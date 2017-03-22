Reddit To Transform Into a Social Network With New Profile Pages (digitaljournal.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Digital Journal: Reddit has announced it has begun trialling a radical new profile page design that's reminiscent of Facebook and Twitter. It will evolve the discussion board site towards being a social network by enabling users to post directly to their new profile page. At present, posts on Reddit have to be directed into a specific sub-Reddit community. You can't simply write a post and have it appear across the network which can make it difficult to get your voice heard. Unless you've got some reputation in a relevant sub-Reddit, your posts may end up going unnoticed. That could soon change. Last night, Reddit announced it's working on a drastic revision of its user profile page experience. The site has commenced testing of an early version of the design. According to a report from Reuters, just three "high-profile" users currently have access to the feature. When the new pages are eventually opened up to all, they'll showcase the user's profile picture and description. Below the header, posts from the user will be publicly displayed. The user will be able to add new posts to their page, without submitting to a sub-Reddit. Users will be able to follow each other to stay informed of new posts, effectively creating a social network atmosphere above the discussion boards.
This kills the reddit.
Reddit plans on being as successful as Digg.
Digg previously wounded itself because it threw out all of its user's work, and then compounded the insult by preventing them from commenting. It's a ghost town.
Reddit appears to be adding something, not taking something away.
If that's the case, I doubt it'll hurt them in any way. What remains to be seen is if it will benefit them. That will depend on how they manage (and limit) the new capabilities, and how their user base views what they do.
Facebook is certainly ripe for competition.
Well, it was fun Reddit (Score:2)
Can't see any upside to this.
We use reddit specifically because it isn't a "social network". Don't try to turn it into one!
"You can't simply write a post and have it appear across the network which can make it difficult to get your voice heard."
So you're saying that this new system will enable people to vomit their meaningless content even further and wider? Reddit is already generally a toxic echo-chamber of superficial snowflakes CERTAIN that their opinion is the most important one. This will make it even worse.
The value of Reddit is in the focused subreddits -
/r/askhistorians, etc., where the discussion is heavily moderated to be on-topic and to a standard. This change sounds like a horrible idea and will either go completely unnoticed by users because that's not how they use Reddit or will kill it off because the promoted profiles suck all the traffic from the specific subreddits.
Am I the only one who read that as superfluous snowflakes?
What about more radical changes towards transparency?
Shadow banning (only you can see your own posts), censoring, strange moderation, etc. etc. etc. have become a bane of many subreddits.
Well, at least you notice that they do.
Soon we will need to host our subs elsewhere. Quite coincidentally, I was just about to start doing that in order to host a private sub, so this doesn't even add an action item to my to-do list.
:/
It is kind of weird how out of touch the reddit management is with the users, if they think this will increase, rather than decrease, the number of participants. The reason reddit _works_ is that it's not a social network and they don't sniff your butt all the time the way facebook does. Sigh.
Decline in popularity aside, Slashdot still reigns supreme as the best 'format' for online discussion. I have to hand it to the creators for sitting down and thinking through how to do moderation and anonymity. Reddit seems to have just re-invented PHPBB and all the other forum software with this.
-1 to +5 limits bandwagoning. I've seen stuff recover from initial -1 to 5, on Reddit once the bandwagons and bots take over it's near impossible for a post to change the direction.
Limited voting rights. Random mo