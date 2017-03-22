Cord-Cutting Isn't Nearly as Significant as Cable Providers Make It Out To Be (cnbc.com) 11
From a report on CNBC: Despite legacy media's anxieties about cord-cutting, data suggest that the phenomenon isn't nearly as significant as cable providers make it out to be. In its 11th annual "Digital Democracy Survey," Deloitte found that the percentage of American households that subscribe to paid television services has remained relatively stable since 2012, even as adoption of streaming services has accelerated. In its survey of 2,131 consumers, Deloitte said two-thirds of respondents reported they have kept their TV subscriptions because they're bundled with their internet plan. Kevin Westcott, vice chairman and U.S. media and entertainment leader at Deloitte, told CNBC that bundling seems to be a huge deterrent for cord cutting.
I have cable only through cox and they do offer TV bundles that are not that much more expensive at least for the first 6 or 12 months. I think the last offer they tried to give me was a one year deal for around $10 for the first 6 months to add a tv package and then it went up $60 or maybe it was 2 years and the deal was for the first year.
Doesn't matter I canceled the TV packages because I never watched them to begin with.
Comcast wanted to offer me 265 TV channels including HBO for 4 cents more than I was paying for 200Mbit Internet alone. I simply don't watch TV, so I don't need it.
Currently, Time-Spectrum-Warner has my internet, TV, and landline. Even if I cut the TV, they'd still get plenty of money from me, and the potential replacements for TV are all dependent on internet, and TSW isn't any worse on that than the competition.
Same here. HOA pays for my TV [1], Internet comes out of my pocket, so to me, it is the same cost. Even though I watch YouTube far more than TV, it is the same cost for me in the end. Although Spectrum's app for watching TV on a mobile device is a nice freebie.
[1]: Technically, I pay the HOA, and they pay for the TV...
You can't GET the higher speed internet tiers unless you also subscribe to either cable or voice.
You can get the basic tier, but nothing useful unless you're grandfathered in.
I kicked around upgrading to 100mb service and decided against it after doing the math on how much I would have to spend monthly on cable and hardware fees.
Yes it's Comcast / Xfinity. No there isn't an alternative.