Transportation Power

Plans For London-Paris Electric Flight in 'Next Decade' Unveiled (telegraph.co.uk) 19

A start-up has unveiled ambitious plans to offer an electric-powered commercial flight between London and Paris in the next ten years. From a report: Wright Electric believes the proposed low-emission electric plane would offer a cheaper alternative to jet fuel for airlines and consumers. However, the start-up's bid to revolutionize short-haul flights relies on the continued advancement of battery technology. The company, who pitched to investors this week, would be forced to switch to a hybrid of aviation fuel and electricity if the advances in battery technology fail to materialise.

Plans For London-Paris Electric Flight in 'Next Decade' Unveiled

  • You know what will happen... I'd rather fly Apple airlines, only 1 type of drink is offered (Apple juice), 1 movie to watch (Pirates of Silicon Valley) & only 1 phone allowed onbaord (iPhone gold members club)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      I think for what they'll need the batteries will come out a a really huge factory. A Megafactory if you will.

  • No chance. (Score:3)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @04:05PM (#54090825)

    They would have to have the airplane largely designed and in early initial prototype to have it certified for commercial service in 10 years. This is pure bullshit seeking dumb investor money.

    I approve: 'A fool and their money were lucky to get together in the first place.'

    • Hence the London to Paris route of the first phase of this project, as right now power cord technology is sufficiently advanced that they can build cables of that length that won't snap. The battery powered planes will come later.

  • In my experience, planes fly better than plans, so when they turn their plain plan into a plane, then I'll be pleased, but until then, I'll.... plass.

  • Base it out of Reno. On outwards legs it will carry Tesla Battery packs from the Tesla Reno Battery factory. On inwards legs it will use Jet Fuel. So Battery Packs get delivered to where they are needed while doing something usefull

      by skids ( 119237 )

      Well, electric motors are unlikely to run very well on jet fuel, and a generator would take up weight.

      But, if they only took passengers on outbound flights, they might be able to limp back on less battery packs than they went out with.

  • aviation fuel and electricity as the advances in battery technology fail to materialise for 50, Alex.

    • I'll take: Never gets off the ground, no prototype ever built. Executives at startup pay themselves all the capital and fold the venture.

  • Short hops on passenger planes might be perfect for batteries now in development. Less noise and less pollution and maybe quite a weight reduction due to not carrying fuel and engines might make quite a difference. I do wonder if a bad landing would be more lethal than in a liquid fueled craft.

