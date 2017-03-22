Cord-Cutting Isn't Nearly as Significant as Cable Providers Make It Out To Be (cnbc.com) 42
From a report on CNBC: Despite legacy media's anxieties about cord-cutting, data suggest that the phenomenon isn't nearly as significant as cable providers make it out to be. In its 11th annual "Digital Democracy Survey," Deloitte found that the percentage of American households that subscribe to paid television services has remained relatively stable since 2012, even as adoption of streaming services has accelerated. In its survey of 2,131 consumers, Deloitte said two-thirds of respondents reported they have kept their TV subscriptions because they're bundled with their internet plan. Kevin Westcott, vice chairman and U.S. media and entertainment leader at Deloitte, told CNBC that bundling seems to be a huge deterrent for cord cutting.
Re:Forest Priest (Score:5, Insightful)
Comcast price list:
$150/mth - TV, Phone, Internet
$150/mth - TV, Internet
$150/mth - TV
$150/mth - Internet
They own the networks and content (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
I have cable only through cox and they do offer TV bundles that are not that much more expensive at least for the first 6 or 12 months. I think the last offer they tried to give me was a one year deal for around $10 for the first 6 months to add a tv package and then it went up $60 or maybe it was 2 years and the deal was for the first year.
Doesn't matter I canceled the TV packages because I never watched them to begin with.
Re: (Score:3)
I've lived in places with Comcast, DirecTV, and Dish service and the advertised price in the brochure is never the price on your bill. Sometimes the fees and service charges they forgot to mention are $20 more. Sometimes they're $40. The promotional period expires and your bill jumps $50. I could pay the cost - I have a w
Re: (Score:3)
When I cut the cord, Time Warner kept pestering me with bundled offers, including one that basically gave me cable and internet for the same price that I'm paying now for internet only. When I turned the offer down, it drove them nuts. They clearly wanted to be able to still count me as a cable TV subscriber even if I wasn't even using the cable TV. I suspect that offers like this keep the number of cable subscribers artificially high. There are probably a lot of cord cutters out there who only still have c
cheaper to keep 'er (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast wanted to offer me 265 TV channels including HBO for 4 cents more than I was paying for 200Mbit Internet alone. I simply don't watch TV, so I don't need it.
Re: (Score:2)
They actually gave in and offered it to me for $10/month less than internet alone. "Where can we ship your DVR?" "umm don't even bother".
Happy to see the back of them entirely.
Re: (Score:1)
In my area, I cannot get internet only from Comcast/XFinity. "That service is not offered in my area."
You're being lied to. They tried to tell me the same thing too. They also still offer the truly basic cable with 12 or 15 channels too. But you practically have to put the manager in a stranglehold to get them to offer it.
As it stands, I could get some cable plan with 100 channels (or something more) for about $10 more per month more than I'm paying right now, if I bundled it with internet. By bundling them, my internet price literally drops by half (with no special promotional rate). But even at $10 per m
Re: (Score:2)
The conglomos want to get you into thinking that by bundling you're saving money when you're not.
For what definition of "save"?
For Comcast in my area, I can get Internet alone, 25MBps, for $30/month for the first 12 months, $60/month after that. I can get "140+ channels" of TV for $50/month for 12 months, $55-$75/month after that "depending on area".
I can get a bundle with both for $80/month for 12 months, $100/month after.
If I bought them separately I'd pay the same $80/month for the first 12 months, but then the rates jump to $115-$135/month, which is $15-$35 MORE than the bundled rate. So, while
Yup (Score:2)
Currently, Time-Spectrum-Warner has my internet, TV, and landline. Even if I cut the TV, they'd still get plenty of money from me, and the potential replacements for TV are all dependent on internet, and TSW isn't any worse on that than the competition.
Re: (Score:2)
Same here. HOA pays for my TV [1], Internet comes out of my pocket, so to me, it is the same cost. Even though I watch YouTube far more than TV, it is the same cost for me in the end. Although Spectrum's app for watching TV on a mobile device is a nice freebie.
[1]: Technically, I pay the HOA, and they pay for the TV...
Misleading (Score:1)
The networks should take scant comfort from this. Yes, people may be keeping the subscriptions because of bundling, but how many are actually watching? I have a bunch of channels bundled with FIOS, but I would estimate 95% of my watching is streaming, with the balance being the occasional sports event.
Re:Misleading (Mod OP UP views not subscriptions) (Score:1)
If I had points I'd have modded the anonymous coward up. I'm also wondering, are you forced to watch commercials with cable or paid for streaming services? If so, that would make the need for actual viewers more acute, assuming advertisers are actually paying attention.
In some areas (Score:2)
You can't GET the higher speed internet tiers unless you also subscribe to either cable or voice.
You can get the basic tier, but nothing useful unless you're grandfathered in.
I kicked around upgrading to 100mb service and decided against it after doing the math on how much I would have to spend monthly on cable and hardware fees.
Yes it's Comcast / Xfinity. No there isn't an alternative.
