retail store. I believe I can find US made goods like a MagLite flashlight, a Nalgene water bottle, a Leatherman multitool, a Lodge skillet, etc at Walmart.
We are also talking about a current situation that is the result of consumer behavior that has been going on for 40 to 50 years. And now with online shopping it is easier to find US made goods than in recent years.
Walmart was shape-shifted by the likes of you and me.
We want something for nothing and we don't give a real fuck about consequences.
No, we only think of ourselves.
so you're saying they are like Amazon?
Walmart is a tech leader ... (Score:2)
The real story ... (Score:3)
... is that Amazon won.
