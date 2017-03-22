GNOME 3.24 Released (softpedia.com) 26
prisoninmate quotes a report from Softpedia: GNOME 3.24 just finished its six-month development cycle, and it's now the most advanced stable version of the modern and popular desktop environment used by default in numerous GNU/Linux distributions. It was developed since October 2016 under the GNOME 3.23.x umbrella, during which it received numerous improvements. Prominent new features of the GNOME 3.24 desktop environment include a Night Light functionality that promises to automatically shift the colors of your display to the warmer end of the spectrum after sunset, and a brand-new GNOME Control Center with redesigned Users, Keyboard and Mouse, Online Accounts, Bluetooth, and Printer panels. As for the GNOME apps, we can mention that the Nautilus file manager now lets users browse files as root (system administrator), GNOME Photos imitates Darktable's exposure and blacks adjustment tool, GNOME Music comes with ownCloud integration and lets you edit tags, and GNOME Calendar finally brings the Week view. New apps like GNOME Recipes are also part of this release. The full release notes can be viewed here. Softpedia notes in conclusion: "As mentioned before, it will take at least a couple of weeks for the new GNOME 3.24 packages to land on the stable repositories of your favorite distro, which means that you'll most probably be able to upgrade from GNOME 3.22 when the first point release, GNOME 3.24.1, is out on April 12, 2017."
Finally, I can switch to Gnome! (Score:1)
Said no one, ever.
You obviously never had to use Motif. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, I have, and would rather use Motif thatn GNOME.
Re: (Score:2)
Motif is more like GTK. Maybe you meant CDE? I'd always figure out how to add GNU tools and fvwm to those systems!
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I have, and would rather use Motif thatn GNOME.
I do use mwm. It works great. They haven't broken things like being able to paste into a window without changing z-order.
I also use a hammer that isn't painted a uniform color and doesn't play El Condor Pasa when I hit something.
It's not about bells and whistles, it's about productivity.
I used CDE (and thus Motif) for many years. It may look outdated now, but it was years ahead of its time. While it may not be as usable as, say, GNOME 2 or KDE 3 were, it's actually still managed to be better to use than GNOME 3 or KDE 4+ have been. That's how far our "modern" open source desktop projects have regressed.
Gedit, a simple text editor for GNOME, is a perfect example of how stupid things have gotten. This is what Gedit's UI used to look like [wikimedia.org], back before the GNOME 3 disaster. And this is a more [wikimedia.org]
I'd upvote you a thousand times if I had mod points today.
Ubuntu (via Unity), GNOME, and Microsoft have all completely jumped the shark to support a class of users that, as best as I can tell, does not exist. I use Linux as my main work OS, day-in day-out. I know exactly zero people who use Ubuntu, GNOME, or Windows on tablets. These three are removing usability piece by piece to support a glorious future that no one wants. At least on Linux there are sensible UI alternatives like xfce that allow people
It is left as an exercise for the reader (Score:2)
It is left as an exercise for the reader to make a sarcastic quip about systemd.
Well of course, there's CentOS 6.8. Using it right now. It won't be in support for ever, though.
I'm hoping that either they get the bugs out of shitstemd or find something better before the plug gets pulled.
Just wait for the next version that will randomly poke the user in the eye. Users demand features so they're working on one.