Re:In some areas (Score:4, Informative)
It's startling how differentiated their offers are when there's real competition in the market. My town has muni fiber so comcast offer 250Mbit service (which is pretty much 300Mbit because of how undersubscribed their network is) for $50/mo with no need to buy any other service.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup, they've got my town's balls in a vice. Sure, there's NTC (exclusive to some apartments, those poor schmucks) and Verizon (if 7Mb/768k is your idea of high speed internet), but otherwise it's Comcast or nothing. So it's $90 for 75Mb service, and $89 for 75Mb service plus basic cable. Add $10 to kick in ESPN and the other mid-tier channels that DTV charges $35 for and Sling charges $20. When they own the last mile, you're going to pay.
Re: (Score:2)
20 GIG of windows updates adds up fast.
too expensive (Score:2)
The problem with 'cord cutting' is that it's not one streaming service, but many.
After you get Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, CBS all access, Playstation, HBO GO, Sling, you are paying way over $100/month.
It's not easy to compare them either.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
why would you need all of them since it's double content. I only get HBO during Games of Thrones season and then watch a few other shows i missed during the year
Scam (Score:3)
It's cheaper - for 12 months (Score:4, Insightful)
I just moved across the USA in the last year. In both places I lived, it was actually CHEAPER to buy mid-ranged (20-30 megabit) internet WITH basic cable than it would be to get just internet. In both cases it was 5 dollars cheaper a month as part of a "new signup bundle offer". After 12 months it becomes $15 more expensive to have both, BUT, I was told that I could cancel my television services at that time (and still pay $5 more a month than with the bundle costs).
My assumption is that they are trying to make the cable numbers look better. Note that they didn't show how much TV is actually being watched, only that people are still getting cable services
My second assumption is that they understand the power of laziness and/or non-confrontation. How much work/effort is needed to be on the phone for an hour (or more?) to cancel a service like tv channels while they try to force upsell you new services. I bet they know they can get some percentage of the population to pay the extra money for services they aren't using just to avoid dealing with the cable companies.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yup, one month a year I have to turn off my cableTV and pay rack rate so that I qualify for another year of service. Seems like a pretty stupid game, but it's all I've got.
simple, really (Score:2)
They just raised the internet prices to cover the basic channels and bundle it so the don't lose the presence on the TV.
Try an Antenna (Score:3)
If you live in an area that offers decent over-the-air coverage, you owe it to yourself to at least try and see what you can get with an antenna. The FCC offers an online tool [fcc.gov] to determine what stations are near you by zip code, No Cable [nocable.org] offers similar, and ChannelMaster [channelmaster.com] discusses available antennas, signal-strength, and other useful stuff. We're talking full HD TV of the major networks, and probably a few TNT-like channels, all for free like your grandparents remember it when they were growing up, and all it takes is an investment in time and an antenna you can pick up at Radio Shack or Best Buy.
Seriously, it's great. I'm watching the game in full non-compressed HD and not dropping a damn dime for it, thanks to a 14-inch square of plastic I put in the attic.
And the best part, if you already have coax installed throughout your place for delivering Cable, you can re-purpose that same coax to deliver signal from your antenna to every room outlet. Even with a little antenna, coax is so good, even with splitters, the signal from the antenna can deliver HD to all your TV's. The secret is to use as much coax as necessary to place the antenna in a spot in your home where you get best reception, like your attic if you have one, or outside a window. I ran coax from a cable outlet in an unused bedroom into a closet and up through the ceiling into the attic. That connection lit up the remainder of the coax network, via a 1-5 splitter, so that every remaining outlet now supports over 30 channels. Who the hell needs Cable?
Now truly, it all depends on where you live. YMMV. But if you're in an area with good coverage, paying for cable TV is probably losing you money, with or without promotional triple-play deals (there's all those added fees for taxes and cable-box rentals). With an antenna, Internet, and maybe a subscription to Netflix or Sling, most people would have all they need. You got a perfectly good tuner in your TV, so use it.
Re:Try an Antenna - might add Roku & Plex as w (Score:2)
I use an antenna, and also add Rokus, and have Plex on my FreeBSD desktop.
During "Game of Thrones" I sign up for HBO Go - it costs $15 a month.
I also sign up for netflix off and on, and may go with Amazon Prime, since I buy stuff from Amazon anyway.
Works great, I am not missing anything.
City Fiber (Score:2)
In checking my neighborhood forums, it seems like there are a lot of people cutting the comcast cord. I'm getting gig up and down for $48 a month but I personally am not much of a TV watcher. I have, mainly because the wife was watching and I wanted to share but now that I'm single, I haven't watched TV in 5 years. Not even as background noise.
I am starting to get advertising from some fiber based TV service out of Denver which would increase the price beyond what I was paying for comcast but again, I don't
Verizon gave me a cable box I never used (Score:2)
Verizon also made me an offer I couldn't refuse - a triple play at the double play price. The installation tech said that he had to activate the box, but that I didn't have to use it.
So he powered up the box, activated it, and then stuck it on a shelf in my basement.
I guess Verizon was hoping I would rent a movie from them instead of Amazon.