SixXS IPv6 Tunnel Provider Is Shutting Down (sixxs.net) 6
yakatz writes: SixXS started providing IPv6 tunnels in 1999 to try to break the "chicken-and-egg" problem of IPv6 adoption. After 18 years, the service is shutting down. The cited reasons are:
1) growth has been stagnant
2) many ISPs offer IPv6
3) some ISPs have told customers that they don't need to provide IPv6 connectivity because the customer can just use a tunnel from SixXS
This last reason in particular made the SixXS team think they are doing more harm than good in the fight for native IPv6, so they will be shutting down on June 6.
Wow. (Score:3)
Shutting down for the good of the internet. Thats a first but I commend them for it! Finally a company thats not money hungry alone.
Re: Wow. (Score:1)
So everyone will switch to Hurricane Electric now?
IP tunnels (Score:4, Interesting)
Not at all sure that any kind of tunnel is appropriate in this day and age, anyway.
Hell, just push all your traffic through us! It's fine! All that unencrypted email and DNS lookup? Don't worry, we're just converting to IPv4 for you!
My home router has every IPv6 option known to man, including all kinds of tunnel and DHCPv6 etc. kind of connectivity.
My ISP supports none of them. The problem is not that I couldn't get on the IPv6 net. It's that my ISP has zero interest in helping me do so. Until that's fixed, it's pointless worrying about another way to get to the same sites/services as I already do.
Amazon tunnel (Score:2)
You can now setup an Amazon box and tunnel through them (finally!!), so it was great but makes sense, saves costs for them.
Just a bit of nostalgia (Score:2)
Fond memories of using something like this, if not SixXS itself over 10 years ago. Our ISP didn't do v6, and we needed to test with it. Tunnel providers to the rescue! Now even my local ISP that everybody complains about provides v4 and v6. It's been in Windows for... how many versions now?
I'd forgotten all about these tunnel providers. News of one shutting down and a trip down nostalgia lane seems appropriate. So long, and thank-you for providing something that we needed at the time.