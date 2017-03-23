Senate Votes To Kill FCC's Broadband Privacy Rules (pcworld.com) 21
The Senate voted 50-48 along party lines Thursday to repeal an Obama-era law that requires internet service providers to obtain permission before tracking what customers look at online and selling that information to other companies. PCWorld adds: The Senate's 50-48 vote Thursday on a resolution of disapproval would roll back Federal Communications Commission rules requiring broadband providers to receive opt-in customer permission to share sensitive personal information, including web-browsing history, geolocation, and financial details with third parties. The FCC approved the regulations just five months ago. Thursday's vote was largely along party lines, with Republicans voting to kill the FCC's privacy rules and Democrats voting to keep them. The Senate's resolution, which now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration, would allow broadband providers to collect and sell a "gold mine of data" about customers, said Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat.
About what VPN i use.
(not responding to republican == KKK nonsense)
Someone should start a kickstarter to buy and release the browsing history of every US Senator who voted for this.
Yes, it means your ISP will spy on you.
But if this gets joe-six-pack-of-beer to sit up and pay attention then it may be worth it.
Besides, your ISP was already spying on you anyway.
If this means they can make some money by selling my info then perhaps my internet bill out-of-pocket will come down over time.
To the extent that Joe S. Pack knows about and understands this equation, he mostly doesn't care.
Once they have individualized information, all customers lose their bargaining power. They will know exactly how much you can be squeezed. Unless you are constantly on
