Massive Ukraine Munitions Blasts May Have Been Caused By a Drone
dryriver writes: The BBC reports that 20,000 people are being evacuated from the immediate area around a munition dump in Ukraine that has gone up in flames. The 350 hectare munition dump near Kharkiv is around 100km (60 miles) from fighting against Russian-backed separatists and was used to supply military units in the conflict zone in nearby Luhansk and Donetsk. A drone was reported to have been used in an earlier attempt to set the facility on fire in December 2015. Authorities are now investigating whether someone possibly flew a drone over the facility that dropped an explosive device that caused the stored munitions to catch fire and explode. Ukrainian authorities believe that the conflagration at the facility is the result of sabotage.
A country at war with a despotic tiny man, having a 350 hectares ammo dump, probably deserves to have it's ammo dump asploded. Who would store that much in one concentrated place. I bet they even painted a red target on the ground to make sure they wouldn't miss it.
