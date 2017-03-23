Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
The Military Technology

Massive Ukraine Munitions Blasts May Have Been Caused By a Drone (bbc.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the I-smell-sabatoge dept.
dryriver writes: The BBC reports that 20,000 people are being evacuated from the immediate area around a munition dump in Ukraine that has gone up in flames. The 350 hectare munition dump near Kharkiv is around 100km (60 miles) from fighting against Russian-backed separatists and was used to supply military units in the conflict zone in nearby Luhansk and Donetsk. A drone was reported to have been used in an earlier attempt to set the facility on fire in December 2015. Authorities are now investigating whether someone possibly flew a drone over the facility that dropped an explosive device that caused the stored munitions to catch fire and explode. Ukrainian authorities believe that the conflagration at the facility is the result of sabotage.

Massive Ukraine Munitions Blasts May Have Been Caused By a Drone More | Reply

Massive Ukraine Munitions Blasts May Have Been Caused By a Drone

Comments Filter:

  • memes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    when 4chan pranks go too far

  • When your drone goes outside to take a smoke break, keep them away from ammo dumps.

    • While sabotage is possible, so is carelessness from a soldiers assigned to the depot. When I was in the Army I was a member of a team who did pre ARTEP OPFOR. Supply units were horrible, the worst of the back lines units. It's boring work for the soldiers, leading to massive complacency and struggles with morale. Medical units were much more alert, much busier, and tended to have much higher morale.

      Considering many of these depots are not as well constructed or older, it only takes a small accident to h

  • Neglect is more likely (Score:3)

    by voislav98 ( 1004117 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @06:25PM (#54098929)
    There has been a number of ammunition depot explosions over the last 15 years in across Eastern Europe. 2 in Serbia, 6 in Bulgaria since 2000, Gerdec in Albania, Cobasna in Moldova, Ukraine itself in 2015. Cold War explosives are becoming unstable and they tend to explode on their own, especially when there is insufficient money to maintain proper storage.

  • Was it a commercial multi-copter "drone" or a military UAV "drone"?

  • Kharkiv, Ukraine is the home of one of the largest tank manufacturing facilities in the world, for the Morozov Design Bureau, the designers of the T-34,T-54,T-64 tanks. There are quite a lot of deactivated ex-USSR tanks there:
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]

  • Russian ammo dumps are now fair targets.

  • While Ukraine is busy finding out how much was lost, and thus not usable for its troops, expect Russia to take advantage of this situation by trying to take more Ukrainian land.

    Granted, they have failed repeatedly to do so in the Svitlodarska area, and even lost ground while trying, not to mention a few other places such as Avdiivka, but this won't deter them from losing more men on top of the nearly 3,000 soldiers they've already lost invading and attacking Ukraine.

  • Lies all lies. Just like the Chernobyl incident, we know this was REALLY caused by the humans trying to tinker with decepticon technology.

  • It's like a real-life version of an episode of Hogan's Heroes!

Slashdot Top Deals

Your code should be more efficient!

Close