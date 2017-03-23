Senate Votes To Kill FCC's Broadband Privacy Rules (pcworld.com) 94
The Senate voted 50-48 along party lines Thursday to repeal an Obama-era law that requires internet service providers to obtain permission before tracking what customers look at online and selling that information to other companies. PCWorld adds: The Senate's 50-48 vote Thursday on a resolution of disapproval would roll back Federal Communications Commission rules requiring broadband providers to receive opt-in customer permission to share sensitive personal information, including web-browsing history, geolocation, and financial details with third parties. The FCC approved the regulations just five months ago. Thursday's vote was largely along party lines, with Republicans voting to kill the FCC's privacy rules and Democrats voting to keep them. The Senate's resolution, which now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration, would allow broadband providers to collect and sell a "gold mine of data" about customers, said Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat. Kate Tummarello, writing for EFF: [This] would be a crushing loss for online privacy. ISPs act as gatekeepers to the Internet, giving them incredible access to records of what you do online. They shouldn't be able to profit off of the information about what you search for, read about, purchase, and more without your consent. We can still kill this in the House: call your lawmakers today and tell them to protect your privacy from your ISP.
About what VPN i use.
About what VPN i use.
Re: (Score:3)
LOTS more, because VPN providers can also sell your browsing data.
LOTS more, because VPN providers can also sell your browsing data.
Re: (Score:2)
The net is global. Anything that accelerates the use of VPNs is a good thing.
The government always writes in exceptions for themselves, can't be trusted, a technical solution is required.
We're not done until a Tor like network _ships_ with every OS, of course the smart move will be not to use the default browser or VPN/dark net.
Re:Lots of valuable information... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
All of them do, given the right router.
Re: (Score:2)
What the subject says...
What the subject says...
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
(not responding to republican == KKK nonsense)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Judging from the vote along party lines it certainly seem that socialists care a lot more then the fascists.
(also not touching the flame bait portion)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't feed the trolls. Let them stew in their hate, it's eating them up inside.
Re: (Score:2)
so socialists care about person privacy?
(not responding to republican == KKK nonsense)
Funny these so called socialists who are really democrats that are center right all voted against it. What do you say about that?
Re:Again like I said! (Score:5, Interesting)
Well, lessee. Under Dem administration, FCC restricts ISP use of consumer info, protects privacy. Three months into a GOP administration, party-line vote takes it away so ISP's can sell you out to anyone willing to pay up. Don't need a math book to figure this one out.
Remember that when the pornpolice break down your door, or sends you a friendly extortion note.
Re: (Score:2)
Also: Never sign a petition or donate money to a political cause.
It can end your working life. I'm waiting for some company to simply fire all their democrats. Then they will understand.
US Chamber of Commerce wins again (Score:2)
Sad day for land of the free (Score:3, Insightful)
Yet another freedom evaporates thanks to corporate greed and political corruption
Senator Browser History (Score:5, Funny)
Someone should start a kickstarter to buy and release the browsing history of every US Senator who voted for this.
Re:Senator Browser History (Score:4, Insightful)
That's both really funny and yet a really good idea that we could all get behind.
If you want to go to jail. (Score:1)
Laws like this DO NOT work both ways. They never have, and they never will. A stunt like this will not motivate politicians to change their ways, but merely to punish you. They are the ones with the means to enforce double-standards, and they absolutely will.
Know your place.
Re: (Score:2)
After Carlos Danger and Hillary, they will get serious about securing their personal devices, understanding that their is no legal remedy for this problem, but their is a technical one.
Re: (Score:2)
and how is the pr0n reported to them, that is the interesting part!
So what? (Score:1)
This just removes the fig leaf.
Yes, it means your ISP will spy on you.
But if this gets joe-six-pack-of-beer to sit up and pay attention then it may be worth it.
Besides, your ISP was already spying on you anyway.
If this means they can make some money by selling my info then perhaps my internet bill out-of-pocket will come down over time.
Anyone who's serious about security wouldn't rely on the I
Re: (Score:2)
But if this gets joe-six-pack-of-beer to sit up and pay attention then it may be worth it.
To the extent that Joe S. Pack knows about and understands this equation, he mostly doesn't care.
Re: (Score:1)
But if this gets joe-six-pack-of-beer to sit up and pay attention then it may be worth it.
Sadly, it likely won't. Not unless something gets put right in Joes' face that he can't ignore, like something related to his searching online for erectile dysfunction drugs, or something equally embarassing -- or something shows up in his email that Joes' wife sees that pisses her off enough to start a knock-down-drag-out fight. Otherwise, 'Joe' is rather clueless, has been so thoroughly indoctrinated by Facebook, Twitter, and social media in general, to believe that 'sharing' is normal, and that nothing a
Re: (Score:2)
If this means they can make some money by selling my info then perhaps my internet bill out-of-pocket will come down over time.
