Samsung's Calls For Industry To Embrace Its Battery Check Process as a New Standard Have Been Ignored (cnet.com) 9
Months after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, the topic remains too hot for the rest of the wireless industry to handle. From a report on CNET: With Samsung's Galaxy S8 to launch next week, a renewed discussion of the Note 7, which had an unhealthy tendency to catch fire and which had to be recalled, is inevitable. Samsung opened that door in January when it embarked on a mea culpa tour. Beyond spelling out the cause of the overheating problem in its popular phone, the company unveiled an eight-point battery check system it said surpassed industry practices, and it invited rivals to follow its model. But two months after the introduction, what's the industry response? A collective shrug. Interviews with phone makers and carriers found that while all placed a high priority on safety, few would talk specifically about Samsung's new battery check process or the idea of adopting it for themselves.
We place a high priority on battery safety (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Samsung is kind of a special case, as they are a huge company and probably manufacture their own batteries. I think that most phone manufacturers outsource that job to a third-party battery supplier. They give the the battery manufacturer the specs, and it's their job to build it.
Re: (Score:1)
or, they have their own safety tests in place and don't want to subject themselves to licensing or other fees to samsung Why would a company want to adopt Samsung's battery safety methodology? It has no track record since the battery exploding thing from their last model.
Re: (Score:2)
Since Samsung also manufactures its own batteries, they have to up their game. It's not just about smartphones, it's also about their own 2170/21700 batteries going head-to-head with Tesla/Panasonic.
If they can't give proof that they're being extra-careful, nobody's going to want electric cars with Samsung batteries in them, which in turn means electric car manufacturers won't buy Samsung batteries.
So far the phone mfg with a public problem.. (Score:3)
Is Samsung. They are talking *loud* about something they purport to be a super better thing. It would help their narrative if they make it sound like all the competitors are ready to fail at any moment.
So the competitors going along with it and making it look like Samsung is *leading* in battery safety would just play into Samsung's hands.
In terms of the actual relative merit, who knows, but from a perspective of marketable storytelling, it is very much not in the interest of Samsung's competitors to play up Samsung's process. If there is merit that their competitors are told about and recognize, expect them to silently improve their process, but in no way publicize that fact.