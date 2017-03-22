Google Contemplating Removing Chrome 'Close Other Tabs' and 'Close Tabs to the Right' Options (bleepingcomputer.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: Chrome engineers are planning to remove two options from Chrome that allow users to quickly close a large number of tabs with just a few clicks. The options, named "Close other tabs" and "Close tabs to the right" reside in the menu that appears when a user right-clicks on a Chrome tab. According to an issue on the Chromium project spotted yesterday by a Reddit user, Google engineers planned to remove to menu options for many years even before opening the Chromium issue, dated itself to July 31, 2015. After several years of inactivity and no decision, things started to move again in September 2016, when usage statistics confirmed that Chrome users rarely used the two options they initially wanted to remove. Seeing no new discussions past this point, Chromium engineers assigned the issue in February, meaning engineers are getting ready to remove the two menu options it in future Chromium builds.
I use them quite a lot (Score:2)
As someone who tends to open new links in a new tab and who ends up with a dozen or so open, I've always found those options to be very useful, especially the 'Close Tabs to the Right' one. I'm not sure why Google would want to get rid of them - the options hardly seem like a security risk or a burden on processor or RAM resources. I'll miss them if they do disappear.
I'm sure that will be the case.
What I want back (Score:2)
Huh? I use these all the time. (Score:3)
I can't be the only person who uses these on a regular basis.
No, seriously. Is usage that rare? Because I do use these a lot.
It's fucking stupid. It's rarely needed function that is rarely used. IT'S STILL NEEDED. Clearing cookies is rarely needed as well, but they're not going to remove that (yet, I'm sure they'll say something like "keep your cookies in the cloud")
I'm sure the real reasoning behind this is to pad their usage stats. Chrome users spend 25% more time on your website and spend $fake_dollars more!
IT'S STILL NEEDED
Nope. It's WANTED. Not needed. There's many ways to close tabs.
Clearing cookies is rarely needed as well
This IS needed. It is a form of user protection. There's no other option to clear cookies other than this.
I'm sure the real reasoning behind this is to pad their usage stats.
I'm sure the reason for this is removing a rarely used option that there's no point in maintaining the code in the menu for, or in the underlying system.
I just select the tabs that I want to close in gang (either with shift or ctrl/cmd) and then close them either with ctrl/cmd-w or a right click. For me it would be very rare that I want to close all but a single tab.
But I admit that I'm weird. I still can't completely let go of Firefox because of Tree Style Tabs. Tabs on the top is madness!
Nope, not crazy in the least. I've been using Chrome as my daily driver since it first came out (like, literally the first day it was released to the public), and I work online so I spend upwards of 8-10 hours per day in my browser. Had no idea these features existed, wouldn't have used them if I did, won't use them now and won't miss them in the least, though.
I found them before, but the correct option I would be looking for is "Close tabs to the left". Those are the older tabs. I've moved on, my attention is on the new thing and I want the others to go away. The "Close tabs to the right" has never been useful to me. Why not add the left option? There's plenty of space.
I can't be the only person who uses these on a regular basis.
Unless...I am.
According to their telemetry, yes, you are the only one.
Good! (Score:1)
I mean, who closes tabs anyway. I have over 300 open right now.
I mean, who closes tabs anyway. I have over 300 open right now.
I actually close tabs fairly often, but that hasn't stopped me from having in excess of 700 open at once, on too many occasions for me to contemplate. I guess I really need to learn to let go. Or not...
A fascinatingly slownews day... (Score:1)
One of the web-browsers out there is to have a minor change to its GUI... How fascinating...
A particularly slownewsday? I wish it were [thesun.co.uk]...
that does it! (Score:1)
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!! (Score:2)
Meanwhile, another thing that drives me crazy is that Chrome will close a window with 19 active tabs without a single complaint. At least Firefox will ASK if you
And instead (Score:2)
put the "reopen the last closed tab" into the command bar.
Yes, I know there's a keyboard command. But just as certain is that the moment I accidentally close a tab, I won't remember it because I don't need it THAT often.
Now that I know the feature exists... (Score:1)
Features? Look Elsewhere (Score:1)
There may be some edge cases for the uninformed but almost everything taken out of Chrome has an impact on the bottom line for Alphabet.
Stripped out options for not automatically running javascript, html5 video, and made it more difficult to monitor locally stored data. I'm waiting for them to get rid of extensions so we can't have our ad & tracker blockers running.
Tab Rows (Score:2)
If it ain't broke... (Score:2)
Assuming that those options aren't problems from the code maintenance or security points of view, and if users haven't complained about them, then why remove them? I'm sure some people use them; in Pale Moon I have Tab Mix Plus set up to handle tabs in a way that most users would never even think of, and honestly, I'd be lost without it.
I know it's heresy to suggest that Chrome might actually be configurable to suit individual needs and tastes; that said, why can't they they just have a preferences setting
Now that I know about them... (Score:1)
This is bad... (Score:2)
Don't remove, fill out remaining options (Score:2)
Those two options are so useful, but I've been waiting for them to fill in the obvious remaining choices:
- Close tabs to the left
- Close this tab and tabs to the right/left (this is two options)
- Close odd numbered tabs
- Close tabs I don't want my Boss/Mom to see (shortcut keys: Ctrl+Ctrl+Ctrl+Ctrl)
- Close tabs with numbers in the Fibonacci sequence
- Close tabs with pages originating in travel ban countries
- Close tabs except those with numbers on my lucky number list (default values will be provided)
good thing I don't use Chrome (Score:1)
Usage statistics (Score:2)
Probably made by the same people that decided to shut down google reader.
never understood removing features (Score:2)
Removing features simply because they're not used by everyone every single day never made sense to me. Even if it is something only a very small percentage of users use, so what? It's not like you have to write that code again every time you compile. It just sits there minding its own business. Leave it alone and mind your own business. It doesn't affect any other work, so why remove it? To save a few bytes of memory? We all have nine zillion memories now. Who cares? Some people use it. And if mor
So where did these usage statistics come from? (Score:2)
The bigger issue he is Google is spying on you. Did they bother to ask you to track your usage of Chrome? Seriously, fuck off Google.