Google Reducing Trust In Symantec Certificates Following Numerous Slip-Ups (bleepingcomputer.com) 13
An anonymous Slashdot reader writes from a report via BleepingComputer: Google Chrome engineers announced plans to gradually remove trust in old Symantec SSL certificates and intent to reduce the accepted validity period of newly issued Symantec certificates, following repeated slip-ups on the part of Symantec. Google's decision comes after the conclusion of an investigation that started on January 19, which unearthed several problems with Symantec's certificate issuance process, such as 30,000 misused certificates. In September 2015, Google also discovered that Symantec issued SSL certificates for Google.com without authorization. Symantec blamed the incident on three rogue employees, whom it later fired. This move from Google will force all owners of older Symantec certificates to request a new one. Google hopes that by that point, Symantec would have revamped its infrastructure and will be following the rules agreed upon by all the other CAs and browser makers.
Objective Case (Score:2)
Are editors asleep at the wheel? Google fired the employees, so the employees should be addressed in the objective case. Whom it later fired, not who.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Objective Case (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Objectively, it was Symantec that fired the employees.