The only thing that will accomplish that is competition at the household level. When there is no competition they will continue to charge what they want.
Re: (Score:2)
HAAAA ahhahahahha ha ha heh
You think an ISP will actually lower your price because they can also make money selling your traffic information? Nope, it's just an added revenue stream. ISPs aren't not-for-profit organizations.
Cool, let's buy some! (Score:1)
I wonder how much Comcast/Charter/whoever would want for 50 Senators' web browsing and instant messaging history? I'd bet there's some juicy stuff in there, and customer data probably comes cheap...
Lose anonymity, lose bargaining power. (Score:3)
Once they have individualized information, all customers lose their bargaining power. They will know exactly how much you can be squeezed. Unless you are constantly on the vigil and constantly know the best price for each product, you will be taken to the cleaners.
Re: (Score:2)
Unlikely, many of the advertising networks can already track almost everything you do today anyway, so don't expect an improvement.
At work they blocked the installation of any browser extensions, which means all our web browsing includes ads (horrible corporate policy by the way) What happens though is that I search for a product, buy that product, and then for the next several months see ads for something that I already bought. I don't need 2 of them, so you're wasting your time advertising it to me again!
This is America. Privacy is dead. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
While you do have a point about gov't snooping; gov't snooping and corporate snooping are mostly two different issues. Both are problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. These days it's all the same. The snooping that corporates do, the snooping the government does, the snooping the corporates do FOR government and the lax regulation the government provides to corporates for their snooping. They rub each other's backs.
Re: (Score:2)
It's unlikely there will be a legal solution to corporate snooping.
The only possible solution to government snooping is technical. Which will solve the first problem as a bonus.
What difference, at this point, does it make? (Score:2)
Plutocracy (Score:5, Informative)
I'm pretty sure if you polled voters, even those in red states, they'd mostly be against this. So why did the Senate do this? Because they get campaign funds and free campaign ads from big telecoms.
If this is not plutocracy in action, I don't know what the hell is.
Re: (Score:1)
Republican voters are generally considered bunch of ignorant people who don't understand this and hence are unlikely to vote on the basis of this issue. For them, pro-life, white supremacy, Christianity, freedom to do what you like (hunting, polluting) and more right to rich people (no minimum wage, vouchers for private schools) etc matters. Large companies support them because they benefit from them. Most rich people like the extra income they get from republicans and hence the selfish ones support them.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, is there an actual reason for this that isn't corruption or some kind of libertarian ideological nutcasery?
I try not to take these things at face value, but everything looks like blatant corruption from here. It might give me some faith in humanity to know there's a good reason beyond "Ayn Rand would approve, and so does my wallet."
For the Republican readers (Score:5, Informative)
That is what you get for voting for these politicians. But hey enjoy those tax cuts that you probably didn't get if you are not a millionaire.
To me I can not see how any smart technical person can vote for any Republican. As it stands today the GOP votes:
1. For mega corporations and monopolies from tech companies who are anti opensource
2. Believe climate change doesn't exist and is an invention of these elite socialists
3. Support Trump and his competency as shown on any news site
4. Hate highspeed internet and do not believe in infrastructure improvements
5. Believe more H1B1 visa immigrants are needed
6. Believe the bible should be taught in biology classes (it is in Texas!!)
7. Believe science should not be funded as it is only opinion oriented and not based on facts like you get from Church or Foxnews
8. Want more mega monopolies that limit internet and support throttling
9. Support snooping by corporations
10. Believe in unlimited funding by companies to elected officials to vote against your own self interests
11. Believes in old school coal and oil and does not want alternative sources of energy
Yes this post is going to anger MANY. But it HAS to be said. I lean libertarian myself but I am registering as a democrat as I feel as I.T. and science professionals who go to this site that the Republican Party is the biggest danger we face. Even more dangerous than Microsoft was back in the day.
Anyone with an IQ over 100 who is not a millionaire and works in the I.T. field needs to stop supporting these guys.
Re: (Score:2)
Who should we support then? Obama/Hillary style progressives? They're the other half of the problem. We had 8 years of clinton 1.0, 8 years of bush 2.0, 8 years of bush 2.1 retread edition (now with more urban hip and basketball!) with obama.. This last choice was between an incompetent sellout and Clinton 2.0.
Switching from republican to democrat or vice versa is pointless..
Re: (Score:2)
Who should we support then? Obama/Hillary style progressives? They're the other half of the problem. We had 8 years of clinton 1.0, 8 years of bush 2.0, 8 years of bush 2.1 retread edition (now with more urban hip and basketball!) with obama.. This last choice was between an incompetent sellout and Clinton 2.0.
