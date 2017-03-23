Massive Ukraine Munitions Blasts May Have Been Caused By a Drone (bbc.com) 25
dryriver writes: The BBC reports that 20,000 people are being evacuated from the immediate area around a munition dump in Ukraine that has gone up in flames. The 350 hectare munition dump near Kharkiv is around 100km (60 miles) from fighting against Russian-backed separatists and was used to supply military units in the conflict zone in nearby Luhansk and Donetsk. A drone was reported to have been used in an earlier attempt to set the facility on fire in December 2015. Authorities are now investigating whether someone possibly flew a drone over the facility that dropped an explosive device that caused the stored munitions to catch fire and explode. Ukrainian authorities believe that the conflagration at the facility is the result of sabotage.
While sabotage is possible, so is carelessness from a soldiers assigned to the depot. When I was in the Army I was a member of a team who did pre ARTEP OPFOR. Supply units were horrible, the worst of the back lines units. It's boring work for the soldiers, leading to massive complacency and struggles with morale. Medical units were much more alert, much busier, and tended to have much higher morale.
A country at war with a despotic tiny man, having a 350 hectares ammo dump, probably deserves to have it's ammo dump asploded. Who would store that much in one concentrated place. I bet they even painted a red target on the ground to make sure they wouldn't miss it.
It's near the frontline with the Russian troops who are shelling Ukrainian towns and villages every day as well as making ground attacks on Ukrainian positions, close enough to quickly resupply Ukrainian troops.
While large, this was probably in place from long ago, a relic of the Russian puppet Yanukovych. Since Ukraine didn't have the time or resources to move the munitions to proper storage before the Russians attacked, they used what they have.
If you look at it on Google Earth [goo.gl], you'll see that it's fairly spread out. There are a large number of separate warehouses (around 100?), and each warehouse has large earthen banks around it, then a large amount of empty space. That's intended to contain fire & explosions, so if something goes wrong you might lose a single warehouse but they don't spread to other parts of the complex. That's clearly not working very well. But those earthen banks and empty spaces take up a large amount of space, prob
Kharkiv, Ukraine is the home of one of the largest tank manufacturing facilities in the world, for the Morozov Design Bureau, the designers of the T-34,T-54,T-64 tanks. There are quite a lot of deactivated ex-USSR tanks there:
Russian ammo dumps are now fair targets.
While Ukraine is busy finding out how much was lost, and thus not usable for its troops, expect Russia to take advantage of this situation by trying to take more Ukrainian land.
Granted, they have failed repeatedly to do so in the Svitlodarska area, and even lost ground while trying, not to mention a few other places such as Avdiivka, but this won't deter them from losing more men on top of the nearly 3,000 soldiers they've already lost invading and attacking Ukraine.
