Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Communications Government United States

Senate Votes To Kill FCC's Broadband Privacy Rules (pcworld.com) 21

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
The Senate voted 50-48 along party lines Thursday to repeal an Obama-era law that requires internet service providers to obtain permission before tracking what customers look at online and selling that information to other companies. PCWorld adds: The Senate's 50-48 vote Thursday on a resolution of disapproval would roll back Federal Communications Commission rules requiring broadband providers to receive opt-in customer permission to share sensitive personal information, including web-browsing history, geolocation, and financial details with third parties. The FCC approved the regulations just five months ago. Thursday's vote was largely along party lines, with Republicans voting to kill the FCC's privacy rules and Democrats voting to keep them. The Senate's resolution, which now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration, would allow broadband providers to collect and sell a "gold mine of data" about customers, said Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat.

Senate Votes To Kill FCC's Broadband Privacy Rules More | Reply

Senate Votes To Kill FCC's Broadband Privacy Rules

Comments Filter:
    • What Neuroelectronic said; this will mean more revenue for VPN providers, at least from people who have the technical expertise to set up VPN use.. or that actually understand that 'privacy' is not a sign of mental illness or criminal activity, but a basic human right.

  • Senator Browser History (Score:5, Funny)

    by Scorpinox ( 479613 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @01:46PM (#54096779)

    Someone should start a kickstarter to buy and release the browsing history of every US Senator who voted for this.

  • Thanks to Snowden we already know that Obama and his government were spying on everyone all the time anyway.
    This just removes the fig leaf.

    Yes, it means your ISP will spy on you.
    But if this gets joe-six-pack-of-beer to sit up and pay attention then it may be worth it.

    Besides, your ISP was already spying on you anyway.
    If this means they can make some money by selling my info then perhaps my internet bill out-of-pocket will come down over time.
    Anyone who's serious about security wouldn't rely on the I

    • But if this gets joe-six-pack-of-beer to sit up and pay attention then it may be worth it.

      To the extent that Joe S. Pack knows about and understands this equation, he mostly doesn't care.

  • Companies want to extract maximum revenue from careless and casual customers and would grudgingly provide better deals to informed customers who insist on fair deals. They try to give coupons and deals to the informed customers and charge the rack rate for the customers who don't bother. Till now they could only do this at broad categories.

    Once they have individualized information, all customers lose their bargaining power. They will know exactly how much you can be squeezed. Unless you are constantly on

  • The Democrats would be on a lot higher moral ground if they had shown any outrage about the Snowden revelations and what the NSA is doing to Americans during the Obama administration.

Slashdot Top Deals

"You can't make a program without broken egos."

Close