Switching from republican to democrat or vice versa is pointless..
Do you watch the news? Go to www.cnn.com now (I have not but I guess it will be a facepalm moment with Trump making a wild accusation) and tell me Trump is qualified? No really? Is he qualified?
I am really scared to think of what will happen if we have a crises? Will he cry and insult the leaders wife? I am dead serious on that one too. He is not competent to be president and the religious right and rural folks voted him in based on gut instincts and religion. Scary as hell.
I would take far right Mitt Romne
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If you lean libertarian, then be libertarian. Switching to Democrat is essentially the polar opposite of libertarian. It makes no sense.
Libertarians believe in liberal human rights, less wars, seperation of church and state, and less government colluding with big business. Democrats stand for these too.
Now economically one can argue they agree with Republicans. True. But look at the GOP today? They believe in big government to create monopolies, fight wars for oil companies, restrict trans/gay/womens rights, want creationism taught in the classroom and have altered books in the state of Texas already, etc. Being for limited government only
Re: (Score:1)
Overreach (Score:1)
I know the article wants us to think this is a red vs blue debate, but before you pass a judgement on the republicans, go and actually read the regulation. Go ahead. I'll wait. Now try to implement that. Good luck! The real problem is the refusal to comprompise between these blundering politcal parties. The untold story is it appears the republicans wanted a much simpler form of regulation and the democrats being in power would not negotiate. Now the tides have turned and rather than ammend the overreaching
How much for live browsing history of all senators (Score:2)
I imagine just that would be very valuable. What are they thinking about today.. what news sites do they use...
Also the porn history of all the senators would be very interesting.
I can imagine reporters suing ISP's now for info on the senators if they sell the info to others and not to them.
Why do Republicans hate people? (Score:2)
The Senate voted 50-48 along party lines Thursday to repeal an Obama-era law that requires internet service providers to obtain permission before tracking what customers look at online and selling that information to other companies.
The only way I can interpret this action is that Republicans value corporations over people.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately not. Try to shoot Microsoft.
Re: (Score:2)
No. HTTPS protects the traffic between the server and your machine, but it doesn't hide the URL you've requested, as you can only establish an HTTPS-connection in the first place after you've contacted the URL.
Time to poison the data pool (Score:3)
What's worse than no data? Poisoned data. A collection of data where you cannot tell which is legit and which is bogus.
What we need is a tool that simply opens a LOT of connections to a LOT of servers worldwide. No need to hide your browsing in VPN. Hide it in noise.
Not the end of the world (Score:1)
The FCC Broadband privacy rules, IMO where simply excessive regulation IMO. The real data collection occurs at websites (Google, facebook, slashdot, etc.)
Basically to target people with advertisements. We have all seen it. Search for "product x" on amazon, and you see adds for product x and competitors when you browse other websites.
The FCC privacy rules wouldn't change that. The FCC privacy rules also required additional paperwork, monitoring, etc. by the ISP's even though they coul
Re: (Score:1)
For the Knee Jerks (Score:2)
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/... [gpo.gov]
I wonder if the Senate overturned this regulation because they hate privacy or because of the fact these are "legislature level" rules being enacted by unelected bureaucrats in the last days of an administration that did everything it could to control its citizenry without the approval of Congress.
And this is to say nothing of the fact that Google and their ilk shouldn't be allo
Re: (Score:1)
More Information (Score:2)
I mentioned this elsewhere, so I'll mention it here:
From what I've been able to gather, this is about S.J. Res. 34, a resolution disapproving the rule submitted by the FCC in December 2016 about protecting privacy of broadband and telecommunications customers. I've only browsed through the FCC rule, so I don't know the complete details on it just yet, but I would hesitate to jump to conclusions here.
First, I'd like to know better what the rule itself says, because depending on how it's written, there may be
Re: (Score:1)
I'm guessing spy agencies (Score:2)
will be the first customers for this data as well as the Ministry Of Web Browning History.
Yeah, call your lawmakers (Score:2)
For all the good it will do for you. Republicans own the House, the Senate, the Presidency, and about 2/3rds of the Governors currently. What they want they are going to get.
Re: (Score:2)
Old think. Stupid think. Sheep think. The ESTABLISHMENT owns everything. Democrat establishment, Republican establishment, it's all the same fucking thing.
Raising cost of doing business (Score:2)
Sucks for people who are barely making enough thanks to a) corporations destroying unions over the last three decades b) corporations outsourcing jobs (globalization), and c) corporations raising price for in
Reality check (Score:2)
Pssst. The Senate does NOT rule the US. All legislation has to pass the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the President before becoming effective. This thing hasn't passed the House yet, and it hasn't reached the President's desk yet. I'm not telling you either the House or the President will likely derail it, but they might.